ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ETOnline.com

Taurean Blacque, Emmy-Nominated 'Hill Street Blues' Star, Dies at 82

Taurean Blacque, best known for his role on Hill Street Blues, has died. He was 82. Blacque died Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia, following a brief illness. His death was confirmed by his family in a statement to Deadline. Blacque -- born Herbert Middleton Jr. -- began his acting career on...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Teaneck, NJ
Entertainment
City
Teaneck, NJ
City
Secaucus, NJ
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
TVLine

Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed

Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are ‘Tired’ of Benson and Rollins

There are very few shows that last more than a few seasons. Due to character development, storylines, and memorable moments, eventually a show fizzles, causing fans to turn away, looking for something new. But for Law & Order, they continue to produce episodes after 23 years of being on the air. First created by Dick Wolf, the series did more than create over 1,000 hours of content as it led to numerous spin-off series. The template of Law & Order also helped shows like Chicago Fire, Chicago Justice, and FBI get off the ground. With a total of 1,250 episodes airing under the Law & Order franchise, fans of the original series are voicing their concern about the lack of diversity being seen and how many of them are dull characters.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelen Coleman
Person
Creed Bratton
Person
Andy Buckley
Person
Kate Flannery
Person
Brian Baumgartner
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Magnum PI’: Here’s What Fans Should Expect Leading Up to the Season 5 Premiere

If you are looking for Magnum PI to come back on TV soon, then it’ll probably be later on than other shows. The Season 5 of the show that stars Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks will be on NBC. Now, people who tune into this show want to know what might be seen in the coming weeks. There will be clues and tidbits offered in different ways. This is how a lot of shows keep their fans in the loop. Magnum PI is no different.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Tattoos#Dunder Con#Nbc#Dundie Awards
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Jason Antoon Shares ‘Kacy’ Video From Cast Dinner

Jason Antoon, who plays cyber intel specialist Ernie Malik on NCIS: Hawai’i, is sharing a pretty funny video with us. On his Twitter account, Antoon let us all in on a “Kacy” video from a cast dinner. “Kacy” is a name for Kate Whistler and Lucy Tara, played by Tori Anderson and Yasmine Al-Bustami. So, in this video, we get a chance to see the two of them together. Thus, the name of this video. Take a look for yourself as Al-Bustami is rather cute in this one.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot

The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Deadline

How ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Creates Its Vampire Magic – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Fans can’t get enough of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, which is airing its fourth season, and apparently neither can the critics. The show is nominated for seven Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy Series. Emmy-nommed writers Sarah Naftalis and Stefani Robinson (the latter also an executive producer) chalk up the show’s popularity to something very simple: It’s hilarious. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “From a writing standpoint, for us, I think as much as the show is an escape for others, it’s also an escape for us,” Robinson said during Deadline’s...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy