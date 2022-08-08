ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Gadsden Sports Park: Ribbon-cutting slated for Tuesday on Phase I of facility

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31HHWM_0h8YehAA00

While work will continue on the next phases of the Gadsden Sports Park, the City of Gadsden plans to cut the ribbon on Phase I at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.

The complex is a partnership between the City of Gadsden and Gadsden State Community College: the city is constructing the complex on Gadsden State property in East Gadsden.

Phase I of the project involved turning the former fisheries area on the GSCC campus into three NCAA-sized multipurpose athletic fields that can be reconfigured into youth-size fields, according to Public Affairs Coordinator Michael Rodgers.

This phase of construction includes a concession stand and restroom building, a walking trail around an existing pond and parking area.

Ball is back at GSCC:Gadsden State Community College returns to the diamond as baseball, softball are reinstated

The public is invited for the ribbon cutting. Rodgers noted the tendency for afternoon rain or thunderstorms this time of year, but said there is a large covered area so the ceremony is expected to continue if there is rain. Lightning or threatening weather may require city leaders to change plans.

The sports park is on College Street; the address for it will be listed as "Gadsden State Soccer Complex" on Google Maps.

While city leaders expressed their excitement about the completion of Phase I, work is continuing on Phase II and design work is underway on Phase III of the project.

City Engineer Heath Williamson said Phase II is about 60% complete — that sod was being laid and concrete work in progress this week.

Phase II, as city leaders described it earlier, will focus on rebuilding and improving existing baseball and softball fields at the complex, with an extensive renovation to a concession stand are and the addition of a north parking lot.

The first soccer tournament is scheduled for the Phase I fields Aug. 20, Rodgers said. For now, the fields are available for rental use.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

sylacauganews.com

Childersburg schools kickoff new year with Tiger Fest 2022

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – On Friday night, the Childersburg community joined together and celebrated the start of a new school year with TigerFest at John Cox Stadium. The event is a partnership between the schools in the community and the Childersburg Parks and Recreation Department. Over 50 vendors set up their tents with their business attire and products ranging from local churches and owners from establishments.
CHILDERSBURG, AL
southerntorch.com

Hearing Set for Food City Project

FORT PAYNE, Ala.--(Full Video on Southern Torch Facebook ) During Tuesday’s Fort Payne City Council meeting, Fort Payne City Attorney, Rocky Watson announced that a hearing for the Food City project is scheduled. The hearing is set for August 23 at 9:30 a.m. in Courtroom 301, at the DeKalb County Courthouse.
FORT PAYNE, AL
WAFF

Gadsden State names new Dean of Student Services

GADSDEN, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Gadsden Community College named Dr. Janekia Mitchell as its new Dean of Student Services. Dr. Mitchell previously worked for Gadsden State as an outreach advisor for Upward Bound, a federal TRIO program that provides fundamental support to high school students in their preparation for college.
GADSDEN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Lego League to Meet in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. Hosted by the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County come build Legos in the Children’s Department! Held the second Wednesday of the month. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
