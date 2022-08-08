Read full article on original website
Michigan man charged with election fraud
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges related to ballot application forgeries. Nessel says 27-year-old Paul Manni has been charged with nine counts of forging a signature on an absent voter ballot application, five-year felonies; and nine counts of making a false statement on an absent voter ballot application, 90-day misdemeanors.
Gov. Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19
LANSING, Mich - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. Whitmer released the following statement:. “This evening, I tested positive for COVID-19. “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted. “After speaking with a state doctor, I will follow the proper guidance...
Unemployment Insurance Agency looks to improve troubled culture, director says
SAGINAW, Mich. — Michigan's newest Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) director is on tour around the state, visiting UIA locations as the agency tries to rebuild from a tumultuous period through the coronavirus pandemic. Visiting a Saginaw UIA branch on Tuesday, Julia Dale acknowledged she's now 10 months into a...
More Michigan families could be eligible for free or low-cost child care
LANSING, Mich - More families could now be eligible for free or low-cost child care in Michigan. According to a news release, Governor Whitmer announced the bipartisan expansion of access to free or low-cost child care for 150,000 more Michigan kids and their families over the past year. According to...
Nearly $200m awarded in third round of child care grants in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The third round of child care grants will be dispersed to licensed child care providers across Michigan. The Child Care Stabilization Grant program, will award nearly $200 million to licensed child care providers. The money is meant to help providers expand programs and help lower costs...
Consumers Energy wants to hear from you about the future of Michigan Dams
JACKSON, Mich. — Consumers Energy is collecting feedback about the 13 dams they own and operate on five Michigan rivers to help guide decisions about the future of those electric generating facilities. "We need to perform due diligence now as the licenses to operate our dams begin to expire...
Nationwide caregiver shortage leaves nursing homes, assisted living facilities struggling
WASHINGTON (TND) — The widespread worker shortage is now impacting the quality of care for some of America's most vulnerable people. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are sounding the alarm about an ongoing staffing crisis. One advocate described the situation as "dire," warning that in his state, Wisconsin,...
Michigan State Police searching for man shooting rounds into the air
COLDWATER, Mich. — Michigan State Police searching for a man who fired a shotgun into the air in Branch County Tuesday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m., according to MSP Marshall Post. Troopers were called to a property on Central Road near Butcher Road in Coldwater, Michigan, for reports...
White Lake man arrested for operating under the influence, carrying concealed weapon
DETROIT, Mich. - A White Lake man has been arrested for an OWI and CCW after being stopped for not having a license plate. Authorities say the incident happened on 8 Mile Road and Meyers just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. New links: Motorcyclist dead after motorcycle...
