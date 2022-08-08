Read full article on original website
Struthers building to become event hall, hotel
Co-owner of Selah Restaurant Brian Palumbo has plans for the two-story building at 126 S. Bridge St. in downtown Struthers. He purchased the building, which is right next to the restaurant, a couple months ago.
Wings and Wheels show returns for takeoff in the Valley
The eighth Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Car Show kicked off Saturday morning at its new location, the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
WYTV.com
Car crashes into window of Mexican restaurant in Niles
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mexican restaurant in Niles still bears the damage from a car that crashed into its building Saturday afternoon. A window was boarded up with plywood after a Dodge Journey crashed into Plaza Agave on Youngstown Warren Road. According to a police report, the car...
Local ice cream, desserts shop closes its doors
A pair of ice cream and sweets stores in Salem and Boardman have closed.
WFMJ.com
Car careens into pole on Route 46 in Austintown
A utility pole was cracked and a car heavily damage in a traffic accident along Route 46 in Austintown Monday morning. The car ran into the pole shortly before 10:30 a.m. between Colgate Avenue and London Drive. The driver of the car was not injured. The front of the car...
WFMJ.com
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Warren Italian American Heritage Festival
4:00 p.m. - Ribbon cutting ceremony. 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. - Cultural heritage displays in the square. 6:30 p.m.-11:00 p.m. - Rex Taneri Band in the Anheuser Bush Beer Tent. 6:30 p.m. - Tiny King and Queen Pageant on Main Stage. 8:00 p.m. - Miss Warren Italian Fest Pageant on Main...
WYTV.com
Local non-profit directors celebrate Imagination Library in Columbus
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Tuesday was Dolly Parton Day across Ohio! She was in Columbus to celebrate and promote her Imagination Library program. All 88 counties have an affiliate for the library. The Brightside Project in Salem covers Columbiana County. Directors of the non-profit were at the state capital Tuesday to hear the country music legend speak.
WYTV.com
Star skateboarder, decorated Olympian to speak at YSU
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Star skateboarder and entrepreneur Tony Hawk is among those who were announced for the Thomas Colloquiom On Free Enterprise Lecture Series at Youngstown State University. YSU announced on its website that Hawk will speak at Stambaugh Auditorium at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Hawk is a...
27 First News
How hot must it get for an August record-high temp?
(WKBN) – For lovers of the summer and hot weather, August is kind of summer’s “Sunday scaries” month. We know summer is coming to a close soon and our pumpkin-spice-loving friends and colleagues are itching to bust out their sweaters. Even though all the back-to-school supplies are out and fall decor is now abundant, we are far from done with hot weather. August is our second warmest month, on average, and temperatures still have to go pretty high to set a record.
Fox 19
Body pulled from Ohio River under Taylor Southgate Bridge
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Search and rescue crews pulled a body out of the Ohio River that was found underneath the Taylor Southgate Bridge. FOX19 NOW was at the scene as crews pulled the body from the water outside the BB Riverboat. Numerous Campbell and Boone County first responders were on...
WFMJ.com
Firefighters treated for heat exhaustion as they battle blaze in Hubbard
Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion while battling a garage fire that spread to a home in Hubbard Township. Around 8:30 p.m. firefighters from the Joint Eagle Fire Department were called to an address o the 6800 block of Smith Street SE in Hubbard Township. As firefighters arrived, they...
newsonthegreen.com
The bear might still be out there
The bear might still be out there. In the July print edition, NEWS On the Green published a story on bear sightings in June throughout Brookfield and Masury, which ended when a bear that was tranquilized in Sharon was relocated. NEWS On the Green had reached out to the Pennsylvania...
Confusion over local JD Vance event: Owner of event venue says it ‘will not be happening’ there
The operator of Youngstown’s Blue Wolf Events at the Maronite Center says a Friday, August 19, campaign rally involving Republican Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “will not be happening” at his venue.
Get ready for Machine Gun Kelly Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Let the celebration of Machine Gun Kelly begin. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Live Nation have announced “Machine Gun Kelly Day,” a celebration of Cleveland’s chart-topping rock star. The free celebration will take place Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Rock...
Austintown brewery holds Community Kid Day
Paladin Brewing in Austintown held a Community Kid Day Event Sunday.
WYTV.com
Local family reunited with missing pet after 1 month
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Trumbull County family was reunited with their beloved pet after the dog had been missing for almost a month. It’s clear to see by the number of kisses that Bruno the boxer was happy to see Kim Watson and her son Nicholas. “We...
Several back-to-school giveaways this weekend in Youngstown
Several back-to-school giveaways will be taking place in Youngstown this Saturday.
Cleveland Scene
Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Episode 4, The Pied Piper
Episode 4 of "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH," the new weekly podcast from Marc Smerling ("The Kink," "Crimetown") and Sony Music, is now available for streaming below or download wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe to "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" on Apple podcasts here. In this week's installment, FBI agent Bob...
WYTV.com
Progress made for chicken ordinance in Lisbon
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Lisbon Village Council passed the second reading of a new ordinance to allow chickens in the village. A new ordinance was made to reflect changes to the original draft during the last meeting. The next and final reading will take place on August 23.
