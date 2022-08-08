BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — NASCAR just got more interesting down the stretch. Kevin Harvick won his first Cup race in nearly two years at Michigan International Speedway over the weekend — a result that could mean a driver who has a win getting knocked out of the playoffs. “It creates a big bubble,” Harvick said Sunday. “I think some of those guys that have won races that hadn’t been doing very good, it creates a real scenario to where there could be at least 16 winners. There’s a lot of things that can still happen.” Just three races remain in the regular season— the next being Sunday at Richmond Raceway in Virginia, and time is running out to secure a spot in the 16-driver postseason.

