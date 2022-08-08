ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Tim Waller talks security upgrades to Greenville County Schools

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
 2 days ago

As most Upstate students return to class next week, 106.3 WORD'S "Back To School '22 Series" is taking a look at upgrades to security in the state's largest school district.

I spoke with Greenville County Schools Media Relations Director Tim Waller, as the new academic year is set to begin. Waller talked about the new Evolv Weapons Detection System that the District has put in place. They held a demonstration of the new system last week at Wade Hampton High School.

Waller talked about the upcoming school year in terms of teacher staffing. He also touched on the tragic fatal shooting of a student at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, this past spring. The entire interview is below.

