Animal Kingdom Recap: J Moves [Spoiler] to the Top of His 'Hit' List

By Charlie Mason
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
Technically, we haven’t heard that the Grim Reaper will be making a guest appearance on Animal Kingdom before the end of the series’ sixth and final season. But Sunday’s “Clink” sure began to make it seem inevitable.

On one hand, we had Pope behind bars. The Codys had bought him protection on the inside from a guy on the outside named Finnegan. However, it didn’t do the prisoner a whole helluva lotta good, because he repelled help pretty much the way that Deran might a shave and a haircut. Before the hour was through, Pope had not only gotten stabbed in the gut — by a member of a gang affiliated with the Trujillos — he had retaliated against his attacker and gotten himself thrown in solitary with a mouthful of drugs.

Pope also wasn’t remotely interested in hearing that he could change his plea and get the original guilty one thrown out. He didn’t want either Lena or Amy to have to go through a trial. And “nothing happens to Amy… or Lena,” he barked at Deran. “Do I make myself clear?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eEiY0_0h8YiXrG00 Pope had indeed made himself clear — so clear that J floated to Finnegan the idea of making a “different arrangement” — one that for $25k would get his uncle killed rather than protected. J didn’t pull the trigger on that idea, though. Not yet, anyway. By the end of the hour, Craig and Deran had decided that what they had to do was break Pope out of jail. And go on the run forevermore? Give up everything they’d built instead of just replace Pope and keep going? “It’s a family business,” grumbled Craig, “and there’s no family without Pope.”

IN OTHER DEVELOPMENTS… | With word spreading like wildfire that Pope was behind bars and Craig was high as a kite, the sharks started circling the Codys. After the Lightning Bolt board was stolen from Deran’s bar, he confronted Tommy. He hadn’t done it but admitted that people were putting two and two together. Cath had been missing, and it had turned out that she was dead. Adrian has been missing and… well… Yeah, Deran got the picture. People were pissed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xLBiz_0h8YiXrG00 Following Pope’s stabbing, Smurf’s youngest son met with Tina Trujillo in hopes of putting the whole Pete-losing-an-eye thing behind their families. Fat chance, she said. Seemingly weak, the Codys were in the crosshairs, and it wasn’t just the Trujillos that were putting them there. Meanwhile, Vince took Craig to a kind of back-yard fight club for recovering addicts. It didn’t seem to knock much sense into his head, but it did have him seriously reconsidering Renn’s offer to move to San Antonio with her and Nick. Oh, and in 1992, Julia and Pope made up, and Smurf made Baz jealous by hooking up with a boy his age. OK, then. So, your thoughts? Will the Codys break Pope out of jail… or will J put his uncle on ice?

TVLine

Road House: Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Movie Reboot for Amazon

Click here to read the full article. The well-coiffed Jake Gyllenhaal will channel the late, well-coiffed Patrick Swayze in Amazon‘s “reimagined take” on the 1989 movie Road House. The original Road House starred Swayze as Dalton, “the best bouncer in the business,” as he navigated professional and personal dramas in a small town in Missouri. The Prime Video flick, written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry and to be directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. & Mrs. Smith), follows a former UFC fighter (played by Gyllenhaal) who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida...
MOVIES
TVLine

Baseball Announcer and L.A. Dodgers Legend Vin Scully Dead at 94

Click here to read the full article. Baseball announcing legend Vin Scully, who called games for the Los Angeles Dodgers for more than 60 years, has died at the age of 94, the team announced on Tuesday. “We have lost an icon,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement: “The Dodgers’ Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitchfork

Megan Thee Stallion Guest Stars in P-Valley: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion made a guest appearance on tonight’s episode of the Starz show P-Valley, starring in the role of Tina Snow. The TV show, about a strip club in the Mississippi Delta, wraps its second season next week. Below, watch clips from Megan’s performance with Lil Murda at the Pynk strip club.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Punisher Revival? Marvel Vet Walks Back 'Announcement'

Click here to read the full article. Rumors of a Punisher revival have been greatly exaggerated… by Rosario Dawson. At the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo over the weekend, the actress behind MCU’s Claire Temple gave credence to a rumor that the Marvel series — which was cancelled at Netflix in 2019 after two seasons — was being revived. “I found out yesterday that The Punisher was happening again so I feel like it’s my second chance,” Dawson told the crowd (watch the clip here). “It’s the only one of the shows that I wasn’t in and I love Jon Bernthal so...
MOVIES
TVLine

She-Hulk Team Teases 'Fun' Side of Daredevil, 'Great Chemistry' Between Actors: 'People Are Gonna Love It'

Click here to read the full article. The team behind Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, though the cat is now out of the bag, isn’t about to shed any light on their plans for Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock aka Daredevil, who was revealed at the very end of the recent trailer below. But they did tout a “fun” time ahead for characters and viewers alike. Appearing virtually at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday, head writer Jessica Gao, series lead Tatiana Maslany and director Kat Coiro all were mum about what exactly goes down between Jennifer “Jen” Walters’...
TV SERIES
TVLine

NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii to Crossover Again With Season Premieres

Click here to read the full article. The D.C.- and Hawaii-based NCIS teams will team up once again when CBS’ Monday-night procedurals return with their new seasons. Which agents will clock frequent flyer miles this time around? NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i previously crossed over in March, when Special Agent Nick Torres (played by Wilmer Valderrama) was invited by Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) to visit the 50th state, after an old case of theirs took on a new wrinkle. NCIS‘ Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) also said aloha to the lusher locale. In the series’ second-ever crossover event — airing...
HAWAII STATE
TVLine

Why Andor Ditched a Digital Trick Used by Every Star Wars Series Before It

Click here to read the full article. Andor‘s creator turned off the Volume when crafting Disney+’s latest live-action Star Wars series — meaning, he did not use the massive, ultra-HD video wall that deposits actors in the middle of digitally generated environments. The Volume (aka Stagecraft) was first memorably deployed by Disney+’s The Mandalorian, after which The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi both used the virtual, non-practical backdrop. But Andor, which filmed in London, Scotland and other locales, instead exclusively built massive sets and filmed at actual locations. Explaining the filmmaking choice, Andor creator and writer Tony Gilroy clarified for...
MOVIES
TVLine

Sistas Puts 'Zatima' Back in Jeopardy Ahead of Season 4 Finale

Click here to read the full article. Well, that was nice while it lasted. Just when Sistas‘ Zac and Fatima were finally enjoying a moment of peace, along came Tyler Perry to blow up their lives once again. Three times, actually. The first bomb came last week when Karen showed up on Zac’s doorstep begging for him to take her back. It was messy and intense and heartbreaking. But mostly messy. And that was merely the opening act, the prelude to this week’s main event. Fatima and Karen on Wednesday finally had it out in a heated exchange that probably would have...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

