Memphis, TN

How loyalty, family helped shape Memphis DB Quindell Johnson's return for senior year

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
Quindell Johnson’s goodbye to Memphis seemed well arranged in November. From walking out pregame for senior day festivities to saying “no comment” postgame about future plans.

Against Tulane, his hometown team, Johnson had nine tackles and an interception in the Tigers’ 33-28 win. But the “no comment” was less being coy and more unsure because Johnson started to waver about being selected in the NFL Draft.

“I knew what I had done and what I was capable of doing,” Johnson said. “But then, I had those doubts. If I come back, I knew I could get my draft grade up.”

The senior safety announced his return on Dec. 30 on Twitter. The decision was partly aided by talking with the NFL Draft advisory board, who wanted to see a better 40-yard time and improvement in man-to-man coverage.

But Johnson, a two-time All-AAC safety, also considered what his parents taught him in New Orleans. Finish what you start. Be loyal where you are. Trust things will always work out.

“My Dad told me coming into Memphis that no matter the outcome, just stick it out. You just never know what happens,” said Johnson, who had 104 tackles and 11 pass breakups last season.

A history of loyalty for Quindell Johnson

Loyalty was practiced early on in the Johnson household. Quindell and his twin brother Kendell played for the same AAU basketball program from 5 years old until high school. Their father Darell backed up his words by coaching his sons during their 10-plus years in the program.

The brothers also stayed at every school they enrolled in without transferring. Commitment, they were told, was bigger than sports because it taught them to handle problems by staying to figure it out.

“They preached to us that once you commit to something, you can’t flip flop or pick and choose when you want to be bothered with something,” Kendell Johnson said. “It’s life. You put yourself in that situation, how are you going to deal with it? How are you going to learn from it?”

That advice was tested in 2020. Kendell, a walk-on, left the team and football to continue studying at Ole Miss. He calls it now a business decision but for the first time, the brothers wouldn’t be on a team together.

But Quindell Johnson, coming off his first full season as a starter, didn’t think about leaving. After a team-high three interceptions, he found a home despite struggling to see his brother go.

“Transferring didn’t really come up in my head because I felt like I already put myself in a good situation, said Johnson, who still has a picture with his brother as his photo header on Twitter. “There was no need to transfer so just staying here was my main priority.”

So what to expect in 2022?

There were other challenges. Defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre, who helped him thrive for two seasons, left after the season to become the coach at Florida International.

Johnson also spoke to former teammate and Green Bay Packers running back Patrick Taylor, who returned for his senior season but injuries limited him to six games during the Tigers’ 2019 run to the Cotton Bowl.

“It was a tough process because if I did go, I could change my family’s life and make it better,” Johnson said. “It was long and I had my in-and-out thoughts of going or coming back to set some goals. After my family talked it out, I knew I had to make the decision that was best for me.”

Kendell Johnson wasn’t surprised. He saw in his brother’s demeanor that his heart was still in Memphis. Now he’s seen his brother become more assertive as a leader knowing this is his last year. Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield called Quindell Johnson "the biggest leader on our entire team," last week.

“He wants to put his guys in the right position so he could be in the right position to make plays,” Kendell Johnson said. “I haven’t seen him do that over the years but this year, he’s locked in more and not just because of the NFL.”

Another AAC championship would bookend the one Johnson and Memphis won three years ago. For Johnson, who’s also working on a master's degree, returning Memphis to past glory would be worth holding off the NFL Draft to honor his commitment.

Maybe it’ll be weird when he comes out again for senior day on Nov. 19. But instead of doubt this time, Johnson will be satisfied finishing the task at hand and even more if the Tigers have a better season.

“When I decided to come back, it wasn’t about me. It was about this program and trying get back to what we want to accomplish,” Johnson said. “So I’ve put myself aside and started worrying about the team and trying to figure how we can get better.”

You can reach Evan Barnes on Twitter (@Evan_B) or by email at evan.barnes@commercialappeal.com

