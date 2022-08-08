Read full article on original website
Celina Approves Match Cost In Joint Sewer Project
The Celina board of Aldermen approved its $65,000 match for a sewer line project Tuesday night. A $500,000 grant will fund the work along with local funding from the city, county and Industrial Development Board. During discussion over the project, Alderman Winton Dillon expressed his concerns to UCDD which is facilitating the project.
Putnam BOE And Commissioners Work On Funding Options For Park View
Building the fifth-eighth grade wing of the new Park View School would require county commissioners to pass a tax increase. The Putnam County School Board and County Commission discussed funding options for over an hour in a joint work session Monday night. The price tag for the middle school section of the school stands currently at some $20 million.
Byrdstown Aldermen Approve Liquor by the Drink Referendum
A liquor by the drink referendum is on pace to be on the November ballot for Byrdstown. The Board of Alderman voted unanimously to approve the item Monday night. Mayor Sam Gibson said the main goal is to give voters the opportunity to vote how they want and feel. “Since...
Sparta’s Jeff Young Reflects On 12 years As Mayor
Sparta Mayor Jeff Young will end his 12 year administration on September 1st. Jerry Lowery will be sworn in as the new mayor on that day after receiving 59.3 percent of the vote in last week’s election. Young said he was surprised by the results, but it is time to start a new journey.
Putnam County Mugshots July 18 – August 4
Check out the Putnam County Mugshots from July 18 – August 4. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.*
New urologist, cardiologist join Cookeville Regional
COOKEVILLE — There will soon be another Dr. Moore joining the ranks of Cookeville Regional’s medical staff where he will be joined by Dr. Yatsynovich. Dr. Aaron Moore, urologist, is eager to help patients in Cookeville and the region with any urologic problems they may have. “I find...
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Well-Known Community Member to Board of Directors
MURFREESBORO, TN - Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has announced that Kristin Demos, longtime Vice President of Brand and Retail for Demos Brands, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board and has a rich history of giving back to the community.
Scott County surpasses 10,000 total cases of covid
Scott County has surpassed 10,000 cases of Covid-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in Scott County date back to when the pandemic reached the United States in March 2020, and the 10,000-case benchmark comes as the prevalence of covid continues to increase locally and across Tennessee. There were 183...
Cookeville BZA To Consider Variances For Speedway On Jefferson Ave.
The process to build a Speedway on Cookeville’s Jefferson Avenue set to continue. Cookeville’s Board of Zoning Appeals will consider a variance request at its Thursday night meeting that will allow developers to continue work. Planning Director Jon Ward:. “A variance request has a 12-month period, you either...
Vote From Next Cookeville City Council Would Finalize Wheaton As Mayor
Laurin Wheaton was the top vote-getter in the Cookeville City Council elections, making her the prospective mayor. However, that does not make it official. Attorney Lane Moore said the top vote-earner becoming mayor is simply tradition. “That’s the way it’s been for a long time, but it’s not necessarily written...
Wilson Reflects On Eight Year Tenure As Van Buren Mayor
Van Buren County Mayor Greg Wilson reflected on his eight-year tenure at his final full commission meeting in the role. Wilson said the county had overcome many hardships during that time, including losing the old admin building to a 2015 fire and the pandemic. He said the county was able to get through it by working together.
Putnam Republican Party Hosting Caucus For Register Of Deeds
The Putnam County Republican Party will host a caucus this Saturday to select its nominee for Register of Deeds. Chairman Darren Wilson said John Sanders and Luke Thornton are the two names on the ballot. “With the passing of longtime Register of Deeds Harold Burris, the Republican Party is holding...
Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee
(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
King: Putnam Schools Enrollment Not As Anticipated
The Putnam County School System did not see the enrollment spike it expected to start the new school year. Director of Schools Corby King reported initial numbers during a joint board of education and commission work session Monday night. He said the district has seen a one to two percent increase.
Overton Schools To Launch Customized School Security System
Overton County Schools working to launch its own security system. Technology Coordinator Brent Thrasher said he developed the technology utilizing a feature of the Microsoft 360 software. He said SROs would be able to use their phones or other devices to log the security of the buildings. “There will be...
Roof of new court house burns in Sumner County
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews responded to a fire that broke out at the new Sumner County Courthouse on the square in Gallatin. The building materials on the roof of the new courthouse caught fire, sending heavy smoke and flames into the air. The Sumner County EMA said the...
Tennessee Reconnect: Program helps thousands go to school tuition-free
Tennessee Reconnect is an initiative by the state government that allows Tennesseans 23 and older to return to school or go for the first time to receive an associate or technical degree, tuition-free.
Three Newcomers, Two Incumbents Set To Serve On Cookeville City Council
Laurin Wheaton earned the most votes in the Cookeville City Council election, making her the prime candidate for the mayorship. Wheaton said that she was excited about the opportunity to take on the challenge. She said that Cookeville is in a great spot, and it’s not only because of her previous work on the council.
Elder Gives Update on First Four Days of School Monday
Enrollment holding its own as the Pickett County School District returned to the classroom. Pickett County Schools’ first official day back in session with students was held Wednesday, August 3rd. Director of Schools Diane Elder provided an update on how the first four days of school have gone Monday evening.
Local Matters With Bob Bell: Education Majors At Tennessee Tech University
Learn more about the life of a TTU Education Major grad with Dr. Jeremy Wendt. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell talks with Dr. Jeremy Wendt, Chairman of the Department of Curriculum and Instruction in the Tennessee Tech University College of Education. They discuss his background coming from Coalfield, TN and Morgan County, his time at TTU, what the typical life of an Education Grad from TTU is like, and the various fields of employment that one may go into, as well as how the COVID-19 pandemic changed what teachers are taught, and how that’s impacting K-12 education.
