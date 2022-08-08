Read full article on original website
Autoweek.com
Another Andretti Will Make NASCAR Debut
Fresh from winning the SRX Championship, Marco Andretti revealed Sunday that he will make his NASCAR debut in October. Andretti will race in NASCAR’s Xfinity race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield road course, known as the ROVAL on Oct. 8. Andretti broke the news on Twitter Sunday morning....
NASCAR: Long-awaited driver announcement finally set
Petty GMS Motorsports are set to announce the driver of their #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season later this week. Earlier this summer, Petty GMS Motorsports announced that they would be moving on from Ty Dillon following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Dillon was to have...
Formula 1 and IndyCar Are Inextricably Tangled in a Bizarre Trans-Atlantic Silly Season Triggered by Alex Palou
The Alex Palou lawsuit is one of the big components of a combined Formula 1 and IndyCar Silly Season. The post Formula 1 and IndyCar Are Inextricably Tangled in a Bizarre Trans-Atlantic Silly Season Triggered by Alex Palou appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ESPN
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 Results
(Start position in parentheses) 1. (16) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 200 laps, 43 points. 2. (1) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 200, 35. 3. (9) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200, 53. 4. (4) Joey Logano, Ford, 200, 36. 5. (24) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 200, 32. 6. (7) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 200, 38. 7....
NBC Sports
Kevin Harvick wins NASCAR Cup race at Michigan
Kevin Harvick ended months of frustration by surging in the final stage and winning Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. The victory ended a 65-race winless string for Harvick and boosted him from an outsider into a spot on the Cup playoff grid. Harvick became the 15th different driver to score a Cup win this season. Sixteen drivers will advance to the playoffs, which begin Sept. 4 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.
NBC Sports
‘The Sneaky Swede’ has his T-shirt, now Marcus Ericsson wants 2022 IndyCar title
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – “The Sneaky Swede” isn’t that so much anymore, though the T-shirt heralding Marcus Ericsson as an NTT IndyCar Series star finally arrived at a racetrack this weekend. Official event merchandise trailers at the Music City Grand Prix were carrying a red No. 8...
NASCAR today: TV schedule, race highlights, and rankings
Check in here throughout the 2022 season to find out what's going on in NASCAR today, and for our power rankings, highlights, latest race recaps, and standings.
Yardbarker
Watch: 2022 RACE RADIOS // JOSEF NEWGARDEN AT MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX
Competitive and frustrating. Those two words sum up Josef Newgarden's P6 finish on Sunday in Nashville.
Autoweek.com
IMSA Road America: Albuquerque Wins DPi as Jarvis Crashes in Closing Laps
Oliver Jarvis crashed with eight minutes to go trying to retain the points lead for the Meyer Shank team. Filipe Albuquerque grabs the DPi lead with help from a lapped car then holds the lead to the finish. Ryan Dalziel delivered decisively for LMP2 win in No. 18 Era Motorsport...
racer.com
Andretti name will return to NASCAR at Charlotte Roval
Marco Andretti is getting a NASCAR stock car opportunity. Andretti and Big Machine Racing announced on social media Sunday that he will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the Charlotte Roval on Oct. 8, driving the No. 48 Spiked Coolers Chevrolet. Son of Michael Andretti and grandson of Mario...
racer.com
Taylor, Albuquerque win Road America, take points lead
A bit of rain, but not nearly as much as expected, shook up strategies, and gave various teams advantages at different points in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America. In the end, pole sitter Filipe Albuquerque was in front at the checker for the team’s first victory at at the 4.048-mile, 14-turn Wisconsin circuit, and Wayne Taylor Racing took the championship lead from Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian. The No. 10 WTR Acura with Ricky Taylor and Albuquerque head into Petit Le Mans in a virtual tie with the No. 60 MSR team of Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist, leading by only 19 points.
Yardbarker
Watch: 2022 PACE CAR LAPS // FELIX ROSENQVIST AND CARTER HOLTON
Felix Rosenqvist threw Carter Holton a curveball as he showed him around the Streets of Nashville. Vanderbilt University Baseball now knows how INDYCAR takes on the Music City Grand Prix with Team Chevy.
Column: Palou persevering through Ganassi contract chaos
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The conversation, if one could even call it that, might not have lasted even 10 seconds. It was more of an exchange between Chip Ganassi, who took a moment to congratulate Alex Palou, the driver he is suing because the IndyCar champion is trying to leave his team at the end of the season.
NBC Sports
Josef Newgarden to Romain Grosjean after Nashville collision: ‘Welcome to IndyCar’
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Josef Newgarden had no apologies for Romain Grosjean but does have some admonitions for the younger set in the NTT IndyCar Series after another wild Music City Grand Prix. The hometown favorite finished sixth on the 11-turn, 2.1-mile street course after emerging on the more favorable...
IndyCar video: Catch the top highlights of Nashville race in just six minutes!
Catch all the big passing and all the big wrecks, courtesy of IndyCar and NBC
NBC Sports
IMSA Road America results: Wayne Taylor Racing wins from pole, seizes points lead
IMSA results, points: Wayne Taylor Racing won from the pole position Sunday at Road America and took over the points lead in the DPi category with one race left in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. Filipe Albuquerque started on the pole and won in the No. 10 Acura after teammate...
NBC Sports
IndyCar results, points after Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Scott Dixon made IndyCar history Sunday in topping the results of the Music City Grand Prix, passing Mario Andretti for second on the all-time win list and moving into second in the points standings. With three races remaining, Dixon is six points behind championship leader Will...
NBC Sports
Scott Dixon wins in wild Nashville comeback to pass Mario Andretti on IndyCar win list
NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Scott Dixon passed Mario Andretti for second on IndyCar’s all-time win list with a victory Sunday in the messy Music City Grand Prix that pulled him within reach of a record-tying seventh series championship. Dixon overcame a poor qualifying effort, damage to his Chip Ganassi...
