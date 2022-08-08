ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 1

Related
KOLD-TV

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Arizona on Thursday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is making his way to state 48 on Thursday as his department plans to announce infrastructure investments made through the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last November. According to a department spokesperson, Buttigieg will travel to Tucson before making his way to...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Ron DeSantis to Rally with Kari Lake, Blake Masters in Phoenix

The August primary elections are over. For the extreme — and energized — wing of the Republican Party in Arizona, they proved a decisive win. One new sign of Arizona's importance to the GOP's "new right" of election deniers and fake electors: Florida governor Ron DeSantis is flying in for a rally Sunday with candidates Kari Lake and Blake Masters.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona's secretary of state race is drawing a lot of attention — and out-of-state money

Republican Mark Finchem will face Democrat Adrian Fontes in the race for Arizona secretary of state in November after each emerged from their party’s primary last week. Races for secretary of state across the country are attracting more money than ever before. An analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice finds in six states with that office on the ballot, candidates have raised more than $16 million; that’s more than twice the amount at the same time four years ago. And a lot of that money is coming from out of state.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Douglas, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Mark Kelly
Person
Kelli Ward
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market

Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake’s Margin of Victory Increases as More Votes Counted

After political watchers and analysts agree that Kari Lake won the Republican nomination for Arizona governor Thursday night, the political newcomer’s margin of victory continues to grow while more votes are counted. According to reports from Friday, 98 percent of the primary votes have been counted, and Lake now...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Ghg Emissions#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican#U S Rep Paul Gosar#House
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs

After widening her lead in the Republican gubernatorial primary Thursday, Kari Lake is certain to be the GOP nominee in November. Nearly 44,000 Republican ballots were counted Thursday in Maricopa County, and Lake’s lead over Karrin Taylor Robson increased to more than 19,000 votes from about 12,000 the day earlier. In the day’s tally, Lake […] The post Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Teacher shortage hits Arizona: Why are they leaving?

While restaurants say the staffing and supply crunch is impacting their bottom line and menu prices, many are reporting that business is still doing well. Police recover stolen SUV in carjacking turned shooting outside Peoria shopping center. Updated: 41 minutes ago. |. Phoenix police have located an SUV that was...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
KTAR.com

Arizona diagnostic lab Sonora Quest launches monekypox PCR test

PHOENIX — Arizona-based Sonora Quest Laboratories and Quest Diagnostics announced the launch of a “one-of-a-kind” monkeypox test Monday. Arizonans can take the PCR test through their health care providers and it does not require initial orthopox screenings like the CDC’s tests, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
azpm.org

COVID transmission rates dropping in Arizona

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevent now classifies only a third of Arizona counties as having high community transmission rates of COVID-19. A week ago, nearly the entire state was classified as having high transmission rates according to the CDC. Maricopa and Pinal counties are among four counties...
ARIZONA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

New stimulus proposal would send Arizona families cash every month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy