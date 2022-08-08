ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 people shot outside Cincinnati bar, police looking for two suspects

By Orri Benatar
 2 days ago

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Nine people are recovering after a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Sunday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

CPD Lieutenant Colonel Mike John said that roughly 15-20 rounds were fired and nine people outside a bar on Main Street were hit with gunfire.

Police said none of the victims — eight men and one woman between the ages of 23 and 47 — were critically injured. All nine victims have been treated and released from the hospital.

Suspect captured in Kansas for Butler Township shooting, 4 dead

Police state that the preliminary investigation revealed that a suspect was actively firing a gun when an officer shot at them. It is unclear if the officer’s shot hit the suspect.

Cincinnati police provided an update Sunday afternoon and stated there are at least two suspects who opened fire and that the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument. No suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

