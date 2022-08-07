Read full article on original website
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
thecomeback.com
Buccaneers quarterbacks coach has shocking update on Tom Brady
Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.
Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho
South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
2025 QB Cole Geer holds an early offer from Virginia Tech
With a broken fibula sidelining Class of 2025 quarterback Cole Geer (Deerfield Academy/Deerfield, MA), schools had to wait until the evaluation period to get their eyes on the 6-foot 1-inch prospect. This spring, Geer netted scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, UMass, and UConn. He added an offer from Boston College...
Stock rising combo guard Jamari McDowell is down to four schools
One of the stock rising guards of the summer, Jamari McDowell is down to four schools. The 6-foot-4 combo guard out of Manvel (Texas) is down to Kansas, Texas A&M, Wake Forest and Xavier. “These are my final four schools and they made it because of the people and resources,”...
Biscardi, Raybon getting their preseason kicks in as Mississippi State transfer specialists
Tag-team interviews aren’t always easy or comfortable. But getting Massimo Biscardi and Ben Raybon together to talk about Mississippi State’s placekicking competition? This was good fun for them and media, and ought be great encouragement for Bulldog fans. Because if both deliver on the field the way they did off it, one of 2021’s costly--as in at least two games--weak links is suddenly a 2022 strong point.
247Sports
National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M
Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
Five-star Mookie Cook to decide Friday
For a second time, five-star wing Mookie Cook is ready to announce a college decision. A 6-foot-7 small forward from Portland who attends Compass Prep in the Phoenix area and currently ranks No. 4 nationally in 247Sports ranking of the class 0f 2023, Cook originally committed to Dana Altman his home state school Oregon at the end of March before re-opening his recruitment in June.
The Block: Which coach voted Texas No. 1 in the coaches poll?
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello ponder which coach gave Texas a number one vote. Was it Nick Saban?
WATCH: OL Bless Harris on Thursday practice in Jacksonville, talks transition from FCS to FBS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florida State offensive lineman Bless Harris was made available to the media on Thursday after FSU finished their first of two practices in Jacksonville this week. Harris spoke about his transition from the FCS to the FBS level, being coached by Alex Atkins and the adversity that comes with playing out of your comfort zone. The video of that interview can be seen below:
What WR coach Kelsey Pope said Thursday about Tennessee's wideouts
Everything first-year Tennessee wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope said after Thursday's practice:. ON RECEIVERS OTHER THAN CEDRIC TILLMAN THAT HAVE STEPPED UP DURING CAMP. “Oh, man. That’s been a long list this camp. We’ve been fortunate. Jalin Hyatt seems like a different guy mentally. Physically he’s gained about 8-10 pounds. But the competitiveness that he showed last year, he’s channeling it in a different direction (now). You see him respond the right way. You see him coach guys up when he’s not in. He’s really taken on that accountability role for himself but also for the (wide receiver) room. Squirrel White has been phenomenal. Chas Nimrod has been a pleasant surprise, along with the guys that were already here. Ramel Keyton has had a really good camp. He’s made some plays. The biggest thing with him is to emphasize on being consistent, not only on the underneath but challenging him down the field to make those plays consistently. Jimmy Calloway has been another one that has stood out in this camp.”
Updated Evaluation and NFL Comparison: WR Ryan Wingo
Taking a look at five-star Ryan Wingo, a versatile offensive weapon who has shown this off-season that he can be a full-time wide receiver.
Georgia football: Jamon Dumas-Johnson has ‘challenged himself’ in lead-up to season
By the time Georgia’s spring practice concluded, Jamon Dumas-Johnson looked like a favorite to start at inside linebacker for the Bulldogs. Based on what his position coach said this week, Dumas-Johnson has continued working to make sure he makes that possibility a reality. Georgia co-defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach Glenn...
Huskers make offer to Iowa Western defensive lineman
Nebraska football made a junior college defensive line offer on Thursday, becoming the first offer for Iowa Western CC defensive tackle Quientrail Jamison-Travis. “After a great conversation with @coach_frost I’m am blessed to receive my 1st division one offer from the University Of Nebraska,” he wrote on social media on Thursday announcing the offer.
Assessing LSU QB situation after watching full practice
All eyes were on the quarterbacks throughout LSU’s open practice on Thursday. While there were some great overall moments from the group, there is still plenty up in the air because of the limited action that one player in particular was not able to contribute. It was a situational...
Time to Schein: The Detroit Lions Are Going to Exceed Expectations This Year
Adam Schein shares his take on why the Detroit Lions have more talent than people realize and why they will outperform expectations.
Georgia football: Todd Monken dispels notion that offense has to carry team in 2022
Coming off Georgia’s first national championship since 1980, all eyes are on what the Bulldogs’ defense can do after losing eight starters from this time last year. While the defense undeniably has holes that need to be filled, that doesn’t mean their counterparts on offense feel like they have to do more this season.
'Summitt Legacy' jerseys to debut for Lady Vols
When you have your own Pantone color, it’s a big deal. And Tennessee’s announcement Thursday that four Lady Vols sports would don “Summitt Legacy” blue uniforms this season set off a frenzy of excitement on social media. “Tennessee’s history as a worldwide leader in women’s athletics,...
2025 ATH Trey McNutt a name to know in Ohio
The state of Ohio is shaping up to have a talented 2025 class and on the defensive side of the ball, safety Trey McNutt out of Cleveland (Ohio) Shaker Heights is a name to know. McNutt currently has five offers and only went to two camps in the month of...
