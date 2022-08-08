Democrats encouraged despite losses because they outperformed Biden | Opinion

Correction: A previous version of this column listed incorrect votes on the PACT Act for East Tennessee's House members. The information below is now correct.

Knox County Democrats were strategic in having candidates in Thursday’s elections , worked hard and raised money but still took only one competitive race in Republican-rich Knox County.

Still, they are encouraged because the candidates overperformed, which means the vote percentage they received was higher than what President Joe Biden got in 2020.

“Across the country, very few people are outperforming Biden. With us moving the needle even more in a mid-term election is pretty impressive,” Matt Shears , Knox County Democratic chairman, said on Friday.

Democrats didn’t field candidates in every race but felt those who ran were qualified, they said. However, Daniel Herrara , Knox County Republican chairman, took that as an abandonment that left the vast majority of races unopposed, for which he “thanked” them.

The sole race won by a Democrat in which there was a Republican candidate was the 4th District Board of Education race, a politically-mixed area. Democrat Katherine Bike , a trial technology specialist, beat Republican Will Edwards , a tax attorney, to succeed Virginia Babb , who did not seek reelection. Babb said she opposes partisan school board elections, which occurred in Knox County this year for the first time in decades.

Edwards was considerably better funded, having $51,819 in the bank at the end of the last reporting period, which ended July 25. Bike had $11,555, a financial disclosure shows.

The Democrats also won the 1st District school board race with the success of the Rev. Dr. John Butler , a former president of the Knoxville branch of the NAACP and a regional vice president of the long-time civil rights organization. He succeeds Evetty Satterfield , who did not seek reelection. No Republican ran, although Butler beat two independents, Breyauna Holloway and Reginald Jackson .

The marquee race for Democrats was for county mayor. Incumbent Republican Glenn Jacobs beat Democrat Debbie Helsley , a long-time labor organizer, by a 55% to 45% margin. Shears said that was a 12-point shift from when Jacobs defeated Democrat Linda Haney four years ago.

“I am grateful to be trusted to serve another four years as Knox County Mayor,” Jacobs said in a statement released Friday. “This is already the best place to live, work, and raise a family, and the decisions we make moving forward are what can help ensure we have the brightest future possible.

“Voter turnout this year played a big part in race results — a lot of them were very close. And while the common trope is that votes don’t matter, nothing is further from the truth in local elections. Local elections are where the most impactful decisions are made,” he said.

One race watched closely was that for Sessions Court judge, Division 1, held by incumbent Republican Chuck Cerny . He won reelection by defeating Democrat Sarah Keith 55-45%. Keith had to quit her job as a prosecutor in the District Attorney’s Office because incumbent Charme Allen has a rule that staff members could not run against incumbents.

Allen beat Democrat Jackson Fenner 59-41% for another eight-year term.

A Republican win that the Democrats were glad to see was that of Elaine Davis , a former Democrat who’s become very active in the Knox County GOP. She beat Knoxville City Councilwoman Janet Testerman for the nomination to represent the 18th District House seat being vacated by state Rep. Eddie Mannis , a Republican, and faces Democrat Gregory Kaplan , a University of Tennessee professor in the humanities, in the Nov. 8 general election.

“Elaine is too extreme for District 18,” Shears replied when asked which of the two candidates the Democrats would have liked like to see win the nomination.

Herrara said Republicans look forward to November and future county races.

“The Democratic Party should really be questioning how their leadership continues to fail their candidates in Knox County,” he said in a statement. He also said that by every measure and indicator available, “our Knox County Republican Party Executive Board has completely (outperformed) all previous expectations and efforts by a long shot.”

In other elections of note, former Knox County Sheriff Tim Hutchison made a comeback of sorts. He beat incumbent Scott Smith for the 5th District race for the Tennessee Republican Executive Committee by a 68-32% margin.

Political blogger Brian Hornback was re-elected to the 6th District position on the state GOP Executive Committee by defeating Sam Maynard and Randy Pace .

UPDATES ON BIDEN APPOINTMENTS AFFECTING EAST TENNESSEE :

Joe H. Ritch of Huntsville, Alabama, has been nominated by Biden for the Tennessee Valley Authority board of directors, filling a vacancy that occurred during the transition from Donald Trump's presidency in 2021. Ritch served on the TVA board during Barack Obama's presidency and was TVA board chair.

Ritch practices law with the firm of Dentons Sirote PC, with a focus on government contracts, corporate and tax law. He is trustee emeritus of the University of Alabama system and has served on various corporate boards mostly related to technology, aerospace and defense, and on nonprofit boards, including the Alabama School for Cyber Technology and Engineering Foundation.

Biden has nominated four other people to the nine-member board. The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee held an April 6 hearing on Beth Pritchard Geer of Brentwood; Robert P. Klein of Memphis; and L. Michelle Moore of Richmond, Virginia, but no further action has yet been taken.

On June 3, he nominated Adam Wade White , Lyon County judge executive in Kentucky, and William J. “Bill” Renick , a former Ashland, Mississippi, mayor and chairman of the Commission on the Future of Northeast Mississippi.

Political speculation is that the five nominees will move along as a block, although it is not guaranteed it will be smooth sailing. During the April 6 hearing, Sen. Joni Ernst , R-Iowa, made it clear she would not support Geer based on comments she made in an old tweet.

Casey T. Arrowood , an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee, has been nominated by Biden to become the U.S. Attorney for the district. The position is being filled on an interim basis by Francis M. (Trey) Hamilton III , first appointed by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and then by U.S. District Court judges in April. Hamilton succeeded Doug Overbey , who was appointed by Trump.

Arrowood has been in the Eastern District office since 2018. He previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina and as a trial attorney with the Counterintelligence and Export Control Section of the National Security Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. He received his J.D. degree from Georgetown University Law Center and has a B.A. degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army.

HOW THEY VOTED: Tennessee’s U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty reversed themselves and voted for a bill enhancing health care disability benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, after being in a Republican group that derailed the legislation over what most media reports say was a technical fix. In an earlier vote, they had supported the measure.

The delay enraged veteran groups and comedian Jon Stewart , who protested in Washington, D.C., until the Senate passed the bill.

Rep. Tim Burchett of Knoxville voted against the bill in the House, where it passed 242-88. Reps. Chuck Fleischmann , Ooltewah, and Diana Harshbarger , Kingsport, voted for the bill. All are Republicans.

Area Republicans were among those against wide-ranging legislation that passed the U.S. House 218-199 and would increase firefighter pay and benefits, boost resiliency and mitigation projects for communities affected by climate change, protect watersheds and make it easier for wildfire victims to get federal assistance. Voting nay on July 29 were Burchett, Fleischmann and Harshbarger. This bill now goes to the Senate.

Georgiana Vines is retired News Sentinel associate editor. She may be reached at gvpolitics@hotmail.com.

