Everything first-year Tennessee wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope said after Thursday's practice:. ON RECEIVERS OTHER THAN CEDRIC TILLMAN THAT HAVE STEPPED UP DURING CAMP. “Oh, man. That’s been a long list this camp. We’ve been fortunate. Jalin Hyatt seems like a different guy mentally. Physically he’s gained about 8-10 pounds. But the competitiveness that he showed last year, he’s channeling it in a different direction (now). You see him respond the right way. You see him coach guys up when he’s not in. He’s really taken on that accountability role for himself but also for the (wide receiver) room. Squirrel White has been phenomenal. Chas Nimrod has been a pleasant surprise, along with the guys that were already here. Ramel Keyton has had a really good camp. He’s made some plays. The biggest thing with him is to emphasize on being consistent, not only on the underneath but challenging him down the field to make those plays consistently. Jimmy Calloway has been another one that has stood out in this camp.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 51 MINUTES AGO