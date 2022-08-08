Gadsden Sports Park: Ribbon-cutting slated for Tuesday on Phase I of facility

While work will continue on the next phases of the Gadsden Sports Park, the City of Gadsden plans to cut the ribbon on Phase I at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.

The complex is a partnership between the City of Gadsden and Gadsden State Community College: the city is constructing the complex on Gadsden State property in East Gadsden.

Phase I of the project involved turning the former fisheries area on the GSCC campus into three NCAA-sized multipurpose athletic fields that can be reconfigured into youth-size fields, according to Public Affairs Coordinator Michael Rodgers.

This phase of construction includes a concession stand and restroom building, a walking trail around an existing pond and parking area.

The public is invited for the ribbon cutting. Rodgers noted the tendency for afternoon rain or thunderstorms this time of year, but said there is a large covered area so the ceremony is expected to continue if there is rain. Lightning or threatening weather may require city leaders to change plans.

The sports park is on College Street; the address for it will be listed as "Gadsden State Soccer Complex" on Google Maps.

While city leaders expressed their excitement about the completion of Phase I, work is continuing on Phase II and design work is underway on Phase III of the project.

City Engineer Heath Williamson said Phase II is about 60% complete — that sod was being laid and concrete work in progress this week.

Phase II, as city leaders described it earlier, will focus on rebuilding and improving existing baseball and softball fields at the complex, with an extensive renovation to a concession stand are and the addition of a north parking lot.

The first soccer tournament is scheduled for the Phase I fields Aug. 20, Rodgers said. For now, the fields are available for rental use.

