ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

MTSU Mondays: Alumni Summer College returns; students earn human resources awards

By Nancy DeGennaro, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGNFb_0h8Yf5w800

Check out the latest news from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro. Visit mtsu.edu to learn more.

Alumni Summer College returns

Nearly 70 alumni from across the region returned to MTSU in person for the Alumni Summer College, which took a hiatus over the past two years due to the pandemic.

The program — open to everyone — is a way to introduce changes and happenings on campus, fellowship with others, and get a taste of a five-year-old Fermentation Science program.

“It’s just an opportunity for everybody to get back together, show off the campus and show off a new program,” said Ginger Freeman, director of the MTSU Alumni Relations Office. "It’s just been great to see old faces, new faces and get to have fun together.”

“We learned about meats, cheeses and, of course, yogurt." said Bob Cimino, a 1987 graduate from Wylie, Tesxas, who participated with his wife, Susan. “We enjoyed summer college for sure. It’s an exceptional program."

Class attendees took field trips to Common John Brewing Company in Manchester, Tennessee, where alumna Shelby Haggard works, and to Short Mountain Cultures in Woodbury, Tennessee.

Human resources management

Society for Human Resource Management president Kaitlyn Berry, who earned a master’s degree in psychology, said the student organization she has led at MTSU is all about nurturing students.

“Our goal is to really advance the human resource profession by starting at that foundational level with the future HR professionals and people that are making up the business world,” Berry said.

But part of that work is to create presentations relevant to the profession that win awards at conferences judged by academics and professionals.

In August 2021 at the Tennessee Student Human Resources Management Conference and Expo in Nashville, MTSU placed first in the case competition with “A Proposition for the Culture of Inequality: Garrison’s Grocery Outlet.” In addition to Berry, the team included Holli Salley, a master’s degree candidate in psychology, and Anna White, vice president of SHRM.

The SHRM members do not wait for conferences to enhance their knowledge. Berry said two of the officers coordinate events that connect students with practitioners.

“Those allow for networking with local area professionals,” Berry said. “We have a key professional come and give a speech or a small talk on a certain topic that’s relevant to human resources.”

SHRM members also conduct food drives for the Student Food Pantry and volunteer their services to Murfreesboro’s annual Christmas lighting ceremony.

Berry said the possibilities for careers are endless and include specialists on diversity and inclusion, organizational development and hiring procedures. Some companies even have a “chief happiness officer.”

“A lot of people with that mindset are kind of prioritizing money over people, but, realistically, when you put people first, the money will follow,” Berry said.

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com. Keep up with restaurant news by joining Good Eats in the 'Boro (and beyond) on Facebook and follow Murfreesboro Eats on TikTok.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Woodbury, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Resources#The Alumni Summer College#Fermentation Science
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily News Journal

The Daily News Journal

1K+
Followers
748
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

DNJ.com is the home page of The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, with in-depth and updated local news, MTSU and high school sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://dnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy