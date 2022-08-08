ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Remembering Bobby Bowden: Terry Bowden reflects on the first year without his father

By Emely Hernandez, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1Rgq_0h8Ycw5P00

All he knew was football, so it was no surprise that Terry Bowden would follow in his father's footsteps and pursue coaching, especially at the collegiate level.

One year after the passing of legendary college football coach Bobby Bowden on Aug. 8, his son Terry feels the absence of his dad with football keeping his memory alive.

"He was my role model and the person I looked up to the most," Terry Bowden said. "So, I wanted to coach football like he did."

His office at Louisiana-Monroe is littered with memorabilia. Pictures, trophies, books and newspaper clippings reminding him of his father every time he steps foot into the office space adjacent to Warhawk football field.

Despite the late Florida State coach's influence on the office decor, the one thing Terry Bowden misses the most is his father's voice. With the two being early birds, they would typically chat at dawn before kickstarting their day.

"I still get up and spend time in the morning just preparing for my day and mentally spending time alone in devotion or thought," Terry Bowden said. "Those are the times where I said, this is where I used to call and visit with my father. I miss those more than anything."

Learning to adjust

This past year has been full of changes for the Bowden clan. Bobby was 91 when he died. The biggest adjustment for family members has been celebrating holidays, Bowden said.

In the past every Bowden would go spend holidays flocking back to Bobby and his wife, Ann, for a few weeks during the summer. Now, the Bowden clan has dispersed into smaller gatherings for the occasions.

"You have to wonder will we ever be quite as close as a family now, that we've kind of separated from that bond," Terry Bowden said. "Although my mother is still with us, she's not able to organize all of that at this point in time."

The Bowden football legacy

Since the 1950s, there has been a member of the Bowden family coaching college football.

Bobby Bowden began his coaching career in 1953. He went on to coach at five different schools before taking over the Florida State program in 1976 though 2010. At FSU he established his dominance. Bowden led the Seminoles to 12 Atlantic Athletic Conference titles and two national championships. Bobby Bowden was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Growing up with a football coach like his father, everything Terry Bowden knows about coaching was learned from Bobby Bowden.

Before practice begins, Bowden rounds up the players after stretching and does "quick cals." This callisthenic drill allows for the coach to establish the players focus for the day. He learned this trick from his dad.

"I only had one mentor, one guy my dad," Bowden said. "So there wasn't a lot of outside influence, it was just the one influence, my father. 'What did I get from him?' well, everything."

Emely Hernandez covers University of Louisiana-Monroe athletics and high school sports. Email her at ehernandez@thenewsstar.com and follow her on Twitter @emhernandeznews.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

Grambling State University announce their new head volleyball coach

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University announced the hiring of their new head volleyball coach, Paige Phillips, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Phillips, who spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach at North Carolina Central, helped the Eagles’ program to become one of the best in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. I am […]
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Good news for Grambling

In an unexpected move, Lincoln Preparatory School Director Gordan Ford asked for a team-up with the City of Grambling during Thursday’s Grambling City Council meeting at Grambling City Hall. Gordon spoke to the Council about sewer work combining costs of providing sewage to the school and city residents while...
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Washington, Williams vying for District 1 LPSB seat

The Lincoln Parish School Board District 1 election to be held on Nov. 8 will feature Willie “Jim” Washington running against Danielle Williams for the vacant seat left open after Board member Susan Wiley decided not to run for reelection. Washington has put 48 years into public education,...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
College Sports
Monroe, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Monroe, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Monroe, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Back to School block party encourages community engagement

This weekend, a back to school block party was held at Mayfield Park and brought together Temple Baptist Church, Zion Traveler Baptist Church and fraternity involvement from Grambling State University. The event offered opportunities for helping parish kids and parents going back to school. Deshannon Walton was a volunteer at...
GRAMBLING, LA
opso.net

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Sgt. Wayne Heckford Recognized by Ouachita Green

Congratulations to Sgt. Wayne Heckford for his recognition by Ouachita Green at their Awards Luncheon held Thursday, August 4, 2022. Sgt. Heckford was presented the James Poe Award for his efforts and commitment to furthering the goals of Ouachita Green, preserving natural beauty, protecting the environment, abating litter and educating the residents of Ouachita Parish of the goals and efforts of Ouachita Green.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe venue offers lessons on wine without the intimidation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Trying to gain knowledge of wine can be intimidating for some people, but one Monroe restaurant wants to make learning your rosé from your cabernet a little more welcoming. POUR by Char 19 calls itself “an upscale venue with a relaxed feel” and they bring...
MONROE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Bowden
Person
Terry Bowden
KNOE TV8

NELA injury attorney and business owner holds Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway in Richwood

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe injury attorney and West Monroe business owner held a Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway in Richwood Saturday morning. Injury Attorney Jeff Guerrierio of Guerriero and Guerrierio Law Offices and Eric Mancill of B&E Wholesale partnered up to giveaway over 200 backpacks at BJ Washington Community Center on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mayor Gerald Brown of the Town of Richwood said that not many backpacks were left when he left the site.
RICHWOOD, LA
KNOE TV8

Young entrepreneur opens Monroe’s first candle bar on Louisville Ave.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A young entrepreneur opened Monroe’s first candle bar Sunday afternoon. LoveLit Candles Co. + Candle Bar is located in the Twin City Shopping Center at 2213 Louisville Avenue, and it’s a place where candle lovers can go and customize their own signature scent or purchase a ready-made candle.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Grayson chief of police arrested

GRAYSON, La. (KNOE) - A Northeast Louisiana police chief was arrested today, Aug. 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police say. Grayson Chief of Police Mitch Bratton was arrested on several undisclosed charges. Bratton was previously indicted in May 2022, on six counts of malfeasance in office. Bratton was also arrested in...
GRAYSON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#American Football#Louisiana Monroe#Florida State
KNOE TV8

Ouachita school buses getting cameras, route-tracking, and A/C

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish school buses are about to get big upgrades. On Tuesday, the Ouachita Parish School Board announced that $2 million of COVID relief funds have been pre-approved to add air conditioners to all the buses. However, Ouachita Parish has been approved to add cameras and...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 Investigates the Price Surge

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Have you been wondering about the electrical bill price surge across the nation? Recently, local viewers have voiced complaints about the increase in their electric bills. On Thursday, August 12, 2022, NBC 10 will investigate the electrical price surge. Be sure to tune in to NBC’s 10 PM news broadcast.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana gas prices fall to lowest level in months

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The people of Louisiana, especially those in the Monroe area, are seeing some of the lowest gas prices in the country as prices fall to levels not seen in about five months. According to the website, GasBuddy.com, the national average has dipped to roughly $4 a...
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
KNOE TV8

Police release aerial video of shooting in Old Town in search of more suspects

Monroe church and community outreach team hosts Back-To-School Health Expo. KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Quarterback competition heats up at ULM. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT. Chandler Rogers and Jiya Wright frontrunners for starting job. Union...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in West Monroe crash

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:28 PM, West Monroe Police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. During the investigation, officers learned that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by 34-year-old Travis Jenkins of Monroe, La. was traveling in the inside northbound lane on the 1400 block of Cypress […]
The News-Star

The News-Star

1K+
Followers
975
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

 http://thenewsstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy