Johnson City, TN

wcyb.com

South Greene looking to reload in 2022

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The South Greene football team has had an impressive run of late, with four straight winning seasons. But the Rebels lost most of that nucleolus to graduation last year. So South Greene will be looking for new leadership in 2022, particularly at quarterback. Head coach Shawn Jones says, once they figure that out, the Rebels should be poised for another big season.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Science Hill football season tickets now available

The wait is almost over, as Science Hill football will open their home football season by hosting Anderson County on Friday, Aug. 26. The ‘Toppers will start their season the week before when they travel to Elizabethton on Friday, Aug. 19. Reserved tickets for the five home contests are...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

BMS to host Cleetus & Cars, Bristol 1000 on Sept. 3-4

BRISTOL — Ladies and gentleman, children of all ages, the Cleetus & Cars and the Bristol 1000 weekend is coming to Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 3-4. The action-packed, two-day event features a pair of burnout competitions on Saturday, a fleet of nitrous- powered Ford Crown Victorias racing on the iconic high-banked facility on Sunday and the high-flying Stadium Super Trucks both days.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU introduces new women’s basketball coach

Brenda Mock Brown was introduced as the 10th head coach in East Tennessee State women’s basketball history Monday during a news conference at Brooks Gym. Brown, who goes by the nickname “Coach Mock,” takes over a program in turmoil after Simon Harris was fired following an investigation into alleged Title IX violations.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Pauline Black Linville

UNICOI - The family of Pauline Black Linville, age 94, of Unicoi, is happy to announce the passing of Mrs. Linville into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, August 8, 2022. While she will be extremely missed, we take comfort in the fact she is in Heaven, receiving her Heavenly rewards.
UNICOI, TN
WJHL

Giant bone-crushing dog roamed Gray fossil site

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The extinct genus is called Borophagus, meaning “gluttonous eater” — and now researchers have learned the giant bone-crushing dog was present at the Pliocene-era Gray Fossil site. The confirmation of a humerus (upper arm) bone of the species means the site is now confirmed to have had two species of “terrestrial […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Crockett Days Celebration promises fun on the frontier

LIMESTONE, Tenn. — David Crockett was born on the banks of the Nolichucky River on Aug. 17, 1786. He went on to gain international fame as a folk hero, frontiersman, soldier, Tennessee state representative and a U.S. congressman. Each year, the Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park and park officials commemorate Crockett’s birthday with a celebration fit for a king — the king of the wild frontier, of course.
LIMESTONE, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU’s Archives of Appalachia digitizes Black history collection

A number of pieces of local Black history have recently been added to the digital version of East Tennessee State University’s Archives of Appalachia. There’s a 47-minute VHS recording that features an interview with the 1964 class of Langston High School, a now-closed institution that served Johnson City’s African American students beginning in the 1890s. A 1985 masonic newsletter, as well as a 1981 Kingsport Times-News article about the Pro-To Club, a non-profit corporation aimed at promoting the welfare of the region’s Black population, is there, too.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome closed until further notice

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School is closed until further notice. Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the dome was closed out of an abundance of caution after a structural analysis test was performed on the structure as part of a re-roofing project. The results came […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Join Crockett Days for fun on the frontier

The Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park, Limestone, will commemorate Crockett’s 236th birthday with the annual Crockett Days Celebration Aug.12-14. Crockett was born on the banks of the Nolichuckey River on Aug. 17, 1786, and went on to gain international fame as a folk hero, frontiersman, soldier, Tennessee state representative and U.S. congressman.
LIMESTONE, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 10

Aug. 10, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Nashville American reported, “Gov. Taylor returned from Johnson City yesterday morning, and was busy with the duties of State at the Capitol all day. The Governor thoroughly enjoyed his outing, and still contends that East Tennessee is the finest country on the face of he globe. He is in splendid health once more.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan Heights Middle air conditioning issue addressed

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan Heights Middle School at the edge of Kingsport experienced an air-conditioning failure Monday that caused temperatures in the building to increase up to at least 79 degrees. However, it was fixed and temperatures were dropping Tuesday, according to Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan school board hoping to move forward with East High baseball turf

BLUFF CITY — If you’d like to see artificial turf on a local high school baseball infield, now’s the time to donate to the cause that needs almost $61,000 more. Sullivan County school officials and Sullivan East High School athletic supporters are banking on additional donations making artificial baseball turf at East a reality.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

A Visit to Petcare Cremations

(WJHL) Amy takes us to Petcare Cremations in Kingsport to talk with Wes Leonard about why he started this business and what they offer here in our region. For more information check out Petcare Cremations online.
KINGSPORT, TN

