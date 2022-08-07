ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Westworld Recap: Survival of the Fittest — Who All Got Offed?

By Hayden Mears
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x9XQg_0h8YiYjz00

Click here to read the full article.

The penultimate episode of Westworld Season 4 was a doozy , chock full of raised stakes, shocking fates, and a level of Man in Black savagery we haven’t seen since Season 2.

The episode “Metanoia” (which can mean “change of heart,” indeed) opens with Bernard and Maeve arriving at the Hoover Dam. (We haven’t seen the iconic structure since the season premiere and were beginning to wonder if it would play in at all this season). Bernard explains that because the facility can “house the infinite,” Dolores needed it (and now Hale owns it). More specifically, the massive data vault is a door to the Sublime. He says Hale can’t open the door without the key, which he immediately confirms is him . Pivoting, Bernard asks Maeve if sherry is still her drink of choice. She initially resists before realizing that Bernard knows this isn’t their only shot at opening the Sublime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H27Th_0h8YiYjz00 Bernard tells her he’s tired. He laments the grim outcome awaiting them, frustrated that he can’t seem to change it. He tells her that they can escape into the Sublime, that the extinction of hosts and humans alike doesn’t have to include them. Maeve, suddenly hopeful, realizes what that means for her and commands him to do it. Bernard declines and tells her it’s more important to stay and fight. A massive mechanical arm crashes through the high-reaching windows around them and the scene cuts back to Bernard sitting with Akecheta.

“Do you understand now where all this is going?” Akecheta asks. Bernard says he does and that he sees where it all ends.

Wasting no time on the Bernard/Maeve front, “Metanoia” quickly reveals what’s actually happening — and where they really are. They are in the Sublime themselves, watching different outcomes play out before an enormous machine attacks and kills them. This next time around, Maeve kills the attacking machine, after which Bernard tells her they must reach Hale’s tower if they want to save the world. Maeve joins him on one condition: that he reunite her with her daughter when it’s all over.

Meanwhile, Christina awakens with Teddy sitting at the foot of her bed. She expresses confusion and remorse, unable to fathom why she would create such a hellish existence for so many people. Teddy explains that she has many sides and that Hale is one of them. Christina leaves the room and attempts to drown herself in her tub. Not only does she not die, but she emerges from the water… different .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAYTE_0h8YiYjz00 Back in the Caleb prison, Hale and William regard their scruffy science experiment with amusement. Hale then tells Caleb that she’s shutting down the cities and placing people “in cold storage.” She puts her entire evil plan on the table: use him to lure the rebels there so she can snuff them all out at once. William listens nearby, visibly disturbed….

Things escalate quickly from there. Frankie, Stubbs and the surviving rebels reunite with Bernard and Maeve near New York City. Bernard says goodbye to Stubbs, whom he claims won’t survive the coming battle. Stubbs hugs him and tells him to win.

Hale sends the world an encrypted message explaining that she and her kind are leaving humans behind. (“Evolving,” she calls it.) Concurrently, the William copy visits the original again. Host-William asks OG William what he would do. William simply repeats the question to his copy, telling him it doesn’t matter which of them defeats Hale, because they’re the same. The William copy then stabs the imprisoned original in the chest and leaves. We’d say OG William is dead (because he definitely looks dead) but we know better than to put too much confidence in any Westworld -related observation or theory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qtS1F_0h8YiYjz00 Christina asks Teddy what Dolores was like, and he tells her that while Dolores was kind, she could also be cruel. The world was cruel to her and she outgrew the stories she performed for other people. Together, Teddy and Christina storm Olympiad Entertainment. By “storm,” we mean Christina politely commands an employee to pull the fire alarm. She then orders everyone in the building, except the writers, to vacate. She has the writers destroy their stories, and then she descends to Olympiad’s lower level. There, she discovers Caleb and has him released.

Frankie and Stubbs also infiltrate Olympiad and discover human William’s corpse (?). Frankie insists they try to help him, but Stubbs, recognizing William, says whoever did this did them a favor. Moments later, Caleb attacks both of them and pins Frankie against his glass cell. She tells him who she is, angering him further. She quickly recalls moments that only she could know, and Caleb tearfully realizes who she is.

Meanwhile, Maeve and Bernard approach the tower. On the way up, Bernard reveals that there’s no way they can win but that he needs her help anyway. She pushes past him, her expression unreadable.

Let’s preface this next bit by saying that the next few minutes of Westworld pack in some of the best, most suspenseful moments in the series. Ready, set… go!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hhxqt_0h8YiYjz00 Maeve confronts Hale mid-transcendence, leading to a brutal fight, one that crashes them both out a window and continues in the water feature outside by the plaza. Before either can deliver the finishing blow, William appears out of nowhere to shoot Maeve in the head, before murdering Hale as well. He leaves their bodies in the pools surrounding the tower.

William then intercepts Bernard, who is recording on his tablet what seem to be instructions. William shoots him, too. As Bernard bleeds out, scenes from his chat with Akecheta reveal that he never expected to survive the war. (“There is no scenario in which I survive.”) William shoots him a third time, after which Bernard appears to vanish into the Sublime. William then uses the tower’s control to override Christina’s influence and compel every person in the city to kill each other. That means every major character is now in immediate danger.

As Caleb, Frankie and Stubbs attempt to escape, a rioter shoots Frankie, non-fatally. The three get away, but only barely. In another part of the city, Teddy explains to a puzzled, desperate-to-intervene Christina that people can’t see her because… she’s not real. Dun-dun-dunnnn !

“Metanoia” ends with the triumphant William copy donning his signature shoot-’em-up attire and strolling away from the tower, as it explodes.

What happens next truly is anyone’s guess.  But that’s what the Comments section is for! Share your reactions to “Metanoia” and your predictions for next week’s finale!

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Uncoupled Finale Leaves Fans Hanging: What Should Michael Say Next?

Click here to read the full article. We need to talk about the finale of Netflix’s Uncoupled. The eight-episode rom-com, starring Neil Patrick Harris as newly single Manhattan realtor Michael Lawson, ends just as it began, with Michael and Colin (played by Desperate Housewives‘ Tuc Watkins), standing in the beautiful apartment they’ve shared for 17 years. Of course, a lot transpires in those eight episodes. Like how Colin unexpectedly dumps Michael moments before entering his own meticulously planned surprise 50th birthday party. Or how Colin effortlessly steps into the new life he apparently always wanted, leaving Michael to pick up the pieces...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Good Fight Final Season Trailer: Is Diane Dumping Gary Cole for Mad Man John Slattery? — WATCH

Click here to read the full article. Gary Cole’s full-time commitment to NCIS may have created an opportunity for Diane Lockhart. Paramount+ on Wednesday unveiled the official trailer for The Good Fight‘s sixth and final season, and the 150-second teaser strongly implies that Christine Baranski’s married alter ego gets romantically entangled with the new doctor character played by Mad Men vet John Slattery. Meanwhile, Cole — who co-stars as Diane’s hubby Kurt McVeigh — gets minimal screen time in the trailer (watch above). As we previously reported, series creators Robert and Michelle King toyed with breaking up Diane and Kurt last season,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Insecure's Yvonne Orji to Headline Netflix Bodybuilding Drama (Report)

Click here to read the full article. Coming off of her Emmy-nominated run as Insecure‘s Molly, Yvonne Orji reportedly has been tapped to lead a new drama series at Netflix. As reported by our sister site Deadline, Stronger (working title) would star Orji as a single mom who “becomes obsessed with bodybuilding” as she toes “the surprisingly tenuous line separating self-empowerment from self-destruction.” Sheldon Turner, who was Academy Award-nominated for his Up in the Air screenplay, created and would pen the prospective series. In addition to her five-season Insecure run, Orji’s previous TV credits include episodes of Jane the Virgin and A Black Lady Sketch Show, the Hulu buddy comedy Vacation Friends, the HBO special Momma, I Made It, and an April episode of ABC’s The Wonder Years reboot. More from TVLineCamila Mendes, Maya Hawke Team Up to Do Revenge in Netflix Movie TrailerQ-Force Cancelled at NetflixThe Sandman's Gwendoline Christie: Shapewear Is Hell and Other Post-Finale Musings From Lucifer HerselfBest of TVLineTV Roles Recast: 25+ Times a Show Changed Actors Midstream (and Why)Stars Who Almost Played Other TV Roles — on Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, Lost, Gilmore Girls, Friends and Other ShowsTV Stars Almost Cast in Other Roles
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Physical Season 2 Finale: EP Dissects Dark Cliffhanger, Shares Renewal Update: 'We Have Another Big Chapter'

Click here to read the full article. The title of Physical‘s Season 2 finale, “Don’t You Say It’s Over,” could easily double as a renewal rallying cry — although it doesn’t appear as if Apple TV+ will need to be persuaded to bring the Rose Byrne dramedy back for a third season. Speaking to TVLine in the wake of Physical‘s Season 2 closer (which dropped Friday on the streamer), series creator/showrunner Annie Weisman says the decision to end the finale on a cliffhanger-y note was not made recklessly. “In an act of great optimism, we ended the season with a lot more...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVLine

The Orville's Anne Winters Talks Charly's Heroic Act, Why a Scene With Her 'Love' Amanda Was Reshot

Click here to read the full article. The following contains major spoilers from the July 28 episode of Hulu’s The Orville: New Horizons. As The Orville cruised closer to its Season 3 finale, Ensign Charly Burke’s tragic tale came full circle. Charly had originally served aboard the USS Quimby, until its destruction by the Kaylon. In the aftermath, Charly joined the Orville as its navigator, where she made no secret about her POV on crewmate Isaac — especially since the scores who died aboard The Quimby included Charly’s best friend Amanda, whom she (quietly) loved. Over the course of Season 3, Charly would...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Roseanna Christiansen, Who Portrayed Dallas Maid Teresa, Dead at 71

Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, the portrayer of the Ewing family’s maid Teresa on the original Dallas series, has died. She was 71. The actress died July 14 in Lancaster, Calif., according to her husband Steven Rizzo who confirmed the news to our sister site The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death has been given. Christiansen (left in the photo above) joined Dallas in 1982 during the show’s sixth season. She recurred as Teresa in 112 episodes through its final season, Season 14, which ended in 1991. Teresa often appeared alongside Tony Garcia’s Raoul the butler, another character...
LANCASTER, CA
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Olivia Newton-John Dies: John Travolta Remembers Grease Leading Lady

Click here to read the full article. John Travolta is paying tribute to his “dearest” Grease leading lady Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at the age of 73. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta shared on Instagram. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” It was in 1978 that Newton-John and Travolta starred in the hit film version of the Broadway musical Grease. Newton-John played the prim and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

Clu Gulager, Star of The Tall Man and The Virginian, Dead at 93

Click here to read the full article. Clu Gulager, a veteran actor known for his starring roles in ’60s Westerns such as The Tall Man and The Virginian, has died of natural causes. He was 93. The news was confirmed by the actor’s son on Facebook, in addition to a statement released by his daughter-in-law Diane Goldner. She said the actor was “surrounded by his loving family” at the time of his death. “Clu was as caring as he was loyal and devoted to his craft, a proud member of the Cherokee nation, a rule-breaker, sharp and astute and on the side—always—of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

I Just Killed My Dad review: There are some big, glaring questions this documentary fails to ask

There is always a moment, towards the start of any true-crime documentary, where you ask yourself: what is going to happen to make this interesting? For the ranks of morbid voyeurs, mere murder or manslaughter are not enough – the tale must have more twists and turns than Pac-Man’s heat map. Such are the expectations of the genre, at least; expectations that Netflix’s latest offering,I Just Killed My Dad, strives to subvert.“Why do you think it’s important to tell your story?” a disembodied voice asks a nervous, gawky-looking 18-year-old as he settles himself in a chair. The kid is Anthony Templet who, shortly before the Covid...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Roger E. Mosley, Magnum, P.I.'s Theodore 'T.C.' Calvin, Dead at 83 — Reboot's Stephen Hill Reacts

Click here to read the full article. Roger E. Mosley, best known for playing helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin on the CBS crime drama Magnum, P.I., died early Sunday morning. He was 83. His daughter, Ch-a Mosley, confirmed the news via Facebook writing: “He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Ryan Fellows, Star of Street Outlaws, Dead at 41 Following Car Accident

Click here to read the full article. Ryan Fellows, star of the long-running Discovery Channel reality series Street Outlaws, died on Sunday following a car accident near Las Vegas. He was 41. “The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” read a statement on the series’ official Twitter feed. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.” According to TMZ, the accident occurred during filming of the Discovery series. “Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road ‘warrior’ in many ways that...
ACCIDENTS
TVLine

Road House: Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Movie Reboot for Amazon

Click here to read the full article. The well-coiffed Jake Gyllenhaal will channel the late, well-coiffed Patrick Swayze in Amazon‘s “reimagined take” on the 1989 movie Road House. The original Road House starred Swayze as Dalton, “the best bouncer in the business,” as he navigated professional and personal dramas in a small town in Missouri. The Prime Video flick, written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry and to be directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. & Mrs. Smith), follows a former UFC fighter (played by Gyllenhaal) who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida...
MOVIES
TVLine

Baseball Announcer and L.A. Dodgers Legend Vin Scully Dead at 94

Click here to read the full article. Baseball announcing legend Vin Scully, who called games for the Los Angeles Dodgers for more than 60 years, has died at the age of 94, the team announced on Tuesday. “We have lost an icon,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement: “The Dodgers’ Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

Everybody Still Hates Chris: Animated Reboot Ordered to Series — Chris Rock Returning as Narrator and EP

Click here to read the full article. It’s been more than a decade since Everybody Hates Chris ended its run on The CW, and guess what? Everybody Still Hates Chris. In fact, that’s the title being given to an animated reimagining of the family sitcom, which has officially been ordered to series at Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Chris Rock is confirmed to be returning as the show’s narrator, telling “stories inspired by his experiences growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s.” “Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Evil Recap: Death Comes to the Rectory — Who From #TeamGood Is a Goner?!

Click here to read the full article. The person who dies in this week’s Evil is not the person I expected would die in this week’s Evil. I was sure Grace was going to go gentle into that good night, especially after her interaction with Sheryl at Kristen’s birthday party. But I definitely did not have “Monsignor Korecki as stealth badass” on my End Times Bingo Card. Anyway, read on for the highlights of “The Demon of Money.” TAKE THAT, POMODORO METHOD | In Dr. Boggs’ office, Kristen processes her grief — and guilt — over Valerie’s murder in the previous episode. She relates how Valerie’s...
TV SERIES
TVLine

NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii to Crossover Again With Season Premieres

Click here to read the full article. The D.C.- and Hawaii-based NCIS teams will team up once again when CBS’ Monday-night procedurals return with their new seasons. Which agents will clock frequent flyer miles this time around? NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i previously crossed over in March, when Special Agent Nick Torres (played by Wilmer Valderrama) was invited by Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) to visit the 50th state, after an old case of theirs took on a new wrinkle. NCIS‘ Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) also said aloha to the lusher locale. In the series’ second-ever crossover event — airing...
HAWAII STATE
TVLine

Ellen Pompeo Scales Back Grey's Anatomy Workload, Will Appear in 'Limited Capacity' in Season 19

Click here to read the full article. The fine print of Ellen Pompeo‘s new Grey’s Anatomy contract is coming into view. The actress — who last January extended her deal with the venerable ABC medical drama through the upcoming 19th season — will be scaling back her Meredith Grey duties to pursue other opportunities. According to sources Pompeo will appear in a “limited capacity” — said to be just eight episodes (or less than half of the roughly 20-23 episodes that will be produced). She will remain as an exec producer, and will continue to narrate every episode. Meanwhile, among those...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’s Missy Robertson Reveals Details of ‘New Project’

While there are still 4 more months to go before ending 2022, the year has been somewhat eventful for the family behind the hit show Duck Dynasty. With Willie Robertson and his lovable uncle always up to different adventures, Jase and Missy Robertson’s life took a drastic change early this year when they announced a new addition to their family. Adding a baby boy came with some changes, but the power couple jumped at the chance. And now, it appears that Missy is up for a different challenge that involves renovating a rustic barn that dates all the way back to the 1800s.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine

49K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy