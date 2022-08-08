Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMUR.com
ICE issues immigration detainer on Nashua stabbing suspect
NASHUA, N.H. — A man accused of fatally stabbing a Nashua woman is being held on an immigration detainer. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Miguel Ramirez, 25, illegally entered the U.S. and is a Honduras citizen. Ramirez is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Julie Graichen. ICE...
Mom and sons, ages 4 and 1, found fatally shot inside New Hampshire home
NORTHFIELD, N.H. (TCD) -- A young mom and her two children were found fatally shot inside a home in what officials are calling "three suspicious deaths." According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, on Aug. 3 at 11:33 a.m., police responded to a call at 56 Wethersfield Drive in Northfield and found three deceased individuals inside. They were identified as 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney, and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney.
Wilmington Police: Man with six speakers mounted to roof of car arrested for disturbing the peace
WILMINGTON, Mass. — A man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly playing music so loud that three different police departments responded, authorities say. Marc A. Lasalle, 22, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was charged with disturbing the peace and was arraigned in Woburn District Court. Wilmington Police say they received...
whdh.com
Police investigate stabbings at hotel that left three people wounded in Braintree
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were wounded, with one victim in critical condition, after a confrontation led to multiple stabbings at a hotel in Braintree, according to police. Authorities said officers were first called to the Residence Inn by Marriot on Forbes Road around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, where first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
School bus driver facing federal charges for allegedly threatening and stalking a NH child
GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A federal court charged a school bus driver with interstate stalking and allegedly threatening an 8-year-old New Hampshire child, according to United States Attorney Jane Young. Police said 39-year-old Michael Chick was a school bus driver working for the Greenland Central School in Greenland, New Hampshire....
WMUR.com
Man held without bail in connection with fatal shooting in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — A 19-year-old man is being held without bail in connection with a fatal shooting in Nashua. Alexander Wheeler has been charged with second-degree murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Lee Knoetig, 53, Friday at a Sunoco gas station on Amherst Street. Little information has...
WMUR.com
Man arrested after allegedly peeking into windows of Concord home multiple times
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is behind bars after allegedly peeking into windows of a home multiple times. He faces charges of stalking and violation of privacy and sexual gratification. People living in the area of West Street in Concord said they're shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
whdh.com
Overnight investigation underway at hotel in Braintree
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree have been collecting evidence and closing off parts of a hotel near I-93 after an apparent overnight incident on Forbes Road. The Residence Inn lobby and a parking lot next door were taped off as authorities investigated the scene, going in and out of the hotel as they collected evidence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynbc5.com
Police charge woman with murder, ID victim in Wardsboro homicide
WARDSBORO, Vt. — Vermont State Police have charged a woman with 2nd degree murder during their investigation into a suspicious death in Wardsboro. Police arrested Cara Rodrigues, 31, of Wardsboro on Tuesday, saying that Rodrigues murdered Emmy Bascom, 42, of Guilford. Bascom's body was found on a logging road...
WPFO
Portland police catch man wanted for alleged kidnapping in New Hampshire
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland police say they caught a man wanted for kidnapping in New Hampshire after he led them on a chase. Monday, police say they were called to check on a man sleeping in a truck on Sherman and High Streets. Inside, they say they found 34-year-old...
Murder trial opens on Worcester man accused of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend
WORCESTER — A Worcester man stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death with a butcher knife because she allowed a male friend and his husband into their residence, according to testimony Tuesday from a friend who witnessed the killing. Antonio Lucas is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing death of 41-year-old Cleucilene A. da Silva on...
manchesterinklink.com
Police investigate ‘untimely death’ after body recovered from Nutts Pond
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are at Nutts Pond in the area of Precourt Park investigating an untimely death. The deceased adult male was located in the water around 9:10 a.m. Marine Patrol, Manchester Fire, and the NH Medical Examiner are on scene. This is an active and ongoing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
Arrest made in fatal stabbing of Nashua woman, New Hampshire Attorney General's Office says
NASHUA, N.H. — An arrest was made in the homicide of a 34-year-old Nashua woman on Friday, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. Officials said Miguel Ramirez, 30, of Nashua, was arrested and is facing a second-degree murder charge for allegedly stabbing and killing Julie Graichen, of Nashua.
Man stabbed to death during ‘altercation’ in Everett, DA says
EVERETT, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Everett late Monday night. Officers responding to a report of an altercation in the area of Cherry Street around 10:30 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie.
whdh.com
Truck driver found innocent in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in NH
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
Father Reportedly Stabbed To Death Protecting Son Near Everett Playground
A father was reportedly stabbed to death while protecting his son during a late-night fight in Everett, WHDH reports. Police responded to a report of a stabbing near the Walter Morris Playground on Cherry Street around 10:22 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Initial...
whdh.com
Lowell man facing murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of his grand-aunt
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man appeared in court for arraignment Monday in connection with the alleged stabbing death of his grand-aunt, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. Rayshawn Settles, 22, is facing a murder charge for the death of 64-year-old Linda Gilbert. On July 31, officials found...
nbcboston.com
Body Pulled From Water at Park in Manchester, NH
A man's body was pulled from the water at Precourt Park in Manchester, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning. Manchester police said the man was found dead in the water at Nutts Pond around 9 a.m. They are calling this an untimely death investigation. Residents are advised to avoid the area while...
WCVB
Man in court in stabbing death of great-aunt in Lowell, Massachusetts
LOWELL, Mass. — A Massachusetts man faced charges Monday in the stabbing death of his great aunt in Lowell. Rashawn Settles, 22, of Lowell, was arrested Saturday at the Saint's Campus of Lowell General Hospital. Settles had been civilly held at the hospital since Aug. 1. According to the...
Immigration Has Detainer on Man Arrested Over Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man Friday afternoon on a warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon and a Natick Police warrant. Arrested at 12:56 p.m. on August 5 was Wemerson Silva, 20, listed with no known address. He is now being detained on an ICE (Immigration &...
Comments / 3