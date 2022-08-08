ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Guns N’ Roses pinball tournament held at Max Retropub

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — A pinball tournament was held in downtown Tulsa to encourage more people to get into pinballing.

The Max Retropub, near 1st and Elgin, ran the Guns N’ Roses pinball tournament.

The bar has more than 10 pinball machines, including two Guns N’ Roses pinball games.

Those two games were the focus of the tournament, which organizers said are like a concert and a game all in one box.

This is the first time they’ve ever run a Guns N’ Roses pinball tournament and they hope it will be the first of many to come.

Majda Phillips runs the Max Retropub and said more and more young people are interested in the game.

“It’s awesome, I mean it’s not a common thing as it once was, so for these young kids to come here and see it, and when I say young, I mean 20 somethings, it’s just like wow, woah, my mom told me about this, or my dad told me about this. And it’s just so cool to like have people experience something that’s just starting to kind of die off,” she said.

The tournament is very competitive and more than 30 people went up against each other for the big prize, having their name put on a custom welded Guns N’ Roses trophy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gdijP_0h8YfkqY00
Guns N' Roses trophy at Max Retropub's pinball tournament.

But this is more than just a fun game, some people said the game changed their life.

Lucas Dewoody helped organize the tournament and he said pinballing helped him to relax.

“It probably saved my life in some capacity, and I didn’t even realize it,” Dewoody said.

“I’ve always had disassociation issues my whole life, I’m a millennial, most of us do, we’ve all got our own traumas and stuff, but like pinball, before I knew what it was doing for me, taught me to ground myself back in reality,” he said.

Dewoody said there’s been an uptick in the number of people interested in the game in the past few years and he thinks its partly due to the pandemic.

“Honestly it taught me how to meditate, because that’s what you’re doing, it’s a form of meditation. When they’re standing at that machine and they’re like tuned in, dialed in to the moment, it grounds you back in to reality and grounds you in the moment,” he said.

“We’re all so used to staring at our phone, you know I love my phone, but we get lost and we start death scrolling, you can’t do that with pinball. It’s no different than any other sport you’re tuned into the moment,” he continued.

The tournament was also streamed on the website Twitch.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher

WACO, Texas — (AP) — A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas. The incident happened during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff final. Righthander Kaiden Shelton of...
PEARLAND, TX
KRMG

Wife of missing Tulsa man searches for answers

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man who disappeared in Sapulpa told FOX23 she just wants to know where he is. Gregory Treace is battling cancer, and he hasn’t been seen since the end of July. Billie Treace, Gregory’s wife, is desperate for answers as she searches...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

K-9 Splash held at McClure Pool

TULSA, Okla. — After Tulsa parks pools closed on Saturday, dogs were given the chance to swim at the annual K-9 Splash. The K-9 Splash was held at the McClure Pool, near 11th and Memorial, and took place over two sessions on Sunday. All dogs participating were required to...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
KRMG

Tulsa man identified, killed in third carjacking of the day

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD: Shooting in north Tulsa leaves two injured, one dead

TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead after a shooting in north Tulsa near 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Blvd., according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). According to TPD, a 26-year-old man was shot twice during an argument around 6 p.m. Tuesday. He was shot in the groin and chest, and he later died at a nearby hospital.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinball Games#Pinball Machines#Guns N Roses
KRMG

Man arrested after robbing woman pumping gas

TULSA, Okla. — According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) a man has been arrested after robbing a 66-year-old woman while she was pumping gas. On Thursday afternoon, the victim was pumping gas at a gas station near 51st and Lewis when a man, later identified as Kenneth Sanders, approached her.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Rape, battery charges dropped against Paul Tay

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/10/2022: The Tulsa County District Attorney received new information on the case. Charges were dismissed as a result and further investigation is pending. Charges could be filed again. All charges have been dropped against Paul Tay, one year after his arrest in Tulsa. Tay was...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man arrested after cutting a hole in a wall to break into a storage unit

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after cutting a hole in the wall in order to break into a storage unit. On Monday around 11:20 p.m., Tulsa police officers were called out to a storage unit facility near 31st and Garnett for reports of a burglary. Police said the security guard noticed a door to one of the units was propped open, and Andrew Hendricks was sleeping inside.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Sports
KRMG

Former Rogers County Commissioner Randy Baldridge arrested

CATOOSA, Okla. — Former Rogers County Commissioner Randy Baldridge was arrested after a traffic stop on Saturday night. Baldridge was arrested for failure to obey an official traffic-control device, trafficking a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to pay taxes due to the state. Authorities said...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy