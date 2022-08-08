ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home in Pembroke condemned due to cracks

By Judy Moore
 2 days ago

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Pembroke has condemned a home for safety reasons after cracking was noticed in the home’s foundation.

This home is on Scribner Road. The homeowner there says she noticed a significant crack in the driveway and then cracking in the foundation. After a review from the fire department, the home was condemned.

Volunteer firefighters helped the homeowner remove valuables from the home. The residents are staying with family.

“Unfortunately the foundation is getting worse, cracking further and further. Genesee County emergency management thinks it’s going to be on the ground by morning,” said Alan Piasecki, the Assistant Chief of the Crittenden Volunteer Fire Department.

Residents say there is a quarry nearby.

News 4 will continue to follow this story.

