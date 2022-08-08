ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. troops to protect Saudi Arabia | Enquirer historic front pages from August 8

By The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cqy2t_0h8Ydyt400

Take a look back at history through the front pages of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Every day we look at 10 pages that show the local, national and international headlines.

Today’s pages cover news reported in The Enquirer on August 8 in years ranging from 1945 to 2000. Headlines include President George Bush sending troops to Saudi Arabia to protect against invasion from Iraq in 1990 and Richard Nixon chosen as the GOP presidential nominee in 1968.

Check out more editions of Today in History at Cincinnati.com. Get full access to more than 180 years of The Enquirer’s print archives at Newspapers.com.

