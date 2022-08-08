ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FanBuzz

These 5 Oregon Ducks are Ready to Get Autzen Stadium Rocking Again in 2022

The 2021 college football season was a bust for the Oregon Ducks. It was a season that saw them get knocked out of the top-four twice, missing out on the College Football Playoff, foiled by Utah twice, and eventually capping off the season with a loss to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. All after a promising start with a Week 2 takedown of Ohio State in Columbus, too. However, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux did go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so that?s a win, right?
EUGENE, OR
FanSided

Miami Dolphins: 3 players who are on the path to more playing time

Oh the NFL it never stops(I hope you were saying that in your best Stugotz voice like I was when I wrote it) the Miami Dolphins will start joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today. Finally, the Miami Dolphins get to line up against another color culminating on Saturday when the Dolphins play the Bucs in their first preseason game. There is much to learn over the next few days and I have three players who are directly on the path to earning more playing time.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
FanSided

Biggest takeaway from Buccaneers first unofficial depth chart

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their first depth chart. While it is unofficial, there’s one thing that Buccaneers fan should take away from it. When teams release their first unofficial depth chart during training camp ahead of their first preseason tilts, it’s always going to get people talking, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no different. It’s primarily due to the fact that fans get a taste of honey of what their favorite teams will look like, before getting the whole beehive of the NFL regular season.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reveals Green Bay Packers might be swindling fans

Aaron Rodgers has been a polarizing figure within the Green Bay Packers, but his latest comments may have his loyal fans seething. If you were to ask Green Bay Packers fans about their feelings towards Aaron Rodgers, most would praise him for the success he delivered. Now, after his latest comments, there might be a change of heart.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Athlon: Anonymous Pac-12 coaches speak on USC football going into 2022 season

Anonymity in college football is sometimes the best way to get the real answers. Athlon Sports released the quotes for the Pac-12 earlier this week where conference coaches spoke on each program anonymously. Naturally, the tone for the Trojans was much different than years past with new head coach Lincoln Riley now in charge of the program.
NFL
FanSided

How much cap space do Packers have entering preseason?

The Green Bay Packers began the offseason way over the salary cap, requiring Brian Gutekunst and Russ Ball to work some magic. They achieved this, getting the team comfortably under the cap before the start of the league year. As we enter the preseason, where do the Packers stand in...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc Football#Hall Of Fame#Jaguars#American Football#College Football#Usc#Division#Jags
247Sports

USC football lands among Top 20 in preseason Coaches Poll

The first official preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches' poll was released on Monday, the Trojans debuting for the upcoming 2022 season at No. 15. USC was one of three Pac-12 teams along with Utah (No. 8) and Oregon (No. 12); UCLA and Oregon State also received votes. The Trojans were ranked behind Michigan State and ahead of Pittsburgh.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Alabama Football: What we are hearing from Austin

This post reviews the latest Texas Longhorns’ football chatter coming out of Austin, TX. If the discussion was solely what is being heard about Alabama Football, two words would suffice – as in, not much. There is and will be plenty of sizzle in Austin, including a scorching...
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One projection has Arkansas playing in New Year’s Six bowl game

Arkansas Football made great strides in 2021, and are poised to make an even bigger leap in growth this season. Depending on the watchlist, Arkansas is either predicted to finish second or third in the SEC West, and is considered to be a top-five team as a whole in the conference. Despite all the respect that they have received from local media, the national media has not bought the hype just yet. 247Sports has projected Arkansas to end the season in the Music City Bowl, while College Football News and Sporting News believes that Arkansas will play in the Texas Bowl. Those projections...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FanSided

Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp

There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

