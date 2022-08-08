Get ready to get your nom and waka waka on running from ghosts with Pac-Man. A major live-action film based on the classic arcade game Pac-Man is in the works. Wayfarer Studios and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., which created Pac-Man as well as other games like Galaga and Tekken, have announced their plans to work together to develop and produce a live-action film based on the iconic video game franchise Pac-Man. Based on an original story idea created by Chuck Williams (Sonic the Hedgehog, Brother Bear) of Lightbeam Entertainment, the feature draws from one of the most influential and longest-running video game franchises in history. In the game, users play as Pac-Man who has to eat colorful pellets while being chased by brightly colored ghosts in mazes that get increasingly more difficult with each level.

