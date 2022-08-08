ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

Car crashes into window of Mexican restaurant in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mexican restaurant in Niles still bears the damage from a car that crashed into its building Saturday afternoon. A window was boarded up with plywood after a Dodge Journey crashed into Plaza Agave on Youngstown Warren Road. According to a police report, the car...
NILES, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Canfield, OH
WFMJ.com

Car careens into pole on Route 46 in Austintown

A utility pole was cracked and a car heavily damage in a traffic accident along Route 46 in Austintown Monday morning. The car ran into the pole shortly before 10:30 a.m. between Colgate Avenue and London Drive. The driver of the car was not injured. The front of the car...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Warren Italian American Heritage Festival

4:00 p.m. - Ribbon cutting ceremony. 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. - Cultural heritage displays in the square. 6:30 p.m.-11:00 p.m. - Rex Taneri Band in the Anheuser Bush Beer Tent. 6:30 p.m. - Tiny King and Queen Pageant on Main Stage. 8:00 p.m. - Miss Warren Italian Fest Pageant on Main...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local non-profit directors celebrate Imagination Library in Columbus

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Tuesday was Dolly Parton Day across Ohio! She was in Columbus to celebrate and promote her Imagination Library program. All 88 counties have an affiliate for the library. The Brightside Project in Salem covers Columbiana County. Directors of the non-profit were at the state capital Tuesday to hear the country music legend speak.
SALEM, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#Monster Truck#Trucks#Vehicles#The Guinness World Record#Cornwell Tools Night
WYTV.com

Star skateboarder, decorated Olympian to speak at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Star skateboarder and entrepreneur Tony Hawk is among those who were announced for the Thomas Colloquiom On Free Enterprise Lecture Series at Youngstown State University. YSU announced on its website that Hawk will speak at Stambaugh Auditorium at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Hawk is a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

How hot must it get for an August record-high temp?

(WKBN) – For lovers of the summer and hot weather, August is kind of summer’s “Sunday scaries” month. We know summer is coming to a close soon and our pumpkin-spice-loving friends and colleagues are itching to bust out their sweaters. Even though all the back-to-school supplies are out and fall decor is now abundant, we are far from done with hot weather. August is our second warmest month, on average, and temperatures still have to go pretty high to set a record.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Fox 19

Body pulled from Ohio River under Taylor Southgate Bridge

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Search and rescue crews pulled a body out of the Ohio River that was found underneath the Taylor Southgate Bridge. FOX19 NOW was at the scene as crews pulled the body from the water outside the BB Riverboat. Numerous Campbell and Boone County first responders were on...
CAMPBELL, OH
WFMJ.com

Firefighters treated for heat exhaustion as they battle blaze in Hubbard

Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion while battling a garage fire that spread to a home in Hubbard Township. Around 8:30 p.m. firefighters from the Joint Eagle Fire Department were called to an address o the 6800 block of Smith Street SE in Hubbard Township. As firefighters arrived, they...
HUBBARD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
newsonthegreen.com

The bear might still be out there

The bear might still be out there. In the July print edition, NEWS On the Green published a story on bear sightings in June throughout Brookfield and Masury, which ended when a bear that was tranquilized in Sharon was relocated. NEWS On the Green had reached out to the Pennsylvania...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
Cleveland.com

Get ready for Machine Gun Kelly Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Let the celebration of Machine Gun Kelly begin. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Live Nation have announced “Machine Gun Kelly Day,” a celebration of Cleveland’s chart-topping rock star. The free celebration will take place Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Rock...
CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

Local family reunited with missing pet after 1 month

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Trumbull County family was reunited with their beloved pet after the dog had been missing for almost a month. It’s clear to see by the number of kisses that Bruno the boxer was happy to see Kim Watson and her son Nicholas. “We...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Scene

Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Episode 4, The Pied Piper

Episode 4 of "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH," the new weekly podcast from Marc Smerling ("The Kink," "Crimetown") and Sony Music, is now available for streaming below or download wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe to "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" on Apple podcasts here. In this week's installment, FBI agent Bob...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Progress made for chicken ordinance in Lisbon

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Lisbon Village Council passed the second reading of a new ordinance to allow chickens in the village. A new ordinance was made to reflect changes to the original draft during the last meeting. The next and final reading will take place on August 23.
LISBON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy