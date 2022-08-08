Read full article on original website
The past two years, BYU football has finished the season ranked in the top 20 of the final Associated Press rankings. During that stretch, the Cougars have gone 21-4. Now, BYU heads into 2022 leading the nation in returning production at 85%, according to ESPN’s Bill Connelly. Even with...
The 2021 college football season was a bust for the Oregon Ducks. It was a season that saw them get knocked out of the top-four twice, missing out on the College Football Playoff, foiled by Utah twice, and eventually capping off the season with a loss to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. All after a promising start with a Week 2 takedown of Ohio State in Columbus, too. However, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux did go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so that?s a win, right?
A former Utah Utes football player is now coaching the team’s rival to the south, the BYU Cougars. On Monday, former Ute wide receiver Raelon Singleton posted photos on Instagram of himself at Cougars fall camp. It is not entirely clear what his role is (his name does not appear on the team’s list of graduate assistants), but one of the comments on his post was from BYU receiver Puka Nacua and read, “Coach gettin us right.”
The Seminoles will be without a veteran offensive lineman this fall.
Roberts was an Under Armour All-American when he signed with BYU as part of the 2019 signing class out of American Fork High School. Roberts is a name to watch this season, and he has the potential to put together a breakout freshman campaign. He was listed as a backup at wide receiver after Spring camp and he is going to play an important role in BYU's offense this season.
247 Sports released its list of the top 25 most talented transfers ahead of the 2022 college football season, and two players with Utah ties made the list. BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, who played high school football at Orem before committing to Oregon, was the No. 6 player on the list, and former Corner Canyon quarterback Jaxson Dart, a transfer from USC to Ole Miss, checked in at No. 7.
PULLMAN -- Washington State's Jake Dickert offered some positive news on the injury front Monday. After Day 5 of fall camp, Dickert gave positive updates on starting right offensive tackle Ma'ake Fifita and EDGE Raam Stevenson. "Feel comfortable that Ma'ake, with a lower leg injury will be back for the...
Newcomers have brought a lot to the UW as the lineup takes shape.
“Every day I look out my office window on the construction progress of Reser Stadium and it’s going to be even more impressive than I ever imagined,” Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith said. The majority of the premium inventory on the new west side has been...
