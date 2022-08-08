ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

How Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase put this Bengals cornerback on the path to the NFL

By Charlie Goldsmith, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00fPF7_0h8YeUdb00

Early in the 2019 college football season, then-LSU quarterback Joe Burrow rolled out of the pocket toward the sideline in the first quarter against Vanderbilt. After the play was over, according to former LSU tight end Thad Moss, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason said something to Burrow, fired up the quarterback and inspired a near perfect game for LSU’s offense.

Burrow had 398 passing yards in LSU’s 66-38 win over the Commodores. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had the breakout game where he showed he could be the best receiver in college football, dropping 229 receiving yards on Vanderbilt and scoring four touchdowns.

Jason Williams:Let's hear more from Bengals' Katie Blackburn, women executives in Cincinnati

'I'm closer than expected':Bengals' Tee Higgins hopes to be fully cleared by end of preseason

Sam Hubbard:Looking back on the play that changed Bengals defensive end's career

On the other side of history, the losing side of history, was Vanderbilt cornerback Allan George. Three years later, George gets his second chance against Chase in Cincinnati Bengals training camp.

After a Bengals’ practice last week, where George got a few first-team reps with the Bengals’ defense, George is reminded of the worst day of his football career. He still calls it a sore subject.

“It really is,” George said. “It’s alright though.”

Heading into that game against LSU, George was Vanderbilt’s slot cornerback. He had played in the middle of the field for his entire football career, and George was looking forward to his matchup against LSU slot wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

At the time, Jefferson was viewed as the Tigers’ best receiver. In their season-opening win over Texas, Jefferson led LSU with 163 receiving yards. But in this game on Sept. 21, 2019, Chase caught two touchdown passes in the first quarter.

Mason didn’t think Vanderbilt’s outside cornerbacks were going to be able to stick with Chase. So he had George change positions in the middle of the game.

“That was my first time ever playing (outside) corner,” George said. “I was lost. I had no clue what to do. It was a rude awakening.”

George also had no chance at guarding Chase. On one play, with Chase in one-on-one coverage, Vanderbilt’s blitz forced Burrow to make a blind throw to Chase down the right sideline. Chase boxed out George, climbed the ladder and reeled in the acrobatic catch.

Later in the game, Chase used his precise route running skills to gain separation versus George on a slant route from the right side of the field. George attempted a diving tackle, but what he caught instead was a face full of turf as Chase ran for a 51-yard touchdown.

To try to stop Chase, George played outside cornerback for the first time in his life. His first assignment was against the future NFL Rookie of the Year.

“I was doing my job,” George said. “And then Ja’Marr went off for two touchdowns.”

“Ja’Marr really hadn’t gone off like that in a game,” said Moss, now a tight end on the Bengals. “I remember Ja’Marr going crazy. Going into the game, Jefferson was in the running for the Biletnikoff (award for the best receiver in college football). (LSU receiver) Terrace Marshall was top-3 in the nation in touchdowns. Everything Ja’Marr touched in that Vanderbilt game, he was getting it and gone. He could do no wrong in that game.”

Looking back, George realizes he learned several valuable lessons by guarding Chase. Playing against the best receiver in college football, George learned how being an outside cornerback was completely different from being an inside cornerback.

On the inside, George was used to having to “help everywhere.” If he lost his matchup, George could expect a linebacker or a safety to pick up his assignment, and George would rotate to another part of the play.

Guarding Chase, George saw how you’re on an island as an outside cornerback. He said he learned that outside cornerbacks “have more time to make mistakes,” and George made plenty of them in coverage versus Chase.

“It got me better,” George said. “I saw it for what it was. I learned to be more patient. I learned that you’re not out of the play until he catches it or until you knock it down. That game and the games in the future really prepared me for all this in the NFL.”

“It would have gone one or two ways (for George),” Moss said. “It would have been a wakeup call or he would have tucked his tail. Ja’Marr had almost 300 yards. That’s good for (George). It’s tough to change positions at any level. Let alone you’re changing positions against a top-5 pick, rookie of the year and Biletnikoff winner.”

'I just took off':How a fresh start with the Bengals reinvented B.J. Hill's NFL career

'There's not too many like him':How the Bengals built a winning culture around Tyler Boyd

Bengals training camp observations:Offense has success playing 'musical chairs'

Following that game, George stayed at outside corner. Three years later, after playing much better games against the top receivers in the SEC, the Bengals signed him as an undrafted free agent to add depth at the cornerback position.

George received a few first-team reps for the Bengals in practice last Thursday, lining up a few times against Chase. This time, George held his own. On one play with the second team, he played tight coverage on the outside and deflected a pass to one of his teammates for an interception.

Since then, as cornerbacks Eli Apple and Tre Flowers bounced back from minor injuries, George has slid back down the depth chart. He’s likely scratching for a spot on the Bengals’ practice squad, or any job in the NFL, but he wouldn’t even have made it here without the terrible game he played against one of the best offenses in college football history.

“I figured that I was going to have to get in this way as an undrafted free agent,” George said. “A lot of guys I looked up to from Vandy went this route. It’s not uncommon coming from Vandy to have to grind and get out of the mud. I embrace it for what it is. At the end of the day I’m going to keep trying to make myself proud and my family proud.”

Bengals training camp observations

• Last year, the Bengals turned to running back Chris Evans as their kick returner for Week 18 and the postseason. He impressed in that short stretch, and now Evans looks like the Bengals best option for that role. His comfort fielding the kicks, explosiveness as a runner and ability to read blockers has stood out.

• The position where the Bengals have the least depth is at defensive tackle. Specifically, they’re looking for another player who can rush the passer on the interior defensive line. Rookie Zach Carter and second-year defensive end Cam Sample both have a shot at a regular role as an interior pass rusher on passing downs. They’re both receiving opportunities and competing for that important role on the defense.

In nearly every practice, second-year defensive end Joseph Ossai has shown his speed off the edge that few other players on the team can match. Consistently, he’s breaking free against the offensive tackle and showing impressive closing speed to chase down the quarterback. Despite that success, Ossai said he expects more from himself.

“A lot to work on,” Ossai said. “Game shape, playing shape. Being in shape. Not coming off. Stay on, fight. Happy with my health, but a lot to work on. Playing the run better, and getting to the pass rush downs.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase’s honest response when asked if he’s better than Raiders star Davante Adams

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is quickly emerging as one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL. He made a name for himself alongside Joe Burrow for a Bengals team that went all the way to the Super Bowl last year. However, is Ja’Marr Chase better than Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson? Chase was asked if he was better than both of those players in a recent interview, per Pro Football Talk.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Yardbarker

Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'feeling better,' but still no timetable for return after July appendectomy

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had been considered "day-to-day" coming off the appendectomy he required in late July. Burrow had recently been spotted at practices operating a medical cart, but Ben Baby of ESPN reported that the 25-year-old "conducted an impromptu light walkthrough with his top wide receivers and tight end Hayden Hurst" that included the signal-caller tossing multiple passes for the first time since the procedure on Monday.
CINCINNATI, OH
AthlonSports.com

Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart, Starting Quarterback Announced

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Mitch Trubisky, as expected, is currently the team's starting quarterback. First-round pick and former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, begins at the No. 3 spot on the team's quarterback depth chart. The experienced Mason Rudolph is currently the team's backup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Derek Mason
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Signing News

The Jacksonville Jaguars believe they have their quarterback of the future on their roster in Trevor Lawrence. That won't stop them from adding depth at the position though. On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jacksonville is bringing back E.J. Perry on a one-year deal. Perry was signed by the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Browns Cornerback Greg Newsome Pokes Fun at Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase recently said Browns defensive back Denzel Ward was the best cornerback he faced during his rookie campaign. He also praised Greg Newsome and voiced his excitement about facing Cleveland again this season. "It's game-time when we see them. It's just on sight, that's it," Chase said on The...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#Lsu Football#College Football#American Football#Lsu
Yardbarker

Ja'Marr Chase Reveals His Top Five NFL Receivers

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a record-breaking rookie campaign. The 22-year-old finished with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's expecting to be even better this season. Despite his success, he didn't put himself on his list of the top five wide receivers in the NFL. "I...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Ja'Marr Chase answers if he's better than Justin Jefferson

Minus undergoing an appendectomy a couple of weeks ago, Joe Burrow has had it good when it comes to firing footballs at talented wide receivers. Two of the studs he played with in college are now two of the best receivers in the NFL, Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Burrow's teammate with the Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Dolphins, Texans swap 2023 draft picks in trade that sends TE Adam Shaheen to Houston

Typically, a trade of late-round picks between NFL teams takes place on the final day of the draft. But on Tuesday, as players continue to endure the rigors of training camp, a trade of late-round picks commenced when the Dolphins acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Texans in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick, the Dolphins announced.
HOUSTON, TX
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy