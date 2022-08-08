ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

Look: Josh Allen Was Furious With Bills Fan At Practice

Autograph seekers can go pretty overboard at times. We had a great example of this at a recent Buffalo Bills practice, when a fan hurled a football at Josh Allen, attempting to get him to sign it. Allen was not happy with the fan's move. There's a time and place...
Yardbarker

Alec Pierce Named Starter on Indianapolis Colts' First Depth Chart

CINCINNATI — If the Colts' first unofficial depth chart is any indication, then former Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce is exceeding early NFL expectations. The Colts listed Pierce as a starting wide receiver, along with Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman Jr. Pierce has been making plays nearly every day...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 observations from Day 12 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills have continue their 2022 training camp journey. Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 12 of camp:. Right tackle Spencer Brown finally took a big step forward at training camp. He revealed earlier in camp that he had offseason back surgery. That issue has kept him limited at practices and workouts.
Yardbarker

Colts' Shaquille Leonard Expected Back 'At Some Point' in 2022 Season

"Colts All-pro LB Shaquille (Darius) Leonard watched practice in street clothes as he recovers from June back surgery," said Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, who was out at Colts practice on Monday. "I’m told there is no set return timetable but per source they do expect him back at 'some point' this year. 17-game season. They’ll need him but won’t rush him."
Yardbarker

Danny Pinter: An Indiana Born Piece of The Indianapolis Colts Young Core

Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Danny Pinter has spent his young life mainly playing football in the state of Indiana. He was born in South Bend and played high school football for Adams High School in the same town. Local collegiate football powerhouse Notre Dame let Pinter find his way to Ball State University, located in Muncie, Indiana. Here Pinter made the position switch from tight end to center and paved his own path to the NFL.
