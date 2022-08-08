Read full article on original website
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy repeats 'shameful' word at team meeting, resigns
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Cale Gundy, a longtime assistant football coach at Oklahoma, saw a "shameful" word on the screen of a player's iPad, read it out loud at a team meeting and resigned from the program, he announced on social media. Gundy announced his resignation late Sunday on Twitter....
These 5 Oregon Ducks are Ready to Get Autzen Stadium Rocking Again in 2022
The 2021 college football season was a bust for the Oregon Ducks. It was a season that saw them get knocked out of the top-four twice, missing out on the College Football Playoff, foiled by Utah twice, and eventually capping off the season with a loss to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. All after a promising start with a Week 2 takedown of Ohio State in Columbus, too. However, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux did go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so that?s a win, right?
Top college football transfer shoots down pay-for-play rumors
Not long after Jordan Addison entered the college football transfer portal, rumors began circulating that USC was luring the wide receiver their way on a pay for play deal. There was no evidence then, or now, of that accusation, but that didn't stop the people who were upset by Addison's decision ...
Miami Dolphins: 3 players who are on the path to more playing time
Oh the NFL it never stops(I hope you were saying that in your best Stugotz voice like I was when I wrote it) the Miami Dolphins will start joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today. Finally, the Miami Dolphins get to line up against another color culminating on Saturday when the Dolphins play the Bucs in their first preseason game. There is much to learn over the next few days and I have three players who are directly on the path to earning more playing time.
Sierra Canyon basketball adds another son of an NBA player
Ashton Hardaway, son of former NBA player and Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, transfers to Sierra Canyon High from Texas.
Biggest takeaway from Buccaneers first unofficial depth chart
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their first depth chart. While it is unofficial, there’s one thing that Buccaneers fan should take away from it. When teams release their first unofficial depth chart during training camp ahead of their first preseason tilts, it’s always going to get people talking, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no different. It’s primarily due to the fact that fans get a taste of honey of what their favorite teams will look like, before getting the whole beehive of the NFL regular season.
USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll: UCLA Football Receives Votes
The Bruins narrowly squeezed into the top 40 in the first edition of the coaches poll on Monday morning.
Aaron Rodgers reveals Green Bay Packers might be swindling fans
Aaron Rodgers has been a polarizing figure within the Green Bay Packers, but his latest comments may have his loyal fans seething. If you were to ask Green Bay Packers fans about their feelings towards Aaron Rodgers, most would praise him for the success he delivered. Now, after his latest comments, there might be a change of heart.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Trevor Etienne to play 'a couple of series' in preseason game vs. Browns
The Jacksonville Jaguars elected not to play starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Trevor Etienne in the annual Hall of Fame game last week. Head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday morning that both players will get their first crack at preseason action when the squad takes on the Cleveland Browns on Friday.
247Sports
Athlon: Anonymous Pac-12 coaches speak on USC football going into 2022 season
Anonymity in college football is sometimes the best way to get the real answers. Athlon Sports released the quotes for the Pac-12 earlier this week where conference coaches spoke on each program anonymously. Naturally, the tone for the Trojans was much different than years past with new head coach Lincoln Riley now in charge of the program.
NFL・
How much cap space do Packers have entering preseason?
The Green Bay Packers began the offseason way over the salary cap, requiring Brian Gutekunst and Russ Ball to work some magic. They achieved this, getting the team comfortably under the cap before the start of the league year. As we enter the preseason, where do the Packers stand in...
Chip Kelly on OT Depth, Transfer Portal Recruiting, New DC
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked before practice Tuesday about bringing some NFL sensibility to the defense with his new defensive coordinator, building depth on the offensive line, the state of recruiting in the era of the transfer portal and more.
247Sports
USC football lands among Top 20 in preseason Coaches Poll
The first official preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches' poll was released on Monday, the Trojans debuting for the upcoming 2022 season at No. 15. USC was one of three Pac-12 teams along with Utah (No. 8) and Oregon (No. 12); UCLA and Oregon State also received votes. The Trojans were ranked behind Michigan State and ahead of Pittsburgh.
Alabama Football: What we are hearing from Austin
This post reviews the latest Texas Longhorns’ football chatter coming out of Austin, TX. If the discussion was solely what is being heard about Alabama Football, two words would suffice – as in, not much. There is and will be plenty of sizzle in Austin, including a scorching...
Class of 2023 PF Devin Williams Down to USC, UCLA Men's Basketball
The Bruins and Trojans are set to battle it out on the recruiting trail for the local big man.
A donor-run NIL collective is coming to USC football — against the school's wishes
USC athletic department leaders have opposed the creation of 'Student Body Right,' an NIL group created by deep-pocketed donors and diehard fans.
One projection has Arkansas playing in New Year’s Six bowl game
Arkansas Football made great strides in 2021, and are poised to make an even bigger leap in growth this season. Depending on the watchlist, Arkansas is either predicted to finish second or third in the SEC West, and is considered to be a top-five team as a whole in the conference. Despite all the respect that they have received from local media, the national media has not bought the hype just yet. 247Sports has projected Arkansas to end the season in the Music City Bowl, while College Football News and Sporting News believes that Arkansas will play in the Texas Bowl. Those projections...
UCLA Fans are a Curious Group; But if You Build it They Come in Droves
We recently published a story about how a study determined that UCLA was one of the most popular football programs in the nation (GO HERE). It was conducted by an Alabama-based site, so there's no reason for pro-UCLA biased there. It took some fans -- both non-UCLA and UCLA fans...
Orange High football star Kobe Boykin wants to be the one in his family to make it
Kobe Boykin's father and brothers had their paths to college football derailed, but he's been given a chance to succeed that he doesn't want to waste.
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
