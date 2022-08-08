Start dates, lunch, supplies: Here's what to know as York County heads back to school

It's almost time for students to head back to class for a new school year.

Many districts will be returning to full, in-person instruction for the entire school year. It'll be a switch for some students who had online and hybrid classes last year.

And as the first day of school approaches, students will need to stock up on back-to-school supplies.

This year, the City of York will hold its Annual York City United Back to School Resource Fair on Saturday, Aug. 13, from noon to 3 p.m. at Voni Grimes Gym.

This family-friendly event was created to support the students of York, preparing them for the transition back to the school year. It will feature free backpacks, food and music, as well as activities for children, and other resources.

Additionally this year, Pennsylvania schools will be transitioning from use of nationwide waivers for free and reduced lunch, used for the last two years.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently released federal income eligibility guidelines for free and reduced-price school meals and free milk for the 2022-2023 school year.

Local school districts are strongly encouraging parents and guardians to complete the Free and Reduced School Meal Application, which can be found on district websites. Assistance will be available for those who qualify.

With increasing security concerns, some districts around the country have taken certain precautions, such as requiring clear backpacks and not allowing hoodies to be worn in school.

Check with your district about any special requirements they may have implemented this year.

Here's a look at when the districts and other schools start classes this 2022-2023 school year.

Central York School District

Start date: Aug. 24

Website: www.cysd.k12.pa.us

Christian School of York School

Start date: Aug. 24

Website: www.csyonline.com

Dallastown Area School District

Start date: Aug. 25

Website: dallastown.net

Dover Area School District

Start date: Aug. 22 for grades K, 9, and 12

Aug. 23 for grades 1-5, 7-8, 10-11

Website: www.doversd.org

Eastern York School District

Start date: Aug. 22

Website: easternyork.net

Hanover Public School District

Start date: Aug. 25

Website: www.hpsd.k12.pa.us

Northeastern School District

Start date: Aug. 25

Website: www.nesd.k12.pa.us

Northern York School District

Start date: Aug. 24

Website: www.northernpolarbears.com

Red Lion Area School District

Start date: Aug. 22

Website: www.rlasd.net

South Eastern School District

Start date: Aug. 25

Website: www.sesdweb.net

South Western School District

Start date: Aug. 23

Website: swsd.k12.pa.us

Southern York County School District

Start date: Aug. 17

Website: www.sycsd.org

Spring Grove Area School District

Start date: Aug. 22

Website: www.sgasd.org

West Shore School District

Start date: Aug. 29

Website: www.wssd.k12.pa.us

West York Area School District

Start date: Aug. 18

Website: www.wyasd.org

York Academy Regional Charter School

Start Date: Aug. 15

Website: www.yorkacademy.com/

York Catholic

Start date: Aug. 26

Website: yorkcatholic.org

York City School District

Start date: Aug. 18

Website: www.ycs.k12.pa.us

York Country Day

Start date: Aug. 22

Website: www.ycds.org

York County School of Technology

Start date: Aug. 24

Website: www.ytech.edu

York Suburban School District

Start date: Aug. 25

Website: www.yssd.org

