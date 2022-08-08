ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algonac, MI

'They bought a nice well-oiled machine': Algonac Harbour Club now under new ownership

By Jackie Smith, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MckGE_0h8Yd4yz00

The Algonac Habour Club is now under new ownership, but boaters and community members may not notice the change.

Pete Beauregard Sr. founded his family’s full-service marina, 1999 Pointe Tremble Road, when they took the property on from the city of Algonac in 1985.

Although they didn’t have the site listed for sale, he said they were sought out privately earlier this year by Walstrom Marine, a boating services and storage company operational in locations around the state.

“I think because I looked at my age, and decided that at 85, I probably should at least explore the opportunity. Because my wife and I are not getting any younger, although we are in good health. We’re also facing reality and said, ‘You know, it’s probably time to consider,’” Beauregard said Thursday. “So, we considered, and things worked out. We accepted the offer and moved forward.”

Since then, not much has changed, he said.

The classic Algonac Harbour Club name will remain — a more recent callback to the site much longer history as home to the original Chris-Craft factory, the marina’s deep-water wells, and its presence as a regular stop for boaters passing through each season.

Walstrom President Tom Ervin said in a statement the Algonac marina had the amenities and services need to appeal to “an engaged and loyal customer base.”

Beauregard said he’s been retained as a consultant for two years. All the harbor club’s employees have also been retained and are now working for Walstrom.

According to the company, that also includes General Manager Greg Macuga continuing to run day-to-day operations.

“They bought a nice well-oiled machine, and I think they’re pleased with it,” Beauregard said. “I think they’re going to grow it, hopefully, and improve. There’s always room for improvement.”

Existing owner ‘glad to see it carry on’

Beauregard said he was glad to see the transition through, adding, “I’m just glad to see it carry on, especially for my customers and employees. I just want them to be well-taken care of.”

He said his son, Pete Beauregard Jr. remains an investor in the outfit. Last month, Walstrom, too, reported Beauregard Jr. would retain an ownership position.

In addition to the Beauregards, the names of other families have also been tied to Walstrom and its operations — now including the Algonac marina.

According to a release, the acquisition follows an investment into the company last year from a group spearheaded by Continuum Venuturse, the family office of Doug and Maria DeVos.

“Our families share a love and passion for the Great Lakes, boating, and the marine industry,” Doug DeVos said in a statement, “and we see the Algonac Harbour Club as a strategic complement to the Walstrom business alongside our pursuit of growth through partnership and acquisition in the industry.”

Currently, Beauregard Sr. said they’re full every weekend with boaters and expected to see 1,000 to 1,200 boats from Memorial Day through Labor Day this year. They’ve 307 permanent slips, he said, plus room for transient boaters.

“They can reconfigure the property, so there is room for expansion,” he said of Walstrom.

“We do well during the week because there’s people traveling,” Beauregard said. “This is one of their favorite destinations to spend one or two or three days. This morning, we just had three boats leave and head north toward Port Huron.”

For more on the Algonac Habour Club’s storage building, gas dock, and other services, visit www.algonacharbourclub.com or call (810) 794-4448.

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jackie20Smith.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
candgnews.com

Owner of former Rosie O’Grady’s finding issues with redevelopment plans

FERNDALE — Last year, Rosie O’Grady’s shut down in the summer and, a month later, plans were made official for what was to replace it. The owner of the location, Hometown Restaurant Group, which formerly went by Kramer Restaurant Group, received approvals for a mixed-use space centered around a seafood restaurant and apartments at the 279 W. Nine Mile Road location.
FERNDALE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Algonac, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Algonac, MI
Government
City
Port Huron, MI
Detroit News

Southfield Center owner defaults on loan

The fate of the Southland Center mall in Taylor is uncertain as its owner has defaulted on its commercial mortgage-backed securities loan. New York City-based Fitch Ratings Inc. said in a commentary last week that New York City-based Brookfield Properties defaulted in July on its maturity payment. The development was first reported by Crain’s Detroit Business.
TAYLOR, MI
visitdetroit.com

Undergoing $40 Million Transformation, the Inn at St. Johns is now Saint John’s Resort

DETROIT, MI (August 5, 2022) – Saint John’s Resort is currently undergoing an exciting $40M transformation that includes a renovation of their historic seminary, which has not been used in 10-plus years, to build a one-of-a-kind indoor and outdoor ballroom space for up to 2,000 people as well as the development of a 6,200 square foot outdoor Garden Pavilion that highlights the property’s natural beauty. They are also opening a two story spa, a wine bar and enhancing existing interior spaces to draw out their architectural and historic beauty alongside transforming the municipal-quality golf course into a Championship 18 hole, a Par 3 course with famous template greens and a 2 acre natural bent grass putting course. With these additions, among others, Saint John’s Resort will truly be Detroit’s destination resort!
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Devos
Person
Tom Ervin
thevarsitynews.net

16840 E Eleven Mile Rd

HUGE updated 2 bedroom apartment with ample closet - HEAT included - Deposit Waiver program - Nicely appointed 2 bedroom with wall to wall carpet. Features large closets, all appliances , onsite laundry, and storage. Section 8 and other HCV programs accepted. Ask us how to "SKIP" the security deposit.
ROSEVILLE, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Macomb County developers fined $350k, agree to restore wetlands

MOUNT CLEMENS, MI — A southeast Michigan home builder has been fined $350,000 for illegally filling in wetlands while preparing a site for single family housing. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced the fine last week against developers with MJC Companies, who state regulators say dredged and filled nine acres of wetlands at 41700 Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Oakland County Moms

Oakland County Airport Airshow 2022

Oakland County Airport Airshow and Open House in for 2022. The annual FREE event is located at the Oakland County International Airport in Waterford. The event takes place Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 9a-4p. The Airshow starts at 1:30p. The Oakland County Airport Open House runs from 10a-4p. Oakland County...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Fire destroys dilapidated $2.5M house next to Little Caesars Arena

A fire has destroyed a dilapidated house near Little Caesars Arena in Detroit whose owner is one of the last arena district "holdouts" who has not sold their property to the Ilitch family organization. The fire started in the predawn hours of Monday morning and the house's charred ruins continued to smolder throughout the day. The two-story wood house, at 2712 Cass Ave.,...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Algonac Habour Club#Chris Craft
ClickOnDetroit.com

Designer born without hands gets new vehicle in Madison Heights

A vehicle like this may not be cheap, but it’s a priceless gateway to the world for someone with a disability. Ryan Hudson-Peralta is a sensation on social media under the name, “Look Mom No Hands.”. Hudson-Peralta was born with congenital limb deficiency and has shortened legs and...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Countywide transit millage moves closer to reality in Oakland County

Transit advocates could be about to get their wish in Oakland County. County commissioners are scheduled to decide at their Wednesday board meeting on whether to put a 10-year countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot. If the board moves the measure forward as expected, voters would choose whether or not to end a patchwork approach to public transportation in metro Detroit’s second most populous county.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
thevarsitynews.net

1139 W Elmwood Ave

Beautiful tri level home for rent in clawson. Fenced yard and carport. Hardwood floors in the living room. Updated kitchen cabinets and new appliances with ceramic tile flooring. Breakfast/dining room with door wall to patio. Family room with built in book cases and ceramic flooring in lower level lav. 3 bedrooms on upper level with hardwood floors. Updated full bathroom. Crawl space off family room for storage. Must see.
CLAWSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
candgnews.com

Two Bloomfield homes added to the National Register of Historic Places

Walbri Hall in Bloomfield Hills also earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Photo provided by the State Historic Preservation Office. BLOOMFIELD HILLS/BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two properties in the Bloomfield area are among 14 historic Michigan properties recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
WLUC

Sawyer International Airport to drop one of two Detroit flights

KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County may soon be down another commercial flight. This comes as Sawyer International Airport looks to begin its expansion and rebranding process. Sawyer International currently has two daily round-trip flights to Detroit, as well as a roundtrip to Chicago six days per week. Starting Oct. 6, Delta Airlines will drop its early departure and late arrival flights to and from Detroit.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
The Times Herald

The Times Herald

2K+
Followers
925
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

thetimesherald.com is the home page of Port Huron Michigan with in depth and updated Port Huron local news.

 http://thetimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy