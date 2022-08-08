‘Pints for Pups:’ Hilton brewery raises money for animal shelter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wood Kettle Brewing hosted a benefit on Sunday to raise money for North Paw Rescue — an animal shelter located in Hilton.

The event featured the local band Stone Age Romeos, as well as raffles, giveaways, and food provided by Sticky Lips BBQ — all meant to support North Paw Rescue’s mission of rescuing abused animals and lobbying for more legislation to protect dogs.

According to Marybeth McCarthy, the president of North Paw Rescue, the organization has saved over 150 dogs.

“We are accepting donations, we are taking donations, but nobody is walking home with a dog today because our process is a little more in-depth than that,” McCarthy said. “We do home visits, fact check, we do references, stuff like that. But people did come out and meet the pets earlier.”

