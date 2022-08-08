Read full article on original website
theriver953.com
VSP ask for the public’s help in investigation of an accident
An email from Virginia State Police (VSP) is asking for the public’s help in an investigation. The investigation involves a Fauquier County accident that involved a pedestrian stuck in a hit and run Sat. Aug. 6. A 21 year old Bealeton Virginia man was walking on Route 29 north...
Man dies in suspected drowning accident, Prince William County Police investigating
Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating after a man was found dead in a suspected drowning incident in Dumfries over the weekend.
WTOP
2 dead, 2 injured in Suitland Parkway crash
Two men are dead are two other people injured after a crash on the Suitland Parkway in the Forestville, Maryland, area early Wednesday morning. Prince George’s County first responders were called to the westbound lanes of the parkway near the intersection with Forestville Road around 1 a.m. for a crash involving two vehicles.
Suspect arrested in Manassas armed robbery that left one injured
A suspect has been arrested and charged with several crimes after an armed robbery incident in Manassas on Monday.
WHSV
VSP investigating Shenandoah County crash involving tractor trailers, scene clear
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 1:44 p.m., Tuesday, August 9, Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving two-tractors trailers along Interstate 81 at the 296 mile-marker in Shenandoah County. The scene is clear as of 5:14 p.m., according to VDOT. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV...
Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Stafford County
A single vehicle accident in Stafford County on Monday night left one woman dead, according to police.
21-year-old pedestrian injured in Fauquier County hit-and-run, state police investigating
Virginia State Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the injury of a 21-year-old pedestrian.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Route 1 in Dumfries
A Quantico man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the Dumfries area of Prince William County.
Man Stabbed By Pair Of Strangers Outside Severn Elementary School: Police
An unidentified suspect is on the run after allegedly stabbing a stranger near a Severn elementary school, authorities say. The 30-year-old victim told officers he was stabbed in the 1100 block of Reece Road while walking in between Van Bokkelen Elementary School and the Meade Village Community when he was approached by an unknown man and woman around 11 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Remains found in Maryland identified as man missing for 2 years, family wants answers
CLINTON, Md. — A two-year missing person mystery has been solved after human remains found in a Prince George's County forest months ago have been identified. The family of Casino Gaskins, who was 23 when he went missing, said police notified them Monday that remains found in Clinton, Maryland in December of 2021 are his. But the Gaskins family is raising questions about the way authorities in Prince George’s County handled the case. They say investigators believed the case to be a death by suicide.
Reward Offered As Police ID 24-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In Bowie
The victim in a fatal Bowie shooting has been identified, authorities say. Brandon Moore, 24, was shot around 9:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8 in the 6200 block of Gabriel Street, according to Prince George's County police. Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and determine a motive. A $25,000 reward...
Suspect At Large After Fatally Shooting Woman In Upper Marlboro: Police
Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that left one woman dead in Upper Marlboro, authorities say. A man and woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 12500 block of Woodstock Drive E around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, according to Prince George's County police. Both victims...
Tractor trailer carrying watermelons crashes with box truck, causes ‘large debris field’ on I-95
A truckload of spilled watermelons is causing a "large debris field" on Interstate 95 in Caroline County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
NBC Washington
Lawmakers Urge Drivers to Watch Speed After Deadly Crash Killed 2 Virginia Students
As a new school year draws near, lawmakers are pleading with drivers to slow down, and some jurisdictions are going as far as putting up new signage and enforcement to make sure the roads are more safe. Just a few months ago, two Oakton High School students were killed because...
Man arrested after allegedly attempting to rob woman at knifepoint in Manassas
A Manassas man is in custody after allegedly trying to rob a woman at knifepoint.
fox5dc.com
Crash closes part of Indian Head Highway until Tuesday afternoon
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Part of Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County is closed Tuesday after a truck crash, according to MATOC. The department tweeted Tuesday morning that Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.
19-year-old found guilty of second-degree murder in 2020 Virginia shooting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old man has been found guilty of second-degree murder after a 22-year-old man was shot dead during a weed deal in Woodbridge, Virginia. The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney announced the prosecution of Taron Thomas for the murder, as well as aggravated malicious...
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 in Shenandoah County snarls traffic
Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving two-tractors trailers along Interstate 81 near Strasburg in Shenandoah County at 1:44 p.m., today.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Police find body of missing swimmer in Lake Montclair
Police on Saturday evening recovered the body of a swimmer who didn't resurface at Lake Montclair. At 4:22 p.m., officers were called to Dolphin Beach at 15904 Dolphin Drive in Montclair, where they learned that a man and two friends were swimming when he attempted to climb the dock's ladder and suddenly went underwater, police said.
Suspect At Large After Prince George's County Parking Lot Shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a Prince George's County parking lot, authorities say. The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue, according to Prince George's County police. Officials pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Investigators...
