(WKBN) – For lovers of the summer and hot weather, August is kind of summer’s “Sunday scaries” month. We know summer is coming to a close soon and our pumpkin-spice-loving friends and colleagues are itching to bust out their sweaters. Even though all the back-to-school supplies are out and fall decor is now abundant, we are far from done with hot weather. August is our second warmest month, on average, and temperatures still have to go pretty high to set a record.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO