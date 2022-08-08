Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Danny Pinter has spent his young life mainly playing football in the state of Indiana. He was born in South Bend and played high school football for Adams High School in the same town. Local collegiate football powerhouse Notre Dame let Pinter find his way to Ball State University, located in Muncie, Indiana. Here Pinter made the position switch from tight end to center and paved his own path to the NFL.

