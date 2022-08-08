ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Arkansas football will use Malik Hornsby at quarterback, receiver in preseason practice

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
 2 days ago
Arkansas backup quarterback Malik Hornsby spent one week in the transfer portal in January. But before he could take his name out of the portal and return to the Razorbacks, coach Sam Pittman had a request.

If Hornsby was to come back, he needed to be OK with taking reps at wide receiver.

Eight months later, Arkansas football's preseason practices are underway, and Hornsby is getting work both behind quarterback KJ Jefferson and beside him.

"We’re formatting our practice so Malik can do both," Pittman said Wednesday. "In the past, we’ve gone (first team) and freshmen, then (second and third team) on the opposite field. But this year, we’re going to go ones and twos, and that way we can keep Malik on that field so we can practice him at wide receiver."

Hornsby showed off his speed in the Outback Bowl when he filled in for a banged-up Jefferson late in the game. He ran for 74 yards on four carries and didn't attempt a pass.

In spring practice, Hornsby got his first taste of the wideout position. He again impressed with his ability to run.

"I’m pretty excited to see him wherever we end up putting him on the field," running back AJ Green said in March. "That man is fast."

What allows Pittman to give his No. 2 QB the extra reps at receiver is the addition of another quarterback. Senior Cade Fortin joined the Razorbacks in the offseason as a walk-on transfer from South Florida, and he'll be slotted in as Arkansas' No. 3 quarterback. Redshirt sophomore Kade Renfro is still recovering from an ACL injury he suffered during bowl practices in December.

Pittman saw enough from Fortin in spring ball to feel comfortable experimenting with Hornsby at receiver. Now, with the season opener less than a month away, Arkansas has to determine how to use Hornsby with the rest of its talent at wideout.

Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood is expected to be Arkansas' leader at the position. Pittman highlighted veteran Warren Thompson, highly touted sophomore Ketron Jackson Jr. and Toledo transfer Matt Landers as other players in the mix.

"I’ve told (Hornsby) that we need him on the field," Pittman said. "We're going to give him the opportunity to win the (quarterback) job, but at the same time give him the opportunity to win the wide receiver spot, too. We’ve got a plan for it. I hope it works, and I feel like it will."

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks. You can email her at clong@swtimes.com or follow her on Twitter @christinalong00.

