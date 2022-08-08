ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

State patrol I-41 chase; Milwaukee crash, 3 arrested

MILWAUKEE - Three people were arrested after a high-speed chase on Interstate 41 and a crash in Milwaukee overnight, the Wisconsin State Patrol said Thursday, Aug. 11. A state trooper spotted a speeding vehicle on southbound I-41 near Freistadt Road just before midnight. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but people began tossing things out of a window as it continued south, passing through Germantown.
Milwaukee woman shot and killed, 2 in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday night. Police said a 50-year-old woman was shot near 26th Street and Kilbourn Avenue just before 11 p.m. Iris Young was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a 23-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man...
Police chase and crash: 5 teens arrested in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Five teens were arrested after a chase and crash in Milwaukee. It happened just before midnight on Tuesday. Milwaukee Police say they tried to stop a vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery near First Street and Locust Street, but the driver took off. Police say...
Milwaukee Fire Crews Called To Former Mall 4 Times In Less Than A Month

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski says the city’s northwest side is left without coverage every time his firefighters are called to the former Northridge Mall. Crews have responded four times to the vacant mall property in less than a month. Lipski says something needs to be done about security...
Milwaukee woman killed while crossing the street

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 29-year-old woman was hit and killed while crossing the street early Thursday morning. It happened near 63rd and Thurston around 3:30 a.m. Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating. The crash remains under investigation.
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended

(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
Racine brothers were 'manufacturing firearms' in home, prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. - Three Racine brothers were arrested and charged after prosecutors say a drive-by shooting revealed a cache of weapons in their home. Two of the brothers are felons, and investigators believe they were manufacturing firearms. Calvin Gibson, 52, faces one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of...
Whitefish Bay police 'Orbeez challenge' warning: 'It is dangerous'

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Whitefish Bay police took to social media Wednesday, Aug. 10 to warn against "shooting Orbeez" as part of the so-called "Orbeez challenge." Police noted "several incidents recently." According to police, the Orbeez challenge is a viral social media trend that encourages people to shoot Orbeez water...
Milwaukee police investigate battery incident; man struck with blunt object

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a battery that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 near Kane Place and Warren Avenue. It happened at approximately 7:55 p.m. Police say the victim was trying to put out a fire when the suspect struck him several times with a blunt object. The suspect also attempted to start another fire in the building.
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; driver sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a vehicle pursuit Friday night, Aug. 5. It began around 7:18 p.m. near 42nd and Hope. According to police, officers observed a vehicle that was stolen and wanted in connection to an abduction. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop; however, the driver refused, fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
West Allis mom guilty in 6-year-old's death

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Tasha Rockow, a West Allis mother charged in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son pleaded guilty Wednesday, Aug. 10 to homicide and neglect charges. Rockow was convicted of one count of second-degree reckless homicide; one count of neglecting a child, consequence is death and...
