High School

25 questions, 25 days before the 2022 high school football season kicks off

By Emely Hernandez, Monroe News-Star
 2 days ago
Get your boxing gloves and mouth pieces because the final countdown begins across Louisiana.

Or, maybe trade the boxing gloves for a helmet, but keep the mouth piece.

The first contests for the 2022 high school football season is set for Sept. 2. Here are 25 questions to think about as kickoff looms for northeast Louisiana high schools.

1. How long will it take Union Parish's Trey Holly to break the all-time Louisiana career rushing record?

2. Can the Sterlington Panthers remain undefeated this season?

3. Will Ouachita Christian be able to successfully replace their entire offensive line with the 2022 seniors gone?

4. How will Jonesboro-Hodge cope and adapt after losing their quarterback?

5. Can Ruston finally beat West Monroe and end the drought established in1990?

TOP RETURNERS:QBs | DBs | RBs | LBs

6. Will the Rebels overwhelm Sterlington in the season opener?

7. What player will have a breakout year?

8. Can Oak Grove get back to dominating Class 1A?

9. Will a referee shortage hinder the 2022 season?

10. How far will the Neville Tigers go in the playoffs?

11. Can Union Parish rewrite history when they take on Sterlington in the Week seven LHSAA 2021 state championship rematch?

12. Will Neville's Zalance Heard announce his commitment during the season?

13. Can Terence Cahee II turn Wossman football around in his first year?

14. Can the Cedar Creek defense continue to dominate on the field?

15. How can Franklin Parish trump Neville for the district title?

16. Can Cedar Creek prevail after losing its head coach in late June?

17. Can Bastrop return to the state championship and break their 15 year drought?

18. Will this be the year West Ouachita finishes with a winning record?

19. Who will pull off an upset in the regular season?

20. Can Union Parish break things open and claim the LHSAA Class 3A state title?

21. Will any teams be plagued by injuries?

22. How many teams will make it to New Orleans and come back as state champions?

23. Can Jonesboro-Hodge snap their 33 year state title dought?

24. Will we see another team go 15-0 this season?

25. What first year coach will defeat the odds and lead their teams to historic runs?

Emely Hernandez covers University of Louisiana-Monroe athletics and high school sports. Email her at ehernandez@thenewsstar.com and follow her on Twitter @emhernandeznews.

