Memphis, TN

After 71 years of family ownership, Jack Morris Auto Glass sold to North Carolina group

By Dima Amro, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
Longtime Memphis business Jack Morris Auto Glass has new owners.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Driven Brands Holdings Inc. purchased Jack Morris Auto Glass on July 27 in a sign-and-close deal after former owners Paul Morris and his brother John Morris decided the company needed to expand.

"We had experienced really explosive growth over the last several years," Paul Morris said. "We got to a point where we had outgrown ourselves and we were looking at ways to efficiently serve our employees and customers, and we ultimately decided the most efficient best course for our customers and employees was to have our family business join this larger family of Driven Brands."

Driven Brands, a North American automotive services company, offers resources to auto glass repairers, industry expertise and purchasing power, the company's news release said.

Paul Morris said currently the company remains in a transition period indefinitely until Driven Brands fully takes the reins. Afterward the Morris brothers will have little power in the family company except for cheering it on.

Paul Morris' grandfather, Benjamin Franklin Howard, founded the company in 1951 with the first service station shop at 663 Madison Ave. in Downtown Memphis near Sun Studio.

Now, Jack Morris Auto Glass has 10 stores across the Mid-South with about 107 employees, which Paul Morris expects to grow with the new owners.

"I have mixed feelings," Paul Morris said. "I am super excited for our customers and our employees about the opportunities they've got with Driven Brands and I'm super excited for the business in my dad's name, for his legacy to carry on. But I've got emotions about the fact that this business has been in our family since 1951 and now it's a part of a bigger family that's not just our family."

Driven Brands owns companies including Maaco, Take 5 Oil Change and Meineke Car Care Centers.

“To build and sustain a business through multiple generations is no easy feat,” said Michael Macaluso, executive vice president and paint, collision and glass group president for Driven Brands. “We are proud to welcome another leading operator to our growing glass division, where we can apply our scale and resources to enhance their operations and provide a platform for these talented people to continue to advance in their careers. We look forward to continuing the Jack Morris legacy of exceptional customer service through our added support.”

Jack Morris Auto Glass replaces all glass on cars including windshields, side glass, door glass, vent glass, back glass, sunroofs and moonroofs.

“Their team was great to work with throughout the transaction process, and we believe Driven Brands is well positioned to continue the Jack Morris legacy of happy employees and happy customers," Paul Morris said. "I’m excited to have Driven Brands take this business to the next level as they nurture the exceptional talent on our team and help grow their careers while staying true to our longstanding roots and values.”

Dima Amro covers the suburbs for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at Dima.Amro@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @AmroDima.

The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

