Eugene, OR

deseret.com

This former Utah Ute is now working with the BYU Cougars

A former Utah Utes football player is now coaching the team’s rival to the south, the BYU Cougars. On Monday, former Ute wide receiver Raelon Singleton posted photos on Instagram of himself at Cougars fall camp. It is not entirely clear what his role is (his name does not appear on the team’s list of graduate assistants), but one of the comments on his post was from BYU receiver Puka Nacua and read, “Coach gettin us right.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

What are Morgan Scalley’s early impressions of Utah’s defense?

Just a few days into fall camp, Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley likes what he’s seen from the defense overall, particularly the depth he has at his disposal. But he also acknowledged that the defense is a work in progress. “We’re looking for — not incremental, but substantial, improvement...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Look Inside the Completing Reser Stadium Project

Progress on the Completing Reser Stadium project at Oregon State University is striking as construction enters its eighth month. The university provided an update on Tuesday highlighting which elements of the stadium have been completed and what fans can expect when they arrive for the Beavers’ season-opening football game against Boise State on September 3rd, among other information about the project.
CORVALLIS, OR

