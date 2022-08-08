ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Start dates, lunch, supplies: Here's what to know as York County heads back to school

By Lena Tzivekis, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 2 days ago

It's almost time for students to head back to class for a new school year.

Many districts will be returning to full, in-person instruction for the entire school year. It'll be a switch for some students who had online and hybrid classes last year.

And as the first day of school approaches, students will need to stock up on back-to-school supplies.

This year, the City of York will hold its Annual York City United Back to School Resource Fair on Saturday, Aug. 13, from noon to 3 p.m. at Voni Grimes Gym.

This family-friendly event was created to support the students of York, preparing them for the transition back to the school year. It will feature free backpacks, food and music, as well as activities for children, and other resources.

Additionally this year, Pennsylvania schools will be transitioning from use of nationwide waivers for free and reduced lunch, used for the last two years.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently released federal income eligibility guidelines for free and reduced-price school meals and free milk for the 2022-2023 school year.

Local school districts are strongly encouraging parents and guardians to complete the Free and Reduced School Meal Application, which can be found on district websites. Assistance will be available for those who qualify.

With increasing security concerns, some districts around the country have taken certain precautions, such as requiring clear backpacks and not allowing hoodies to be worn in school.

Check with your district about any special requirements they may have implemented this year.

Here's a look at when the districts and other schools start classes this 2022-2023 school year.

For subscribers: Convenience store wars: Central PA has a wide variety, but which stores do locals prefer?

More York County news: Amid long stretch of violence, York pauses to reflect and focus on solutions, happiness

Central York School District

Start date: Aug. 24

Website: www.cysd.k12.pa.us

Christian School of York School

Start date: Aug. 24

Website: www.csyonline.com

Dallastown Area School District

Start date: Aug. 25

Website: dallastown.net

Dover Area School District

Start date: Aug. 22 for grades K, 9, and 12

Aug. 23 for grades 1-5, 7-8, 10-11

Website: www.doversd.org

Eastern York School District

Start date: Aug. 22

Website: easternyork.net

Hanover Public School District

Start date: Aug. 25

Website: www.hpsd.k12.pa.us

Northeastern School District

Start date: Aug. 25

Website: www.nesd.k12.pa.us

Northern York School District

Start date: Aug. 24

Website: www.northernpolarbears.com

Red Lion Area School District

Start date: Aug. 22

Website: www.rlasd.net

South Eastern School District

Start date: Aug. 25

Website: www.sesdweb.net

South Western School District

Start date: Aug. 23

Website: swsd.k12.pa.us

Southern York County School District

Start date: Aug. 17

Website: www.sycsd.org

Spring Grove Area School District

Start date: Aug. 22

Website: www.sgasd.org

West Shore School District

Start date: Aug. 29

Website: www.wssd.k12.pa.us

West York Area School District

Start date: Aug. 18

Website: www.wyasd.org

York Academy Regional Charter School

Start Date: Aug. 15

Website: www.yorkacademy.com/

York Catholic

Start date: Aug. 26

Website: yorkcatholic.org

York City School District

Start date: Aug. 18

Website: www.ycs.k12.pa.us

York Country Day

Start date: Aug. 22

Website: www.ycds.org

York County School of Technology

Start date: Aug. 24

Website: www.ytech.edu

York Suburban School District

Start date: Aug. 25

Website: www.yssd.org

Lena Tzivekis is a Central Pa reporter. Email her at etzivekis@gannett.com , or message her on Twitter at @tzivekis !

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Start dates, lunch, supplies: Here's what to know as York County heads back to school

Comments / 2

Related
WGAL

PennDOT to host job fair in York County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is facing a shortage of workers for the winter months and is hosting a series of job fairs throughout the Susquehanna Valley. The job fair for York County positions is from noon until 5 p.m. Monday at the York County Maintenance Office at 1920 Susquehanna Trail North in York.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Some senior center cooling stations open in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Some senior centers in York County are opening their doors as cooling centers. The following senior centers are open for residents 60 and older. Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (717) 848-3610. Delta Area Senior Center. 5 Pendyrus Street – Suite 1, Delta,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
York County, PA
York, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
York County, PA
Education
York, PA
Government
York County, PA
Government
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Margaret E. Moul Home

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — August 9’s hometown heroes are providing jobs to assisted-living residents. The First Capitol Credit Union donated a check for $1,000 to the Margaret E. Moul Home in West Manchester Township in York County. The donation will go towards funding the home’s work and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Back To School#Us West#School Meals
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Harrisburg For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Harrisburg for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Harrisburg. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Students stand with PA teacher suspended over Pledge of Allegiance

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (CBS NEWSPATH) — Parents and former students are rallying for a Central Dauphin East middle school teacher who was suspended without pay after a discussion over the pledge of allegiance offended some of her students. Some students posted videos on TikTok called “fire Sharon Davis” – accusing her of being racist and […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Rockville Bridge, Susquehanna Township

Susquehanna Township (WHTM) Stretching across the Susquehanna River, a few miles north of Harrisburg, is an engineering marvel-the Rockville Bridge. It has 48 stone arches, each 70 feet from base to base. Its total length is 3820 feet. It is the longest stone masonry arch railroad bridge in the world-and the third railroad bridge erected at this site.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Free dental clinic for children to stop in Lancaster and Lebanon

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare’s “Healthy Smiles for Miles” mobile dental care unit is going to be making 12 stops in Pa. cities, including Lancaster and Lebanon. The unit will stop in Lancaster at Union Community Care on Monday, August 15 and...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Powerball Winner: $100K ticket sold in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery recently sold a winning Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 to an online player from Perry County for the Saturday, August 6 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 8-15-46-56-68, and the red Powerball®...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Celebrating Cutting PA’s Corporate New Income Tax

YORK – Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by business and economic leaders at the York County Economic Alliance to celebrate PA’s new, lower Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) rate that puts the state on a path to a rate of 4.99% for a healthier, more competitive business environment that attracts good-paying jobs and moves the economy forward. Wolf called the lower rate “a game-changer for business in PA.” The current 9.99% rate often posed a barrier to PA’s ability to attract new business and new jobs. Reducing the rate was a bipartisan effort by lawmakers in Harrisburg. The rate will drop from 9.99% to 8.99% for tax year 2023, with a .5% reduction each subsequent year until the CNIT rate reaches 4.99% for tax years beginning on or after January 1, 2031.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Midtown homeowners react to a huge tree stump

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A huge tree stump in Midtown is now the center of attention. This was after a four-day removal process of the massive tree removal. The tree had damaged several homes in the area but homeowners are wondering what will happen next when it comes to repairs.
HARRISBURG, PA
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

3K+
Followers
893
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy