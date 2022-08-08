Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
RSVP Visitor Center Opens in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Berkshire County launched its new visitor center adjacent to the Berkshire Athenaeum, located at 16 Bartlett Ave. This collaborative initiative between RSVP and the city's Office of Cultural Development will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday...
theberkshireedge.com
CONNECTIONS: The once-disputed Boston Corners was once too isolated to police
Last year, I wrote about Mt. Washington and its border problems. The border war started the day Massachusetts established the border. The 21-square-mile plateau that is Mt. Washington was claimed by both New York and Massachusetts. In 1724, in exchange for 460 pounds, 3 barrels of cider, and 30 quarts...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13s Celebrated on Path to World Series
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – A ride through the city on a fire truck, a ceremony on the steps of City Hall with the mayor, TV cameras from the local news station out of Albany, N.Y. It’s a lot for a group of 13-year-olds. And it is all very much...
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Andrea Harrington for DA
The election of Andrea Harrington was part of a wave of progressive DAs across the country elected by people who recognize that our justice system is too often unjust and in need of meaningful change. District Attorney Harrington has been true to her word as a reformer. Her opponent embraces...
newyorkalmanack.com
Free Concerts Begin Tuesday At Saratoga Battlefield
On August 9th at noon, The McKrells will bring their rousing brand of Bluegrass to the park. Bluegrass Now magazine described the band as follows: “Traditional suits-and-ties bluegrass The McKrells are not…Yes, it’s Grass, mostly, but there’s a lilt to the tunes, a bouncing drive to the melodies, and here and there a touch of melancholy that seems to go hand in hand with the Celtic folk persona.”
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Cooperative Bank Appoints Executive VP and CFO
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank announced that Harry "Chip" Moore has been promoted to Executive Vice President/Chief Financial Officer, effective May 17. In this role, Moore will lead the Bank’s finance organization and financial activities including accounting and controllership, financial planning and treasury. Moore joined the Pittsfield...
iBerkshires.com
Conservative State Candidates Pitch Campaigns in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire County Republican Association recently hosted congressional candidate Dean Martilli at the Berkshire Hills County Club. The West Springfield native spoke of his priorities to secure the U.S. border, deflate inflation, gain energy independence, and restore parental rights. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as...
Pizza shop raising money to help Coxsackie diner after fire
Paul's Pizza & Pasta in Coxsackie is raising money to help Chrissy and Tim's Diner after a fire on July 24. Starting August 10 at 4 p.m., the pizza shop will be donating $2 for every pizza sold to the owners of the diner.
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Political Bias
Do you only report about Democrat candidates or am I missing your reporting on Republican candidates some how? The Berkshire Eagle is a left-favoring periodical that I've learned to simply ignore because of their bias. Please clarify my dilemma sooner than later. I appreciate your efforts & overall coverage but...
iBerkshires.com
Sheriff Candidates Discuss Incarcerated Women, Operations in Debate
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The two candidates for Berkshire County sheriff, incumbent Thomas Bowler and challenger Alf Barbalunga, questioned each other on incarcerated women, operations and more in a debate on Monday. Moderator Daniel Valenti, who sponsored the debate, asked the candidates questions and allowed them to ask each other...
Remembering the railroad to Lake George
A 9.4-mile stripe of bike-friendly pathway cuts through parts of Glens Falls and Queensbury on its way north to Lake George. Today, anyone who rides the Warren County Bikeway will pass by old-growth trees, the feet of mountains, and eventually a sparkling view of Lake George. What they may not realize is that many others saw similar views from the same points along the path, long before any of it was paved.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Select Board Finalizes Charge for Charter Review Panel
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board on Monday approved the marching orders for the first comprehensive charter in more than six decades. It also sought to temper expectations about the scope of the Charter Review Committee that the board hopes to appoint next month. "This is not just the...
Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?
Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Council OKs Easements for Brayton Safe Routes Project
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The City Council on Tuesday approved to purchase or take by eminent domain several small parcels for the Safe Routes to School project at Brayton Hill Apartments. The $740,000 project is being largely funded by a grant through the Federal Highway Administration. The use of...
What Dangerous Creature Caused The Closing Of Some Mass. Beaches?
A word of warning to my fellow Berkshire County residents: If you're planning on venturing to Cape Cod in the near future, you'll want to be extra careful where you take a dip to cool off from the summer heat. According to numerous posts on Twitter lately, several communities at...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Adams, MA USA
Found while hiking the AT south through Massachusetts outside the small town of north Adams. I’ll will carry it through to springer Mountain, GA.
WNYT
Former Assemblyman Pat Casale passed away
Former Assemblyman Pat Casale died Friday at home, surrounded by his family. He grew up in Troy, beginning his political career as a member of the Troy City Council. He went on to become the mayor of Troy, the Rensselaer County Clerk, and New York State Assemblyman. He also owned...
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
Pittsfield begins restricting outdoor water use
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – As the hot and dry weather persists across the region, Pittsfield has started implementing restrictions on outdoor water use. The limits, which began Monday, include watering lawns and gardens, washing vehicles and filling swimming pools. “I don’t want to concern citizens that we’re going to run out of water, but it […]
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Police Seeking Greylock Federal Robber
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Police are searching for the suspect in Monday morning's robbery of the Greylock Federal Credit Union on Kellog Street. A man reportedly passed a note to a teller demanding money shortly before 9 a.m. and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no...
