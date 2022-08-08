Read full article on original website
Related
Best dry cat food: Give kitties quality kibble
The best dry cat food comes jam packed with all the vitamins and minerals your feline friend needs to stay happy and healthy
petsplusmag.com
SodaPup Announces New American-Made “Ecoin” Dog Enrichment Collection
(PRESS RELEASE) BOULDER, CO – SodaPup Founder and CEO, Adam Baker announced the launch of SodaPup’s new collection of ecoin durable enrichment devices. “SodaPup has been focused on the enrichment category since our inception in 2013, cutting our teeth in the rubber toy category and more recently moving into the lickmat and feeder system category”, Baker said. “One of the problems consumers experience is that their dogs chew up their lickmats. Our new ecoin licking devices were created to overcome this challenge.”
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
purewow.com
Why Do Dogs Lick You?
If you’ve ever said, “Oh, he’s kissing you!” as your pup enthusiastically licks someone, you’re not wrong. Dog licking is a sign of affection. However, if your pup focuses their licking exclusively on someone’s face, it could mean they’re subconsciously looking for a snack (we’ll explain this later). The slobbery practice of licking—like most canine habits—is instinctual. Sure, there are ways to curb it if it gets out of control, but it’s typically not a cause for concern. Read on so you can answer more thoroughly the next time someone asks, “Why do dogs lick you?”
IN THIS ARTICLE
A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home
If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
Meet Dúi, an adorable dog that looks like a cat
Dúi, a dog that lives in the city of Hanoi in Vietnam along with his parents, Hai Anh and Tuan, has an unusual appearance. He is gaining popularity on the internet because of his resemblance to a cat.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
buzznicked.com
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable
Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
dailyphew.com
Young Boy Opens A Unique Animal Shelter And He Has Already Rescued 22 Dogs And 4 Cats
In the never-ending conflict between boomers and zoomers, we can often overlook heartwarming examples of good deeds that happen around the world and defy the stereotypes of generations. Eduardo Caioado from Anápolis, Brazil has always been passionate about helping animals in need. He has been rescuing abandoned animals around his...
I rent a 550-square-foot apartment with my fiancé and cats. Here are my 4 best tips for living in a small space.
From designing our home around our behaviors and using vertical space, here's how I've made our rental — which costs $1,050 a month — work for us.
Stray is going down well with cats, but not dogs
Real-life feline friends are enchanted by the new game
Science Focus
Why do dogs look like their owners?
Sometimes, the resemblance is uncanny... Studies that ask participants to match dogs with their owners reveal that pooches do indeed often resemble their people. One reason could be that familiarity breeds content. We love our human family and so are drawn to dogs with similar features, but the phenomenon could...
petsplusmag.com
Pawco Raises Seed Round, Launches World’s First Plant-Based Pet Food
(PRESS RELEASE) SAN FRANCISCO — PawCo Foods officially launched its proprietary plant-based pet food and shipped its first batch of orders on August 3rd of 2022. The company is founded by a former ImpossibleFoods employee and backed by a team of scientists and board certified animal nutritionists. PawCo invented the world’s first fully plant-based meat that is designed specifically for pet foods. The team is committed to providing pets with complete and balanced plant-based meals.
lovemeow.com
Kitten Comes to Family as a Timid Stray but Starts to Learn to Be Brave with Help of Their Cat
A kitten came to a family as a timid stray and started to learn to be brave with the help of their cat. Two kittens arrived at Salty Animal Rescue in Ontario, Canada in need of a lot of TLC. Salt (cream) and Pepper (tabby) were paired up at the Hamilton Animal Services as both of them were deemed under-socialized.
dailyphew.com
A Sweet Dog Who Recently Lost Her Puppies Adopts 3 Newborn Kittens Who Urgently Needed Help
Animal rescuer Stacee Jones has taken care of more than 100 dogs and cats. She believed she had seen it all until one day, a few months ago, when she took in some animals separately who needed each other adjacent to the Jelly’s Place-sponsored shelter in San Pablo, California (United States).
pethelpful.com
Video of Cat Comforting Golden Retriever Puppy Is Full of So Much Love
They say it takes a village to raise a child, and it looks like puppies are no exception. Honestly, though, it makes sense--one baby is difficult enough to look after, let alone an entire litter! A lot of new canine moms have an owner to help them out, but @hannahcolson's dog, Olive, had another babysitter to assist, too: Fig the Siamese cat.
pethelpful.com
Video of Chihuahua Meeting New Foster Kittens Is Peak Adorableness
We can't all be as sweet as Peaches! This tiny Chihuahua, like most others, has a personality ten times her size, but where other dogs are spicy, she's as sweet as can be. Just take a scroll through her videos!. Peaches' owner, who runs @chihuahuapeaches on TikTok, loves showing off...
A cat dad is going viral for taking his 3 pets on dreamy trips around the world
Lawyer Dan Nguyen has thousands of social-media followers keeping tabs on his globe-trotting adventures with Sponge Cake, Mocha, and Donut – his cats.
petsplusmag.com
Pawaii Rolls Out the Pawaii Magic Bowl
(PRESS RELEASE) LOS ANGELES — As loving pet owners, it is always a top priority to select the best dog bowls for your furry family members. In order to solve the selection dilemma of the vast dog owners, Pawaii rolls out a set of multifunctional bowls, which is called the Pawaii Magic Bowl.
Comments / 0