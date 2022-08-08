Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza leaves after hit-by-pitch
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Play suspended in the bottom of the sixth against Buffalo Bisons with game tied 1-1 SS Oswald Peraza 0-2, HBP — left game after getting plunked on hand, sent for X-rays, which revealed no broken bones; might have tweaked his knee earlier too, not good!. PR-SS...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Rockies begin 3-game series at home against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals (60-48, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (48-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-8, 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.75 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -181, Rockies +153; over/under is 11...
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Royals prediction, odds and pick – 8/7/2022
The Boston Red Sox will attempt to even the four-game series as they finish the set with the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Royals prediction and pick. The Royals defeated the Red Sox 5-4 in...
FOX Sports
Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
Twins fall into tie atop AL Central after blowout loss to Dodgers
The Twins lost and the Guardians won Tuesday night.
St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter deserves a red jacket
Matt Carpenter is a three-time All Star. He’s finished in the top ten of MVP voting twice, with a fourth-place finish in 2013. He won a Silver Slugger that same year after leading the league in doubles. And following a dreadful end to his Cardinals tenure, he’s revitalized his career, batting third for a Yankees team that is among the best in baseball.
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal
In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
Cardinals conservative approach is rewarded … but for how long?
Despite another year of no splashes at the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals are in the midst of another August win streak. Is the organizational approach being rewarded?. The St. Louis Cardinals are playing great baseball. After completing a sweep over the New York Yankees, one of the teams...
Phillies host Marlins, seek seventh straight win
Not even Mother Nature can slow down the red hot Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins 4-1 on
