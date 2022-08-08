ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, NH

WMUR.com

ICE issues immigration detainer on Nashua stabbing suspect

NASHUA, N.H. — A man accused of fatally stabbing a Nashua woman is being held on an immigration detainer. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Miguel Ramirez, 25, illegally entered the U.S. and is a Honduras citizen. Ramirez is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Julie Graichen. ICE...
NASHUA, NH
truecrimedaily

Mom and sons, ages 4 and 1, found fatally shot inside New Hampshire home

NORTHFIELD, N.H. (TCD) -- A young mom and her two children were found fatally shot inside a home in what officials are calling "three suspicious deaths." According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, on Aug. 3 at 11:33 a.m., police responded to a call at 56 Wethersfield Drive in Northfield and found three deceased individuals inside. They were identified as 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney, and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney.
NORTHFIELD, NH
WMUR.com

Man held without bail in connection with fatal shooting in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — A 19-year-old man is being held without bail in connection with a fatal shooting in Nashua. Alexander Wheeler has been charged with second-degree murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Lee Knoetig, 53, Friday at a Sunoco gas station on Amherst Street. Little information has...
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Overnight investigation underway at hotel in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree have been collecting evidence and closing off parts of a hotel near I-93 after an apparent overnight incident on Forbes Road. The Residence Inn lobby and a parking lot next door were taped off as authorities investigated the scene, going in and out of the hotel as they collected evidence.
BRAINTREE, MA
mynbc5.com

Police charge woman with murder, ID victim in Wardsboro homicide

WARDSBORO, Vt. — Vermont State Police have charged a woman with 2nd degree murder during their investigation into a suspicious death in Wardsboro. Police arrested Cara Rodrigues, 31, of Wardsboro on Tuesday, saying that Rodrigues murdered Emmy Bascom, 42, of Guilford. Bascom's body was found on a logging road...
WARDSBORO, VT
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Murder trial opens on Worcester man accused of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend

WORCESTER — A Worcester man stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death with a butcher knife because she allowed a male friend and his husband into their residence, according to testimony Tuesday from a friend who witnessed the killing.  Antonio Lucas is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing death of 41-year-old Cleucilene A. da Silva on...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Truck driver found innocent in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in NH

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Body Pulled From Water at Park in Manchester, NH

A man's body was pulled from the water at Precourt Park in Manchester, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning. Manchester police said the man was found dead in the water at Nutts Pond around 9 a.m. They are calling this an untimely death investigation. Residents are advised to avoid the area while...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Man in court in stabbing death of great-aunt in Lowell, Massachusetts

LOWELL, Mass. — A Massachusetts man faced charges Monday in the stabbing death of his great aunt in Lowell. Rashawn Settles, 22, of Lowell, was arrested Saturday at the Saint's Campus of Lowell General Hospital. Settles had been civilly held at the hospital since Aug. 1. According to the...
LOWELL, MA

