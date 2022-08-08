ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan man charged with election fraud

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges related to ballot application forgeries. Nessel says 27-year-old Paul Manni has been charged with nine counts of forging a signature on an absent voter ballot application, five-year felonies; and nine counts of making a false statement on an absent voter ballot application, 90-day misdemeanors.
Gov. Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. Whitmer released the following statement:. “This evening, I tested positive for COVID-19. “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted. “After speaking with a state doctor, I will follow the proper guidance...
More Michigan families could be eligible for free or low-cost child care

LANSING, Mich - More families could now be eligible for free or low-cost child care in Michigan. According to a news release, Governor Whitmer announced the bipartisan expansion of access to free or low-cost child care for 150,000 more Michigan kids and their families over the past year. According to...
Nearly $200m awarded in third round of child care grants in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The third round of child care grants will be dispersed to licensed child care providers across Michigan. The Child Care Stabilization Grant program, will award nearly $200 million to licensed child care providers. The money is meant to help providers expand programs and help lower costs...
