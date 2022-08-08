ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County, TN

Constable race replaces deceased Darrell Thrasher, some incumbents return to seats

By Dave Campbell, Special to The Daily Herald
 2 days ago
The Maury County Constable race saw many familiar faces return to their duties as conservators of the peace with some new candidates taking over vacated positions.

Kip Carpenter won the unusual District 7 constable race, receiving 791 votes at 60.4% of the vote, against deceased incumbent Darrell Thrasher, who received 514 votes at 39.3%. Thrasher, who died on July 8, remained on the ballot per state law.

Some concerns arose before the vote concerning how the race would be decided if Thrasher were to win posthumously.

However, Carpenter took the lead, eliminating the option that the county commission would appoint a constable in the event that the late Thrasher had won.

District 1 constable brings in winner Republican Tim Holt to the position to replace Independent incumbent Terry Chandler Jr.

Holt received 968 votes, or 71.2% of the vote to Chandler’s 386, or 28.4% of the vote.

District 2 constable candidates ran head-to-head with both candidates sitting just under 50% until Independent Jeff Hardy pulled ahead with 621 votes, or 51.9%, over John Tomlinson's 571 votes, or 47.7%.

Timothy Clark retained his position as the constable in District 3, running unopposed with no write ins.

David Coombes, an Independent, retained his position as constable in District 4 as well, running unopposed.

Independent Sam Barnes won the new constable position in District 5 by a landslide, receiving 1,082 votes for 79%, over Richard Green receiving 284 votes, or 20.7%.

District 1 constable Tim Holt in District 5 did not run for reelection.

Independent incumbent Joey Potts retained the position of constable in District 6, receiving 1,024 over Chad Jones' 457 votes, or 30%.

Three challengers vied for the new constable position in District 8, with Republican Ronald Shelton winning the seat with 750 votes for 63% of the total. Independents Nicholas Bell scooped up 224 votes, while Bobby Cox garnered 199 votes.

Independent Jerry Dickey is the new constable in District 9, running unopposed in the position vacated by new District 2 constable Jeff Hardy. He drew 1,670 votes at 99.4%.

Steve Mangrum ran unopposed in District 10, bringing in 406 votes with 2 write ins.

No qualified candidate ran in District 11 but the position drew 51 write-ins.

Constable candidates for Maury County August 2022 elections as follows:

District 1

Terry Chandler – I - 386

Tim Holt – R - 968

District 2

Jeff Hardy Jr. – I - 621

John Tomlinson – I - 571

District 3

Timothy Clark – I - 477

District 4

David Coombes – I - 1,169

District 5

Richard Green – I - 284

Sam Barnes – I - 1,082

District 6

Chad Jones – I - 457

Joey Potts – I - 1,024

District 7

Kip Carpenter – I - 791

Darrell Thrasher – I - 514

District 8

Ronald Shelton – R - 750

Nicholas Bell – I - 224

Bobby Cox – I - 199

District 9

Jerry Dickey – I - 1,670

District 10

Steve Mangrum – I - 1,025

District 11

No qualified candidate

