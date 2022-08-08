ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Autoweek.com

Another Andretti Will Make NASCAR Debut

Fresh from winning the SRX Championship, Marco Andretti revealed Sunday that he will make his NASCAR debut in October. Andretti will race in NASCAR’s Xfinity race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield road course, known as the ROVAL on Oct. 8. Andretti broke the news on Twitter Sunday morning....
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Long-awaited driver announcement finally set

Petty GMS Motorsports are set to announce the driver of their #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season later this week. Earlier this summer, Petty GMS Motorsports announced that they would be moving on from Ty Dillon following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Dillon was to have...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Kevin Harvick wins NASCAR Cup race at Michigan

Kevin Harvick ended months of frustration by surging in the final stage and winning Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. The victory ended a 65-race winless string for Harvick and boosted him from an outsider into a spot on the Cup playoff grid. Harvick became the 15th different driver to score a Cup win this season. Sixteen drivers will advance to the playoffs, which begin Sept. 4 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Watch: 2022 RACE RADIOS // JOSEF NEWGARDEN AT MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX

Competitive and frustrating. Those two words sum up @Josef Newgarden's P6 finish on Sunday in Nashville. Listen to what was said over the radio during the race. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar TikTok // https://www.tiktok.com/@indycar.
NASHVILLE, TN
racer.com

Andretti name will return to NASCAR at Charlotte Roval

Marco Andretti is getting a NASCAR stock car opportunity. Andretti and Big Machine Racing announced on social media Sunday that he will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the Charlotte Roval on Oct. 8, driving the No. 48 Spiked Coolers Chevrolet. Son of Michael Andretti and grandson of Mario...
CHARLOTTE, NC
racer.com

Taylor, Albuquerque win Road America, take points lead

A bit of rain, but not nearly as much as expected, shook up strategies, and gave various teams advantages at different points in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America. In the end, pole sitter Filipe Albuquerque was in front at the checker for the team’s first victory at at the 4.048-mile, 14-turn Wisconsin circuit, and Wayne Taylor Racing took the championship lead from Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian. The No. 10 WTR Acura with Ricky Taylor and Albuquerque head into Petit Le Mans in a virtual tie with the No. 60 MSR team of Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist, leading by only 19 points.
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Watch: 2022 PACE CAR LAPS // FELIX ROSENQVIST AND CARTER HOLTON

Felix Rosenqvist threw Carter Holton a curveball as he showed him around the Streets of Nashville. Vanderbilt University Baseball now knows how INDYCAR takes on the Music City Grand Prix with Team Chevy. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar TikTok // https://www.tiktok.com/@indycar.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

IndyCar results, points after Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Scott Dixon made IndyCar history Sunday in topping the results of the Music City Grand Prix, passing Mario Andretti for second on the all-time win list and moving into second in the points standings. With three races remaining, Dixon is six points behind championship leader Will...
NASHVILLE, TN
