ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Comings and Goings: 97-year-old cheese company closes; Asian street food restaurant opens

By Angel Albring, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cmhrw_0h8Yd36G00

After 97 years in business, York Valley Cheese Company is closing its doors.

Owner Chad Snyder shared on Facebook that he has decided to retire.

“I have made a very big decision, and tough decision, I have decided to retire and move on to the next chapter of life,” Snyder said in the post.

“I would like to thank everyone for being such a great customer for a very long time, you all feel like family and friends. We will be closing the doors after 97 years in business. This has been a very good run, and I met some great people along the way. I can't thank you all enough.”

Snyder is a fourth-generation owner. York Valley Cheese Company, based in Hallam, opened in 1925.

Openings

York

Balloon & Tent Co.: Central Market House, 34 W. Philadelphia St., York

Balloon & Tent Co. has opened a stand inside the Central Market House in downtown York. The stand offers party décor and customizable and DIY balloon garlands, as well as teepee tent sleepover party rentals and balloon garland installation consultations.

Lunch with Lena:Stop by Vinny's Italian Market and Deli for 'the perfect afternoon treat'

Convenience store wars:Central PA has a wide variety, but which stores do locals prefer?

For more information, visit balloonandtentco.com.

Penn Street Greens: 380 W. Market St., York

Penn Street Greens has opened in downtown York. This health-food restaurant offers varieties of microgreens, broccoli, radish, pea, sunflower and more.

InteriorsHome: 351 Loucks Road, Building B, York

InteriorsHome, a home interior and furniture store, will be opening in the former hhgregg building on Loucks Road.

West Manchester Township

Silantra Asian Street Kitchen: 310 Town Center Drive, West Manchester Township

Silantra Asian Street Kitchen is now serving up Asian street food in West Manchester Township. The restaurant recently opened in the West Manchester Town Center.

Manchester Township

Taco Bell: Rt. 30 and North George Street, Manchester Township

Taco Bell will be opening a new location at Rt. 30 and North George Street in Manchester Township, according to a sign posted at a new construction site. It's relocating from across the intersection.

Closings

Manchester

Rage and Release, LLC: 4350 N. George St. Extension, Manchester

Rage and Release, LLC in in Manchester, a place where people can break things for an emotional release, is closing. The announcement was made on Facebook.

“This news, of our closing, is shared with a heavy heart,” the post said. “Our hope was someone would continue the business, yet that is not working out in our favor. This year has been an amazing experience and we have been so blessed with our customers and donors.”

Closing day will be Aug. 31.

Grants

The York County Community Foundation has awarded three grants to support land and water preservation and downtown revitalization efforts.

Those grants include:

  • $60,000 from YCCF’s Agriculture and Land Preservation Program Fund to the Farm and Natural Lands Trust. This grant will support the hiring of a full-time Land Stewardship manager who will work to support efforts in preserving agricultural and environmental landscapes for future generations to enjoy.
  • $71,595 from YCCF’s Codorus Watershed Program Fund to the Watershed Alliance of York for a West Branch Codorus Creek Ecological Restoration Study. This grant will support the creation of an assessment of two degraded reaches of West Branch Codorus Creek and provide data needed to design a resilient, sustainable stream restoration project.
  • $20,000 to the Y Community Development Corporation for the South Penn Street Physical Vision Plan. This grant will support engagement and revitalization efforts for the South Penn Street Community.

'We're all in this together':Residents respond to deadly tragedy in the Amish community

The Community Foundation granted $6.5 million in 2021 throughout York County and beyond, and stewards approximately $211 million in assets. For more information, visit www.yccf.org.

Hiring announcements

The York County Community Foundation has also recently made personnel changes.

In addition to joining YCCF’s leadership team as vice president of Grants and Community Engagement in November 2021, Adrian N. Buckner has been named chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion officer.

Cathy Bollinger, YCCF’s managing director of Embracing Aging has also been appointed executive director of YCCF’s subsidiary, TroveStreet. TroveStreet is a new service designed to help York County residents think about and plan for what is most important to them as they age.

To learn more, visit www.TroveStreet.com and www.EmbracingAging.org.

Sarah J. Thomas has been promoted to vice president of Communications and Culture.

Layla Boyce has been promoted to Grants and Scholarship program manager.

Roth J. Preap has been promoted to Grants program officer.

Kristin Garber is now the assistant controller. In this role, she will reconcile monthly investment statements, assist in the creation of financial statements and reviews tax returns, among other duties.

Eydie Wise has been promoted to executive assistant. She also serves as the foundation’s receptionist.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York County, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
York County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
York County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
York, PA
Lifestyle
City
York, PA
York, PA
Business
City
Hallam, PA
City
West Manchester Township, PA
York County, PA
Lifestyle
WGAL

Some senior center cooling stations open in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Some senior centers in York County are opening their doors as cooling centers. The following senior centers are open for residents 60 and older. Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (717) 848-3610. Delta Area Senior Center. 5 Pendyrus Street – Suite 1, Delta,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Street Food#Cheese#George Street#Food Drink#Asian#York Balloon Tent Co#The Central Market House#Italian
Kristen Walters

Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month

A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.
REISTERSTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
New Jersey 101.5

No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant

Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PennLive.com

Retailer showcasing the latest trends opens third store in Pa.

A Canadian retailer, Showcase, that calls itself “home of the hottest trends” has opened at the Park City Center in Lancaster. The store opened at the mall on July 28. Showcase is a retailer, product developer and marketer that specializes in new and hard-to-find consumer trends in health, beauty, home, toys, novelty candy and food. Most products are open and on display.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Brothers put Susquehanna River islands up for sale

Two Susquehanna River islands in Harrisburg that have been in the same family for over a century are up for sale. Brothers Robert and John Ensminger are selling Independence Island and Bailey’s Island as a pair. The asking price is $150,000, but that’s negotiable. “If somebody wants them,...
HARRISBURG, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

If you love a good steak and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a steak that was excellently prepared, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you want to eat high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. All of these steakhouses in Pennsylvania are known to serve delicious food and provide a great atmosphere. The service is also outstanding, so there is no reason you should not visit these restaurants if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are a foodie's dream.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

3K+
Followers
893
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy