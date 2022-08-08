Read full article on original website
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
wcyb.com
South Greene looking to reload in 2022
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The South Greene football team has had an impressive run of late, with four straight winning seasons. But the Rebels lost most of that nucleolus to graduation last year. So South Greene will be looking for new leadership in 2022, particularly at quarterback. Head coach Shawn Jones says, once they figure that out, the Rebels should be poised for another big season.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill football season tickets now available
The wait is almost over, as Science Hill football will open their home football season by hosting Anderson County on Friday, Aug. 26. The ‘Toppers will start their season the week before when they travel to Elizabethton on Friday, Aug. 19. Reserved tickets for the five home contests are...
Johnson City Press
BMS to host Cleetus & Cars, Bristol 1000 on Sept. 3-4
BRISTOL — Ladies and gentleman, children of all ages, the Cleetus & Cars and the Bristol 1000 weekend is coming to Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 3-4. The action-packed, two-day event features a pair of burnout competitions on Saturday, a fleet of nitrous- powered Ford Crown Victorias racing on the iconic high-banked facility on Sunday and the high-flying Stadium Super Trucks both days.
Jonesborough, August 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The David Crockett High School football team will have a game with Jefferson County High School on August 09, 2022, 15:00:00. David Crockett High SchoolJefferson County High School.
Johnson City Press
ETSU introduces new women’s basketball coach
Brenda Mock Brown was introduced as the 10th head coach in East Tennessee State women’s basketball history Monday during a news conference at Brooks Gym. Brown, who goes by the nickname “Coach Mock,” takes over a program in turmoil after Simon Harris was fired following an investigation into alleged Title IX violations.
Johnson City Press
WyldeHeart kicks off Bert Street Music Series at MPCC amphitheater in Johnson City
Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater will come alive Thursday with the first in a series of six free concerts each Thursday from 7-9 p.m. through Sept. 15. The concerts will feature a mix of seasoned performers that will grab your ears and give life to your dancing shoes.
Johnson City Press
Pauline Black Linville
UNICOI - The family of Pauline Black Linville, age 94, of Unicoi, is happy to announce the passing of Mrs. Linville into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, August 8, 2022. While she will be extremely missed, we take comfort in the fact she is in Heaven, receiving her Heavenly rewards.
Giant bone-crushing dog roamed Gray fossil site
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The extinct genus is called Borophagus, meaning “gluttonous eater” — and now researchers have learned the giant bone-crushing dog was present at the Pliocene-era Gray Fossil site. The confirmation of a humerus (upper arm) bone of the species means the site is now confirmed to have had two species of “terrestrial […]
‘Bone-crushing’ dog discovered at Tennessee’s Gray Fossil Site
The Gray Fossil Site has produced numerous since its discovery in the last 20 years, but this latest discovery is particularly exciting.
Kingsport Times-News
Crockett Days Celebration promises fun on the frontier
LIMESTONE, Tenn. — David Crockett was born on the banks of the Nolichucky River on Aug. 17, 1786. He went on to gain international fame as a folk hero, frontiersman, soldier, Tennessee state representative and a U.S. congressman. Each year, the Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park and park officials commemorate Crockett’s birthday with a celebration fit for a king — the king of the wild frontier, of course.
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Archives of Appalachia digitizes Black history collection
A number of pieces of local Black history have recently been added to the digital version of East Tennessee State University’s Archives of Appalachia. There’s a 47-minute VHS recording that features an interview with the 1964 class of Langston High School, a now-closed institution that served Johnson City’s African American students beginning in the 1890s. A 1985 masonic newsletter, as well as a 1981 Kingsport Times-News article about the Pro-To Club, a non-profit corporation aimed at promoting the welfare of the region’s Black population, is there, too.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome closed until further notice
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School is closed until further notice. Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the dome was closed out of an abundance of caution after a structural analysis test was performed on the structure as part of a re-roofing project. The results came […]
Johnson City Press
Join Crockett Days for fun on the frontier
The Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park, Limestone, will commemorate Crockett’s 236th birthday with the annual Crockett Days Celebration Aug.12-14. Crockett was born on the banks of the Nolichuckey River on Aug. 17, 1786, and went on to gain international fame as a folk hero, frontiersman, soldier, Tennessee state representative and U.S. congressman.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 10
Aug. 10, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Nashville American reported, “Gov. Taylor returned from Johnson City yesterday morning, and was busy with the duties of State at the Capitol all day. The Governor thoroughly enjoyed his outing, and still contends that East Tennessee is the finest country on the face of he globe. He is in splendid health once more.”
Johnson City Press
Sullivan Heights Middle air conditioning issue addressed
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan Heights Middle School at the edge of Kingsport experienced an air-conditioning failure Monday that caused temperatures in the building to increase up to at least 79 degrees. However, it was fixed and temperatures were dropping Tuesday, according to Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and...
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Kingsport soon may resume use of areas around Van Huss Dome, bid on Colonial Heights still up in air
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School may resume using some areas around the Buck Van Huss Dome before again using the dome's main arena, Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said Tuesday night. In addition, the Board of Education voted 5-0 for members to communicate individually with Moorhouse on whether...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan school board hoping to move forward with East High baseball turf
BLUFF CITY — If you’d like to see artificial turf on a local high school baseball infield, now’s the time to donate to the cause that needs almost $61,000 more. Sullivan County school officials and Sullivan East High School athletic supporters are banking on additional donations making artificial baseball turf at East a reality.
wjhl.com
A great line-up of events coming to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum
Charlene Baker gets us ready for the BCCM’s Speaker Series, Farm & Fun Time, and the Bristol Rhythm Green Team/HOKA 5K Plog!. For more information check out birthplaceofcountrymusic.org.
wjhl.com
A Visit to Petcare Cremations
(WJHL) Amy takes us to Petcare Cremations in Kingsport to talk with Wes Leonard about why he started this business and what they offer here in our region. For more information check out Petcare Cremations online.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Carter Fold celebrates with festival for first time since 2019
HILTONS, Va. — Rita Forrester, grand daughter of 20th century country music legends A.P. and Sara Carter of Scott County, may have won the prestigious 2022 Virginian of the Year honor earlier this year. But she is admittedly and adamantly down to earth, as is the festival and venue...
