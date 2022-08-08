ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashburn, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson deep ball has the Broncos excited

Russell Wilson has proven himself to be one of the best deep ball throwers in the entire NFL. Now as Wilson continues to make his presence felt with the Denver Broncos, they are also seeing just how well he can push the ball down the field. On Monday, Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten spoke […] The post Russell Wilson deep ball has the Broncos excited appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Commanders' Rivera fires defensive line coach Sam Mills III

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III and promoted Jeff Zgonina from his role as defensive line assistant. Rivera announced the change Tuesday. He hired Mills in January 2020 shortly after taking over in Washington, after Mills served on Rivera’s staff throughout his nine-year tenure as the Carolina Panthers coach.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Ron Rivera Reacts To Carson Wentz's Struggles At Practice

The Washington Commanders acquired Carson Wentz this offseason hoping he could finally be the answer to their quarterback problem. Thus far, Wentz's training camp has reportedly looked a lot like his last couple of NFL seasons. At times, he turns heads with pinpoint throws, while on other occasions, he misses wildly.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Ashburn, VA
Sports
City
Ashburn, VA
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Football
City
Washington, DC
Ashburn, VA
Football
Local
Virginia Sports
Yardbarker

Marshawn Lynch to serve as special correspondent for Seahawks

Marshawn Lynch is back with the Seattle Seahawks — sort of, at least. The Seahawks announced their broadcasting and media plans for the season, including local preseason telecast information. The release included one notable bit of information at the end, however: Lynch will be serving as a “special correspondent” later in the season and will “produce creative content” for the team.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Yardbarker

Geno Smith to start Seahawks' preseason opener vs. Steelers

Geno Smith will be the first quarterback on the field for the Seattle Seahawks when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in Saturday's preseason opener. Smith has been taking most of the No. 1 repetitions in practice and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll ended the suspense Tuesday when he said Smith is "going to start the game this weekend."
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy