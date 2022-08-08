Read full article on original website
Related
KOLD-TV
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Arizona on Thursday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is making his way to state 48 on Thursday as his department plans to announce infrastructure investments made through the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last November. According to a department spokesperson, Buttigieg will travel to Tucson before making his way to...
Phoenix New Times
Ron DeSantis to Rally with Kari Lake, Blake Masters in Phoenix
The August primary elections are over. For the extreme — and energized — wing of the Republican Party in Arizona, they proved a decisive win. One new sign of Arizona's importance to the GOP's "new right" of election deniers and fake electors: Florida governor Ron DeSantis is flying in for a rally Sunday with candidates Kari Lake and Blake Masters.
AZFamily
Buses sending asylum seekers from Arizona to Washington, D.C. cost $80K per trip
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A program that sends asylum seekers on charter buses from the Arizona-Mexico border to Washington, D.C. has cost the State of Arizona an estimated $3 million in its three months of operation. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey started the program in May, sending asylum seekers from Arizona...
kjzz.org
Arizona's secretary of state race is drawing a lot of attention — and out-of-state money
Republican Mark Finchem will face Democrat Adrian Fontes in the race for Arizona secretary of state in November after each emerged from their party’s primary last week. Races for secretary of state across the country are attracting more money than ever before. An analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice finds in six states with that office on the ballot, candidates have raised more than $16 million; that’s more than twice the amount at the same time four years ago. And a lot of that money is coming from out of state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goldwater Institute weighs in on lawsuit challenging Arizona debt cancellation initiative
(The Center Square) – The Goldwater Institute wants to see a question removed from the November 2022 general election ballot in Arizona. The Phoenix-based nonprofit thinks that the legally required description for the “Protection from Predatory Debt Collection Act” is misleading and should be disqualified from the ballot under Arizona law.
kawc.org
Yuma farmers educate Arizona gubernatorial candidate Hobbs on harsh realities of drought
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs met with local farmers late Friday afternoon to learn more about how the historic drought is affecting Yuma’s agriculture industry. Hobbs found out the situation is extremely concerning, and it only promises to get worse. Drought promises to impact life in every corner...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Gov. Ducey calls for unification of Republicans heading into General Election
PHOENIX - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said in a series of tweets on Saturday that Republicans must unite behind the newly named GOP nominees heading into the November election to "ensure Arizona remains a beacon of freedom and prosperity." "The votes are counted, the races are settled, and the Arizona...
KOLD-TV
How historic climate funding from the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Tucson and Arizonans
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Inflation Reduction Act includes the largest climate action investment in U.S. history: $369 billion. Here in Arizona, scientists say we are continuing to see climate change at the forefront with an increase in heat waves and 20-year mega drought. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero...
RELATED PEOPLE
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market
Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake’s Margin of Victory Increases as More Votes Counted
After political watchers and analysts agree that Kari Lake won the Republican nomination for Arizona governor Thursday night, the political newcomer’s margin of victory continues to grow while more votes are counted. According to reports from Friday, 98 percent of the primary votes have been counted, and Lake now...
KTAR.com
August a big month for drugs seized on Arizona’s southern border so far
PHOENIX — The Port of Entry in Nogales has seen a big spike in drugs crossing the border in August – including meth, heroin and, in particular, fentanyl pills. They’ve been concealed in hidden car compartments, stashed in spare tires and even found in the frame of a medical walker.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs
After widening her lead in the Republican gubernatorial primary Thursday, Kari Lake is certain to be the GOP nominee in November. Nearly 44,000 Republican ballots were counted Thursday in Maricopa County, and Lake’s lead over Karrin Taylor Robson increased to more than 19,000 votes from about 12,000 the day earlier. In the day’s tally, Lake […] The post Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
In Kansas and Arizona, voters defy expectations to chart their own course
People bristle and resist when told what they can or cannot do. We knew this about guns, vaccinations and masks. And we are seeing some of that with regard to abortion rights, even in red states.
KTAR.com
Most political campaign signs in metro Phoenix to be removed by next week
PHOENIX — Tired of seeing political campaign signs around metro Phoenix? Well, most of them have to be gone soon. State law requires losing candidates to remove their signage from public areas within 15 days of the primary election. That means the signs will have to be gone by...
AZFamily
Teacher shortage hits Arizona: Why are they leaving?
While restaurants say the staffing and supply crunch is impacting their bottom line and menu prices, many are reporting that business is still doing well. Police recover stolen SUV in carjacking turned shooting outside Peoria shopping center. Updated: 41 minutes ago. |. Phoenix police have located an SUV that was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAR.com
Abraham Hamadeh’s GOP Arizona Attorney General primary win another Trump victory
PHOENIX — Abraham Hamadeh won the Republican nomination for the Arizona Attorney General race in Tuesday’s primary, securing another victory for a Donald Trump-backed candidate. Hamadeh’s win — he beat out Rodney Glassman — helped give Trump-endorsed candidates spots in the November general election for governor, U.S. Senate...
KTAR.com
Arizona diagnostic lab Sonora Quest launches monekypox PCR test
PHOENIX — Arizona-based Sonora Quest Laboratories and Quest Diagnostics announced the launch of a “one-of-a-kind” monkeypox test Monday. Arizonans can take the PCR test through their health care providers and it does not require initial orthopox screenings like the CDC’s tests, according to a press release.
azpm.org
COVID transmission rates dropping in Arizona
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevent now classifies only a third of Arizona counties as having high community transmission rates of COVID-19. A week ago, nearly the entire state was classified as having high transmission rates according to the CDC. Maricopa and Pinal counties are among four counties...
New stimulus proposal would send Arizona families cash every month
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Comments / 1