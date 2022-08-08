Read full article on original website
Who’s the college football team no one is talking about … but should be?
The past two years, BYU football has finished the season ranked in the top 20 of the final Associated Press rankings. During that stretch, the Cougars have gone 21-4. Now, BYU heads into 2022 leading the nation in returning production at 85%, according to ESPN’s Bill Connelly. Even with...
This former Utah Ute is now working with the BYU Cougars
A former Utah Utes football player is now coaching the team’s rival to the south, the BYU Cougars. On Monday, former Ute wide receiver Raelon Singleton posted photos on Instagram of himself at Cougars fall camp. It is not entirely clear what his role is (his name does not appear on the team’s list of graduate assistants), but one of the comments on his post was from BYU receiver Puka Nacua and read, “Coach gettin us right.”
The Other Side of College Football’s Game Changer: The NIL Collective
The groups are well known for their recruiting influence and murky legality. But their impact extends to current athletes, too.
What are Morgan Scalley’s early impressions of Utah’s defense?
Just a few days into fall camp, Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley likes what he’s seen from the defense overall, particularly the depth he has at his disposal. But he also acknowledged that the defense is a work in progress. “We’re looking for — not incremental, but substantial, improvement...
Oregon lands just outside top-10 in USA Today Coaches Poll
UCLA (10) and Oregon State (2) also received votes. Oregon’s Coaches Poll ranking is much higher than it was in several “way too early top-25” polls. Pro Football Focus listed the Ducks at No. 25 in April, While ESPN tabbed them at No. 16 in May. The...
Cale Gundy's mistake is the unpardonable sin, but should it be? | Opinion
The high stakes of recruiting in college football means Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy had to leave, but we have to find a way towards reconciliation.
Look Inside the Completing Reser Stadium Project
Progress on the Completing Reser Stadium project at Oregon State University is striking as construction enters its eighth month. The university provided an update on Tuesday highlighting which elements of the stadium have been completed and what fans can expect when they arrive for the Beavers’ season-opening football game against Boise State on September 3rd, among other information about the project.
