Prince William County, VA

2 dead, 2 injured in Suitland Parkway crash

Two men are dead are two other people injured after a crash on the Suitland Parkway in the Forestville, Maryland, area early Wednesday morning. Prince George’s County first responders were called to the westbound lanes of the parkway near the intersection with Forestville Road around 1 a.m. for a crash involving two vehicles.
FORESTVILLE, MD
Man Stabbed By Pair Of Strangers Outside Severn Elementary School: Police

An unidentified suspect is on the run after allegedly stabbing a stranger near a Severn elementary school, authorities say. The 30-year-old victim told officers he was stabbed in the 1100 block of Reece Road while walking in between Van Bokkelen Elementary School and the Meade Village Community when he was approached by an unknown man and woman around 11 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Remains found in Maryland identified as man missing for 2 years, family wants answers

CLINTON, Md. — A two-year missing person mystery has been solved after human remains found in a Prince George's County forest months ago have been identified. The family of Casino Gaskins, who was 23 when he went missing, said police notified them Monday that remains found in Clinton, Maryland in December of 2021 are his. But the Gaskins family is raising questions about the way authorities in Prince George’s County handled the case. They say investigators believed the case to be a death by suicide.
CLINTON, MD
Crash closes part of Indian Head Highway until Tuesday afternoon

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Part of Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County is closed Tuesday after a truck crash, according to MATOC. The department tweeted Tuesday morning that Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
UPDATED: Police find body of missing swimmer in Lake Montclair

Police on Saturday evening recovered the body of a swimmer who didn't resurface at Lake Montclair. At 4:22 p.m., officers were called to Dolphin Beach at 15904 Dolphin Drive in Montclair, where they learned that a man and two friends were swimming when he attempted to climb the dock's ladder and suddenly went underwater, police said.
MONTCLAIR, VA

