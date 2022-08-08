Obituary: Ronald Dale Leipert

Ronald Dale Leipert, age 79 of Cullman, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Princeton Medical Center in Birmingham. He was born in Cullman County on April 6, 1943, to Alvie Levi Leipert and Annie Ruth Easterwood Leipert. Ronald was a loving and caring father, papa and husband for 56 years. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and never met a stranger; a member of the VFW in Cullman and attended Day Star Church. He was the heart of his family, and he will be greatly missed. Ronald was always there to lend a helping hand and provide his family with words of wisdom. He was a welder for many years and worked very hard to provide for his family. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Alvie and Annie Ruth Leipert. He leaves to cherish is wonderful memories by his wife: Linda Ann Lodge Leipert; children: Sherry (Johnny) Kretzschmar and Shannon (Tracey) Leipert; grandchildren: Cameron Kretzschmar, Cassidy Kretzschmar, Jada Leipert and Jocie Leipert.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel with Brothers, Greg and Darrell Leipert officiating. Burial will be at Hopewell Cemetery.

Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Leipert Family.