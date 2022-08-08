Outdoor dining saved some Bucks County restaurants amid pandemic shutdowns. Will it stay?

A live band began setting up as the sun dipped lower in the sky Saturday evening in Doylestown Borough.

Carefree conversations floated through the air along the closed off downtown block, littered with people, some catching up with neighbors while others sat at tables set up outside more than a dozen restaurants on West State Street.

It was a stark contrast to the Spring of 2020, when the only activity along this same street was a mere scattering of idling cars pulled up to the curb, quietly waiting for a masked-up server to emerge with their takeout order.

For restaurant owners, the early pandemic shutdowns brought fears over their futures.

Morgan Staffaroni, owner of Domani Star , assumed it would be the end of her Italian restaurant, which had been fixture of downtown Doylestown for almost 20 years.

“It was definitely scary when we initially found out we couldn’t have dine-in because we didn’t do a lot of takeout business. We just started doing takeout figuring we’d get rid of the food that we had and would have to close our doors,” recalled Staffaroni.

A look back: “I don’t know how we’ll survive”: Small businesses face hard choices

Once restaurants were permitted to reopen for outdoor dining that June, Domani Star’s survival depended the loyalty of its customers and support of borough officials who allowed the small eatery and others like it to set up tables and chairs in the parking spaces directly in front of their business.

“It was really helpful for the borough to let us do what we could. They were very, very flexible and that was awesome,” said Staffaroni.

But what started as a way to help restaurants survive has now turned into a long-term strategy, as several Bucks County towns embrace permanent outdoor dining plans to boost their business districts.

Domani Star was one of several Bucks County restaurants that endured through uncertain times thanks to initiatives like Operation Doylestown , a reopening and recovery effort launched in 2020 and included the addition of designated curbside pickup spots, expanded outdoor dining into street parking spaces and the development of its Pedestrian Zone program.

For subscribers: Could rooftop dining be coming to Doylestown? Here's the plan to take State Street to new heights

It’s an effort Penn Taproom owner, Chad Riedley, has appreciated. While the Doylestown Borough restaurant always had a large outdoor patio, Riedley said expanding dining into the street strongly benefitted his business.

“I think we would’ve made it, but it definitely did help. I think it helped every restaurant that entire two years and even to this day,” he said. “We’ve bounced back fully and it’s even more of a stronger business now with having people feeling more comfortable eating outside.”

In March, the borough’s website announced the return of its Pedestrian Zone outdoor dining and shopping program April through October 2022, where portions of East State, West State, and Main streets are closed to vehicular traffic on Friday and Saturday evenings on a rotating basis, allowing shops and restaurants to expand their operations into the streets.

Riedley feels the pedestrian zones have drawn people in.

“People definitely come here because of it. If you can add an entertainment in any sort of way, it doubles down on that idea,” said Riedley. “Moving forward, it’s a great idea if everyone can work together on each street to make it the best they can.”

“That program of closing the streets, the pedestrian zones as we’re calling them, was very successful during the pandemic and enabled our restaurants to stay in business and keep their staffs employed as best they could,” said Phil Ehlinger,Doylestown Deputy Borough Manager.

But even as pre-pandemic activities resume, borough officials have set their sights set on continuing these efforts to drive tourism and support economic growth.

“The restaurants themselves have said that it absolutely saved them during the pandemic,” said Ehlinger. “We started assessing what was a success during the pandemic and what did we want to continue?”

So borough officials also voted to amend an ordinance, adding a chapter allowing for platform dining . Through this amendment, sit-down restaurants can apply for a license permitting the installation of a semi-permanent platform across two parking stalls for the purpose of outdoor dining from April through October.

For subscribers: There's a 'breath of fresh air' in Souderton. What redevelopment means for the town

Ehlinger said the entire program has gone smoothly and continues to be well-received.

“We like outdoor dining,” he added. “We feel it activates the downtown, having outdoor dining, it’s always something we’ve embraced and encouraged with appropriate limits.”

In addition to Doylestown Borough, many other towns throughout Bucks County — including Yardley, Bristol Borough and Perkasie — are growing in their appreciation of expanded outdoor dining and looking to continue supporting local restaurants.

Yardley looking at ways to enhance outdoor dining

In Yardley, enforcement of restrictions to outdoor dining were relaxed throughout the pandemic, according to Caroline Thompson, borough council president.

Recently, she said officials have been developing a plan to help clear the path for more restaurants to offer outdoor dining on a permanent basis.

“We asked the planning commission and community and economic development board to look at our ordinances to see how we can shape outdoor dining in the town,” said Thompson.

Currently, the board is meeting with local businesses to determine their needs and look at ways to remove some of the obstacles that had previously prevented them from obtaining the permits. Thompson said it’s the borough’s goal to make the process more accessible and efficient.

“We want our businesses to be able to expand into the outdoors, it’s good for everyone. … We have a lot of shops you can pop into. So, having people’s eyes on Yardley is a good thing and that happens when people eat outside on our Main Street,” said Thompson.

Bristol Borough a destination for outdoor dining

Bristol Borough also took necessary steps to help its businesses survive.

In the years leading up to the pandemic, the riverfront town was experiencing a rebirth of its downtown area as a destination for shopping, dining and the arts. Fearing the pandemic could hinder this progress, borough officials looked to expanded outdoor dining as safeguard for Bristol’s growing restaurant scene.

“We’re trying to support them as much as we can. Outdoor dining was a major boost to their businesses,” said borough Council President Ralph DiGuiseppe. “They get a lot of space outside, and it’s rent free. If they put 20 more customers outside, that’s a plus.”

In July 2020, the council voted to add a provision establishing guidelines to allow for the expansion of outdoor dining. It’s a change DiGuiseppe said is here to stay and fits right in with their downtown feel.

“Bristol is a destination spot right now,” he said. “We’re on the right track right now. I think we have more to offer than a lot of towns because we have a good downtown, we have a good base, and we have a good council and business association that’s all working together to make the town a better place. Everybody has their own little niche and I think that’s what makes it so special.”

More: Bristol won national attention and redevelopment help 5 years ago. A look at how it changed Mill Street

Perkasie gets proactive to support outdoor dining

In Perkasie, another town which had seen huge strides in its pre-pandemic revitalization, borough officials took on a proactive approach, said Stephen Barth, who has been consulting the borough through its ongoing economic development.

“Perkasie is a very progressive and innovative community particularly during the pandemic. So, they developed a very quick and active response to help all of our businesses survive and thrive during COVID,” said Barth.

In the earlier phase of the pandemic, the borough delivered tables and chairs borrowed from Menlo Aquatics Center to restaurants to help supplement outdoor seating. And a resolution was created temporarily allowing places, like The Perk and Free Will Brewing, to use their parking lots or adjacent properties as outdoor dining spaces.

“At the time a lot of the indoor seating was limited capacity wise, so this allowed them to grow their takeout business and it allowed them to still have the same seating capacity but using it in an imaginative way,” said Barth.

Last month, however, the resolution was set to expire, so borough council passed an amendment to the zoning ordinance formalizing outdoor seating provisions.

Barth, who works with several nearby towns including Sellersville and Lansdale, said he’s seeing many communities embrace this movement and it will only serve to help further economic development.

“People like this outdoor dining, so it allowed the towns to see themselves in an entirely new way. The experience for the visitors and the customers creates more of an engaged experience to enjoy the different towns throughout the county,” said Barth.

For subscribers: Coming to Bucks County: Mochinuts, BBQ, Eggmania in Bensalem and a Bristol throwback

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Outdoor dining saved some Bucks County restaurants amid pandemic shutdowns. Will it stay?