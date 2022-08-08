ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, KS

Lansing inmate dead after apparent homicide

By Jared Bush
 2 days ago

LANSING, Kan. — One inmate died at a Lansing Correctional Facility on Sunday due to an apparent homicide.

The resident at the facility was said to be 56-year old man, Fred Patterson. The final ruling of the cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy.

Inmate hospitalized, 3 staff members injured after altercation at Lansing jail

Patterson violated his parole and was admitted back to the facility on May 24, 2022.

His previous offenses are from Douglas County for one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child greater than 14 and less than 16 years of age, and one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child less than 14 years of age.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

