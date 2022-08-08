Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old wanted for murder, 2 others arrested in fatal shooting of man in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An 18-year-old man is wanted for murder for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of another man on June 14 in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Anthony Bevel, 18, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Zytarian Franklin. Two...
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot during altercation at apartment complex in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man during an altercation at an apartment complex in southeast Houston Thursday. Officers received reports about a shooting at the Plaza at Hobby Airport Apartment Complex located at 8501 Broadway St. around 1:35 a.m. When...
cw39.com
1 dead, 1 injured in southeast Houston shooting, police said
HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southeast Houston. Police say around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning at 8501 Broadway near Rockhill Street, an altercation occurred between several men. One man pulled out a pistol...
cw39.com
HPD searching for suspected Camaro in southeast Houston hit-and-run
HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a suspect vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman in southeast Houston. Police said vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Camaro with a black hood and a broken right headlight. A surveillance photo of the vehicle seen at 3700 Reveille Street about 9:25 p.m. on July 18, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Man out on bond accused of shooting man, woman at apartment complex in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a double shooting in southwest Houston, police said. Jerel R. Banks, 21, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence. On June 30, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at...
Police identify woman killed while protecting her 1-year-old from shooter in southeast Houston
Police said the suspect hid between parked cars and ambushed the mother, who turned her back, shielding her baby from gunfire.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Family of Houston man killed in crash with police weighing options after officer’s acquittal
The children of Walter Cooper, the 71-year-old man who was struck and killed by a former Houston Police Department officer as he sped through the Trinity Gardens area in November 2020, said they are not giving up their quest for justice even after the officer was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide for his role in the deadly crash.
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot by neighbor after altercation in northwest Harris County, authorities say
HOUSTON – A man is dead after being shot by his neighbor in northwest Harris County, according to authorities. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 7900 block of Terra Canyon around 4 p.m. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man...
Houston police hope surveillance video will show what led to up deadly convenience store shooting
Police believe there is surveillance video, and once they can figure out what led up to the deadly shooting, they will let a grand jury determine any charges.
53-Year-Old Leon Ledet, Jr. Arrested For Hit-And-Run Crash In Northeast Houston (Houston, TX)
Houston Police Department arrested a driver following a deadly hit-and-run crash in Northeast Houston. The three-vehicle crash occurred in the 10700 block of Homestead Road Sunday. The suspect was identified as Leon Ledet, Jr., 53, who [..]
Click2Houston.com
Parents arrested on child endangerment charges after drugs, other illegal items found inside home where 8-year-old boy lived, deputies say
HOUSTON – Four people have been arrested and charged after deputies say drugs and other illegal items were found inside a home where an 8-year-old boy lived. On Aug. 9, deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office executed a search warrant on a suspected drug house in the 5700 block of Desert Oak Way.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot during argument with another man at barbershop in southeast Harris County, sheriff says
HOUSTON – A man was hospitalized after being shot during an argument at a southeast Harris County barbershop Wednesday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was reported at the barbershop, located in the 4000 block of S. Sam Houston Pkwy E., near 288 and Scott Street.
Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police. Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
Barber shop employee allegedly shot coworker during argument in SE Harris Co., authorities say
The victim was taken to the hospital in "fair condition." Authorities add that no one else was injured in the shooting.
Click2Houston.com
Woman in critical condition after being struck by 15-year-old suspect involved in chase: Jacinto City PD
HOUSTON – A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a 15-year-old suspect involved in a chase in east Houston, police said. It happened around 3:20 a.m. when officers with the Jacinto City Police Department said they were chasing suspects accused of stealing vehicles. The chase...
Click2Houston.com
North Freeway outbound at Greens Road back open after deadly crash, HPD says
HOUSTON – The North Freeway outbound at Greens Road is back open Thursday after a deadly crash, officers with the Houston Police Department said. It happened around 4:35 a.m. when a trailer detached from a truck. Police said a vehicle hit the trailer. Investigators said someone died in the...
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custody
After nearly two years, a Pasadena man has finally been charged and arrested in connection with the brutal killing of his six-week-old son, Xavier Jr. According to court documents, on November 11, 2020, paramedics were dispatched to the 200 Block of Vista Road in Pasadena after a report of an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival, paramedics found baby Xavier and rushed him to HCA Houston Healthcare Souteast hospital. Due to the extent of the injuries, baby Xavier was flown to Texas Children's Hospital in the Houston Medical Center where he remained in critical condition for over a week. Baby Xavier was pronounced deceased on November 20, 2020. An autopsy was performed on November 22, 2022.
Click2Houston.com
‘Outrageous and inexcusable’: Man arrested, charged after pointing gun at HFD paramedics while at red light in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man is in custody after he reportedly pointed a gun at two Houston Fire Department paramedics in west Houston Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Tian Kingsley, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault on a public servant and retaliation. He is expected to...
HPD looking for 2 armed robbers accused of slamming man into window in SW Houston
Do you know them? The young suspects were caught on video slamming the victim into a glass window, causing it to break. They got away with his money, police said.
Click2Houston.com
Motorcyclist killed after hitting vehicle in northeast Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A motorcyclist has died after hitting a vehicle in north Harris County Thursday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened in the 14500 block of Smith Road near Old Humble Road. According to HCSO, the motorcyclist hit another vehicle and the rider was killed. Deputies are...
Comments / 14