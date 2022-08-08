ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Covington football's AC Mason-Young it's all about the swagger, and that's OK with his coach

By Alexis Davis, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
A.C. Mason-Young's recipe for success on the high school football field starts with his swagger.

And that begins with his appearance.

“All it takes is confidence,” said Mason-Young, a Covington senior cornerback. “It’s really smooth. I always come out with a leg sleeve or an arm sleeve with a visor.”

And that's fine with Covington coach J.R. Kirby, who started Mason-Young as a freshman.

“He’s always had some swagger about him, that’s for sure,” Kirby said. “He’s always been an alpha type of male.”

When Mason-Young entered the Covington program, he was used to being the star in middle school. Entering high school at Covington, new challenges arrived. But that didn't stop him from thriving.

Mason-Young is No. 6 in The Commercial Appeal's 2022 Dandy Dozen, a collection of the top college football prospects in the Memphis area for the Class of 2023 as selected by the newspaper.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound three-star defensive back is the No. 39-ranked player in Tennessee and holds an offer from UT Martin.

Attending Covington brought new challenges to the Commercial Appeal’s Dandy Dozen No. 6, but Kirby always felt like he was making a good decision by positioning Mason-Young.

“I think he’s learned a lot through growing up here,” Kirby said. “I can really see it vocally and through his actions.”

Kirby said he had a plan for Mason-Young when he first arrived on campus. By getting plenty of responsibility from his first day of practice at Covington, the young cornerback had to grow up fast. As Mason-Young goes into his final season, Kirby has seen him mature.

“The biggest thing with A.C. has is maturity,” Kirby said. “Just like with any kid, he’s gone through things over the course of his high school career. The way he takes coaching is pretty remarkable. He has a plan.”

Mason-Young was an all-state player a year ago. He was the 2021 Region 7-3A Defensive Player of the Year.

However, Mason-Young’s confidence was put to the test. The Chargers experienced a pair of losses to Dyersburg by a combined eight points. The second was a 21-20 overtime loss in the Class 3A state quarterfinals.

This heartbreak has transferred into motivation for the upcoming season.

The Chargers last reached the TSSAA state championship game in 2018 when they lost 21-14 to Alcoa in the Class 3A BlueCross Bowl.

“This offseason, we have put in a lot of work and dedication,” Mason-Young said. “We’re for sure ready to see (Dyersburg) again.”

Mason-Young said while he was able to earn a starting position during his first season with the Chargers, it never stopped him from working hard.

Mason-Young does not take the respect his teammates have for him for granted. He understands it comes with a level of responsibility.

“Coaches are really getting a dog in A.C. He is a player you can count on day in and day out,” Kirby said. “He is a kid that is always going to be there day in and day out. But whoever takes A.C. and decides they want him in their program is getting a special kid, that’s for sure.”

Alexis Davis is a sports reporting intern for the Memphis Commerical Appeal. Contact her at alexis.davis@commericalappeal.com.

