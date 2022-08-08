Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
State patrol I-41 chase; Milwaukee crash, 3 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Three people were arrested after a high-speed chase on Interstate 41 and a crash in Milwaukee overnight, the Wisconsin State Patrol said Thursday, Aug. 11. A state trooper spotted a speeding vehicle on southbound I-41 near Freistadt Road just before midnight. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but people began tossing things out of a window as it continued south, passing through Germantown.
Mother of 7 killed in Milwaukee shooting, two arrested
Officials said the shooting happened near 26th and Kilbourn around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old woman with gunshot injuries.
WISN
Milwaukee woman shot and killed, 2 in custody
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday night. Police said a 50-year-old woman was shot near 26th Street and Kilbourn Avenue just before 11 p.m. Iris Young was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a 23-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man...
WISN
Police chase and crash: 5 teens arrested in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Five teens were arrested after a chase and crash in Milwaukee. It happened just before midnight on Tuesday. Milwaukee Police say they tried to stop a vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery near First Street and Locust Street, but the driver took off. Police say...
Four injured in separate shootings overnight, MPD says
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating four shootings that happened overnight. Two involved shots being fired into homes, striking the homeowners.
Five teens arrested following police pursuit, crash
The pursuit began around 11:48 p.m. near 1st and Locust. Milwaukee police officers saw a vehicle that was used in an armed robbery and they attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Fire Crews Called To Former Mall 4 Times In Less Than A Month
Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski says the city’s northwest side is left without coverage every time his firefighters are called to the former Northridge Mall. Crews have responded four times to the vacant mall property in less than a month. Lipski says something needs to be done about security...
WISN
Milwaukee fire chief calls for action against owners of former Northridge Mall
MILWAUKEE — After the fourth fire in the past month at the long-abandoned Northridge Mall in Milwaukee Wednesday night, the fire chief is calling for action against the property owners. "Yet another fire at the unsecured vacant – long-vacant – decrepit old Northridge Mall building," said Milwaukee Fire Chief...
WISN
Milwaukee woman killed while crossing the street
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 29-year-old woman was hit and killed while crossing the street early Thursday morning. It happened near 63rd and Thurston around 3:30 a.m. Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating. The crash remains under investigation.
Two people shot in their homes overnight, both expected to survive
The first happened near 41st and Hadley where a 19-year-old woman was shot. The second, near 88th and Hampton where a 74-year-old man was shot.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine brothers were 'manufacturing firearms' in home, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - Three Racine brothers were arrested and charged after prosecutors say a drive-by shooting revealed a cache of weapons in their home. Two of the brothers are felons, and investigators believe they were manufacturing firearms. Calvin Gibson, 52, faces one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of...
WISN
At least three homes shot up two nights in a row, one person hurt
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to two shootings near North 88th Street and Hampton Avenue two nights in a row. They were first called to the area about 11 p.m. Monday. The second time was around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. "I don't know if somebody's got a grudge against somebody...
Woman dead after car leaves roadway, overturns multiple times
CLYMAN, Wis. — A woman died Tuesday afternoon after a crash north of Clyman. Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said the woman was driving north on the Highway 26 off-ramp towards Highway 16 when she failed to negotiate a curve. Her car left the roadway and turned over multiple times.
3 arrested in Racine for manufacturing firearms, shots fired incident
Following a shots fired incident, officers recovered nine guns, ammunition, and firearm paraphernalia from the suspect's homes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Whitefish Bay police 'Orbeez challenge' warning: 'It is dangerous'
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Whitefish Bay police took to social media Wednesday, Aug. 10 to warn against "shooting Orbeez" as part of the so-called "Orbeez challenge." Police noted "several incidents recently." According to police, the Orbeez challenge is a viral social media trend that encourages people to shoot Orbeez water...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police investigate battery incident; man struck with blunt object
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a battery that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 near Kane Place and Warren Avenue. It happened at approximately 7:55 p.m. Police say the victim was trying to put out a fire when the suspect struck him several times with a blunt object. The suspect also attempted to start another fire in the building.
Slender Man stabbing: Wisconsin woman in 2014 attack of classmate drops release request
Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide in a deal with prosecutors and a judge sent her to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute after determining she had a mental illness.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; driver sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a vehicle pursuit Friday night, Aug. 5. It began around 7:18 p.m. near 42nd and Hope. According to police, officers observed a vehicle that was stolen and wanted in connection to an abduction. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop; however, the driver refused, fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis mom guilty in 6-year-old's death
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Tasha Rockow, a West Allis mother charged in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son pleaded guilty Wednesday, Aug. 10 to homicide and neglect charges. Rockow was convicted of one count of second-degree reckless homicide; one count of neglecting a child, consequence is death and...
