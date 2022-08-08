ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cw39.com

1 dead, 1 injured in southeast Houston shooting, police said

HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southeast Houston. Police say around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning at 8501 Broadway near Rockhill Street, an altercation occurred between several men. One man pulled out a pistol...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD searching for suspected Camaro in southeast Houston hit-and-run

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a suspect vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman in southeast Houston. Police said vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Camaro with a black hood and a broken right headlight. A surveillance photo of the vehicle seen at 3700 Reveille Street about 9:25 p.m. on July 18, 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Parents arrested on child endangerment charges after drugs, other illegal items found inside home where 8-year-old boy lived, deputies say

HOUSTON – Four people have been arrested and charged after deputies say drugs and other illegal items were found inside a home where an 8-year-old boy lived. On Aug. 9, deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office executed a search warrant on a suspected drug house in the 5700 block of Desert Oak Way.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police. Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonstringer_com

Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custody

After nearly two years, a Pasadena man has finally been charged and arrested in connection with the brutal killing of his six-week-old son, Xavier Jr. According to court documents, on November 11, 2020, paramedics were dispatched to the 200 Block of Vista Road in Pasadena after a report of an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival, paramedics found baby Xavier and rushed him to HCA Houston Healthcare Souteast hospital. Due to the extent of the injuries, baby Xavier was flown to Texas Children's Hospital in the Houston Medical Center where he remained in critical condition for over a week. Baby Xavier was pronounced deceased on November 20, 2020. An autopsy was performed on November 22, 2022.
PASADENA, TX

