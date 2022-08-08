ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Police: 6-year-old critical, man dead, 4 more hurt in shooting during baseball game at Atlanta park

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJlh7_0h8YhJi700

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left 1 person dead and five others, including a child, wounded at a park in Atlanta.

APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. says there was a baseball or softball game occurring when an argument broke out, ending with shots fired.

The shooting occurred at the Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor St. SW around 7 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found multiple people shot.

A man in his 30s was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries. A 6-year-old child was also taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta - Egleston Hospital. The child is in critical condition.

The other four victims are stable.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact 911, Atlanta Police Homicide unit at 404-546-4235 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

This is a developing story. Get the latest updates LIVE from the scene on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 36

Gem B.
2d ago

Too many children being shot by stray bullets in Atlanta. It seems almost daily. Is this just the new world we live in? It feels pretty unacceptable.

Reply
7
puddin tame
1d ago

I bet that this shooting happened at a black community game just like the black basketball game in Atlanta where the spectators attacked the referee. The constitutional carry law protects citizens and if this shooting was done by law abiding citizens they would not being looking for a suspect the person doing the shooting would have been there waiting for police.

Reply
7
Ceilo Azule
2d ago

A 6 year old child, 6 years old, u're not making it out of prison alive & if by the grace of "THE FATHER" you do it"ll be as a Prison BYTHCHE

Reply(3)
6
 

