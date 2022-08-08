Read full article on original website
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Woman shot to death, man hurt in Prince George’s County
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that it was investigating a shooting that took place Monday night. A woman died, and a man was hurt as a result. PGPD said officers were in the 12500 block of Woodstock Dr. E. around 10:15 p.m. When they go […]
WJLA
Police: 24-year-old shot to death in Bowie; $25K reward offered for suspect's arrest
BOWIE, Md. (7News) — A 24-year-old man was gunned down Monday evening in Bowie, Md. and police are searching for the suspect, according to Prince George's County Police Department. Officers were called to the 6200 block of Gabriel Street for the reported shooting just before 9:30 p.m. when they...
Man dead after 4 people shot in Prince George's County Sunday
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Four shootings within 24 hours left three people injured and one man dead in Prince George's County. Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 4100 block of Southern Avenue for a shooting and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was soon pronounced dead on the scene.
Suspect At Large After Fatally Shooting Woman In Upper Marlboro: Police
Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that left one woman dead in Upper Marlboro, authorities say. A man and woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 12500 block of Woodstock Drive E around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, according to Prince George's County police. Both victims...
Man shot, killed in Bowie; homicide investigation underway
BOWIE, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crime being down in Prince George's County. A man was shot and killed in Bowie Monday night, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police. The Bowie Police Department responded to Gabriel Street, off of Highbridge Road,...
Remains found in Maryland identified as man missing for 2 years, family wants answers
CLINTON, Md. — A two-year missing person mystery has been solved after human remains found in a Prince George's County forest months ago have been identified. The family of Casino Gaskins, who was 23 when he went missing, said police notified them Monday that remains found in Clinton, Maryland in December of 2021 are his. But the Gaskins family is raising questions about the way authorities in Prince George’s County handled the case. They say investigators believed the case to be a death by suicide.
Man dies in suspected drowning accident, Prince William County Police investigating
Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating after a man was found dead in a suspected drowning incident in Dumfries over the weekend.
Man Arrested After Stabbing Minor Outside Glen Burnie Mall
Police have arrested a man who stabbed a juvenile during a fight outside of the Marley Station Mall in Glen Burnie, authorities say. David Knuckey, 21, was allegedly arguing with a group of juveniles in the 7900 block of Ritchie Highway, when he took out a knife around 8:15 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Reward Offered As Police ID 24-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In Bowie
The victim in a fatal Bowie shooting has been identified, authorities say. Brandon Moore, 24, was shot around 9:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8 in the 6200 block of Gabriel Street, according to Prince George's County police. Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and determine a motive. A $25,000 reward...
Man Stabbed By Pair Of Strangers Outside Severn Elementary School: Police
An unidentified suspect is on the run after allegedly stabbing a stranger near a Severn elementary school, authorities say. The 30-year-old victim told officers he was stabbed in the 1100 block of Reece Road while walking in between Van Bokkelen Elementary School and the Meade Village Community when he was approached by an unknown man and woman around 11 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, according to Anne Arundel County police.
WUSA
1 person killed, 2 injured in Prince George's County shooting
22 year-old Robert Earl Price was fatally shot in PG county, and two others were injured. Police are still searching for the gunman.
22-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Capitol Heights Parking Lot
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Prince George’s County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred...
'Repeat Violent Offender' Faces New Charges For Shooting Two Women In Baltimore: Police
A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to the shooting of two young women, authorities say. John Maxwell Holland, 30, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 6 in the 600 block of North Highland Avenue after being accused of shooting the women back in June, according to Baltimore police. Holland...
WATCH: People with sledgehammer smash cases, steal jewelry from store in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said detectives were trying to find three people who burglarized a jewelry store in July. MCDP released surveillance footage Tuesday that showed the break-in at The Watch Pocket, located at 10113 Colesville Rd. in Silver Spring. Detectives said around 3:40 a.m. […]
thedcpost.com
Bodycam Footage Shows Deadly Police Shooting in Northwest DC
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released last Friday body camera footage showing the fatal shooting of an individual in Northwest Washington on July 30. Kevin Hargraves-Shird, a 31-year-old man, was shot in Fort Slocum Park by an MPD officer, who has been identified as Sgt. Reinaldo Otero-Camacho, a 17-year veteran of DC police.
Woman charged with shooting husband accused of assaulting children faces judge
Shanteari Weems, 50, went before a judge for a felony status conference, and a trial date has been set for December 6, WJLA reports.
Police search for suspect who stole unattended vehicle with girl inside
WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect who stole a car in Northwest D.C. while a girl was inside. Metropolitan Police Department detectives said in a release that the unarmed kidnapping and vehicle theft happened on August 4 in the unit block of Thomas Circle Northwest.
Family says Baltimore man killed on way to volunteering at food pantry
Baltimore City detectives are investigating after a man was gunned down in front of his home Monday morning.
WTOP
Police respond to 3 additional racist graffiti incidents in Montgomery Co.
Montgomery County police have responded to three additional racist graffiti incidents in the Maryland county. Police previously reported that racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was found on Sunday on the Bethesda Trolley Trail near Rossmore Drive and the bridge over Interstate 270. Officers now say they also located anti-Semitic writing on...
WTOP
2 dead, 2 injured in Suitland Parkway crash
Two men are dead are two other people injured after a crash on the Suitland Parkway in the Forestville, Maryland, area early Wednesday morning. Prince George’s County first responders were called to the westbound lanes of the parkway near the intersection with Forestville Road around 1 a.m. for a crash involving two vehicles.
